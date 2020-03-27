Disney's Frozen New Reality

Post-COVID-19 recession will have a lasting impact on Disney's theme park business in terms of reduced operating margins.

Wall Street analysts are behind the curve in estimating the impact on the business.

Disney is going to have a terrible 2Q with most business lines suffering.

Parks closed, theatrical releases pulled, Disney+ launch issues, sports suspended. Disney (DIS) will be stressed to a level not seen before due to COVID-19 and the 2020 recession.

Is it wise to invest in Disney at the current price? If not, what is the fair value price of the business?

Intro to Disney's Business

Disney's business has always marveled me. It is a creative powerhouse with an enormous global reach. It is also a marketing machine like no other which many of their products, services, and experiences helping promote each other.

How is Disney organized? I have found two answers.

One is from the 10k with 4 business lines:

Media Networks

Parks, Experiences, and Products

Studio Entertainment

Direct-to-Consumer & International

The other way of seeing this is through this lens

Disney's competitive advantage is in the massive amounts of Intellectual Property or IP it creates through its studios and then monetizes using its vast array of subsidiaries (e.g. theme parks, television networks, movie studios, licensed merchandise, live shows, music albums).

Disney's ability to squeeze profits from a fictional character is beyond impressive.

Take, for example, the Lion King.

Multiple films related to The Lion King franchise: 1994's classic ("Lion King"), then 1998's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, the 2004 direct-to-video Lion King III: Hakuna Matata, and finally in 2019 the live-action remake of the original Lion King.

Television Series

The Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando which features several Lion King attractions.

Theater. A musical, based on the original animated film. In the world of Broadway theaters, this has been a massive success, both financially and from a marketing point-of-view.

Games. In the past, Disney has launched games to systems such as PlayStation. There is renewed interest in launching more games from other developed franchises.

Merchandise. Just as an experiment, I searched for "Lion King" on Amazon and I got 20 pages of products (as a point of comparison, I searched for "Dove" on Amazon and I got 7 pages of results).

This is just one example. Disney has an enormous amount of IP.

COVID-19 Impact on Business Lines

On March 19th, Disney issued a warning (SEC Filing) on the impact of COVID-19.

The impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our businesses in a number of ways. We have closed our theme parks; suspended our cruises and theatrical shows; delayed theatrical distribution of films both domestically and internationally; and experienced supply chain disruption and ad sales impacts. In addition there has been a disruption in creation and availability of content we rely on for our various distribution paths, including most significantly the cancellation of certain sports events and the shutting down of production of most film and television content... ... Our businesses could also be impacted should the disruptions from COVID-19 lead to changes in consumer behavior. The COVID-19 impact on the capital markets could impact our cost of borrowing. There are certain limitations on our ability to mitigate the adverse financial impact of these items, including the fixed costs of our theme park business. COVID-19 also makes it more challenging for management to estimate future performance of our businesses, particularly over the near to medium term.

Let's unpack this.

In the long-run, Disney's ability to produce, maintain, and monetize IP is not in jeopardy. It is safe to say, from a 20-year perspective, this company's ability to perform hasn't changed much.

However, this crisis has shown Disney's dependency on in-person entertainment as opposed to the on-demand (from home) entertainment led by Netflix, Spotify, Youtube, etc.

The good part is that Disney understands this and is working on developing Disney+ and Hulu into a larger share of its business. It will take time and during this time it will depress earnings.

In the short-term, Disney will struggle to operate as it has done normally.

There are two things happening concurrently:

COVID-19 impact The Imminent 2020 Recession

The reason I'm separating them is that I believe COVID-19 will resolve in two to three months but it will leave many countries in deep recessions.

The bigger risk is the lingering effect on travel that it will have. If this virus returns in the fall and shuts down the parks again, then my fear is that it will have a lingering effect on travel. For Disney, this is a risk they can't control. My base case scenario is that Parks, Experiences, and Products will lose money this year.

Another casualty in their business is the studio entertainment. The whole movie ecosystem is practically on halt until the virus resolves. We will likely have less attendance afterward. The Studio Entertainment division also performs as a marketing machine for the theme parks and merchandise sales. Without this big movie launches, we will have fewer product sales.

In 2009, Studio Entertainment barely turned a profit. In my base-case scenario, I would expect the same.

Let's look at their revenues and segment operating earnings in 2019 vs. 2009:

(Source: Disney's 10K)

(Source: Disney's 10K)

The 2009 recession is an inaccurate comparison for the following reasons:

Economic activity didn't come to a halt in 2009 as it has now for Disney

Parks remained open

Movie theaters remained open

Netflix had just started streaming movies

In essence, all businesses continued to operate under duress and operating margins were still healthy (+18% throughout 2009).

Media Networks

The Media Networks division collects most of its revenues from affiliate fees. Those fees are contractually negotiated between multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). That amount is relatively stable and safe. If anything, the quarantine has probably increased the ratings.

Unfortunately with many sports seasons postponed or canceled, ESPN has been left scrambling to fill in programming slots. I strongly believe that the team at ESPN will find ways to fill those gaps in programming pretty soon. Between classics, "breaking news", and some documentaries, they will survive.

However, advertising fees are likely to fall if we have a recession. Here the question is by how much? During the great recession TV ad rates dropped but not significantly (less than 10% for sports). This time around, we more channels for content delivery that will make this drop more pronounced. I will estimate a 25% drop.

(Source: Disney's 10K)

Disney also sells programs developed by their cable networks to television broadcasters, to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services (such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon).

Parks and Resorts

Disney's Parks and Resorts division is probably the most affected by the virus and the recession. Admissions, merchandise, and resort revenue will likely fall as fewer people travel. The bigger question is how much operating costs can they shave in the short-term without impairing the long-term performance.

Marriot (MAR) CEO said February revenue per available room (RevPAR) for Greater China is down nearly 90% from a year ago, while February RevPAR across the entire Asia-Pacific region is down 50%. China has since then recovered but it paints a grim outlook for the Americas and Europe if this virus continues to impede travel. Remember, Disney also runs cruise ships.

(Source: Disney's 10K)

Parks and Resorts maintain an operating margin of 25.8% in 2019 (88% occupancy) Fiscal Year. This is compared to 13.3% in 2009 when occupancy was at 87%. In essence, occupancy has remained on average the same while the $ spent per guest (in rooms) went from $214 --> $348 in the same time frame. My view is that we will have a significant dip in occupancy and revenue per guest over the FY 2020 (see CBRE's 2020 Outlook).

I would be positively surprised if this division even posts a profit in 2020.

Studio Entertainment

The following films had March-April release dates, but were subsequently pulled due to the coronavirus outbreak:

Mulan

The New Mutants (20th Century Studios/Marvel Entertainment)

Antlers (Searchlight Pictures)

Black Widow (Marvel Studios)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures, US distribution only)

The Woman in the Window (20th Century Studios/Fox 2000 Pictures)

I think it is smart for management to delay the launch of these movies but it will likely create a compressed and more competitive launch schedule later on in the year. How many movies can you see per month?

Will it have an impact on revenues? For sure...

Theatrical distribution will likely suffer and with it bring down profitability.

Can Disney cut enough expenses in this division to remain in the black?

The unfortunate part is that the marketing spent already on the Mulan launch will have to be repeated later (whenever the movie is actually released).

I'm not sure this division will be able to post positive operating income this year.

(Source: Disney's 10K)

Direct-to-Consumer / International

DTC refers to streaming-based subscription services across general entertainment, family and sports programming. Revenues from this business are primarily derived from advertising sales and subscription fees.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hotstar and Hulu.

The international segment consists of branded international television networks and channels, which include Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic and Star (International Channels).

I don't think there are any meaningful changes in the direction of this division. There have been some hiccups in terms of Disney+ launching in new countries. I think those will resolve over time. Management expects profitability in 2024 for Disney+

(Source: Disney's 10K)

(Source: Disney's 2019 Investor Presentation)

Valuation, Pricing, and some Context

Let's start with some context. On a price/sales ratio, we are under the historical average but pretty far from the low point of 2008.

A P/S = 1 would imply a price of $43.

(Source: YCharts)

Debt/Assets - 24% is reasonable based on historical business operations. I don't expect the company to have any issues refinancing any debt.

(Source: YCharts)

Basic stock price movement. If we look at the previous recessions and we assume that the 2020 recession will be worse for Disney, then we are not even close to the bottom.

(Source: YCharts)

Operating Margin - I think operating margins will undoubtedly fall. In the medium term, it will remain depressed with the launch and buildup of Disney+ across global markets.

(Source: YCharts)

Analyst Consensus Expectations (Revenue) - My only comment is what is taking so long to update those estimates?

(Source: Sentieo)

Simple DCF Valuation

(Source: Disney's 10Ks, YCharts, Gabriel Kaplan Analysis)

I'm using a discount rate of 15%

Based on Disney's valuation and future prospects, I would become a buyer if the price starts dipping below $65.

