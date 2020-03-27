GNC: The Beginning Of The End

In the event the company met commitments through August, GNC would then face the maturity of $422 million six months later - an amount impossible to repay under current conditions.

GNC (GNC) reported uninspiring operating results for the fourth quarter despite beating low expectations. The company’s same store sales figure of -2.4% was slightly better than our expectations. However, it was only just above our threshold of -3% to -4% same store sales that represents our estimate of the breaking point on the company’s ability to meet its ongoing debt repayment commitments. It should be noted that these thresholds assumed the company would be able to close a refinancing of the convertible notes in combination with the company’s other debt in order to avoid a significant cash outlay for redemption of the convertible notes. The present situation makes this assumption increasingly questionable.

In effect, the countdown has begun. GNC likely has just over 45 days to close a refinancing transaction or face imminent bankruptcy.

A Failed Refinancing

The delay in the issuance of the fourth quarter report was clearly associated with the pending refinancing decision from prospective Asian lenders. In accordance with its longstanding tradition of trying to announce positive news in its quarterly conference calls, and much as we expected, the company was almost certainly hoping to be able to at least announce progress on the long delayed refinancing if not a specific debt refinancing deal. The company was informed late on March 24 that the lenders would not be pursuing a refinancing and unexpectedly issued its earnings press release that evening at approximately 6:00 P.M. EST.

The identities of the lenders in Asia are unknown but it seems reasonable to assume that they were likely at least associated with CITIC Capital, the state affiliated private equity group that is a major shareholder of Harbin Pharmaceutics. It’s unclear whether the decision not to proceed with a refinancing was based on an assessment of the company’s prospects or possibly other external factors such as capital controls or foreign investment restrictions in China but, in any event, it now appears unlikely that an acquisition or similar transaction will occur between GNC and Harbin in the foreseeable future.

The Springing Maturity

The crux of the debt issue is the springing maturity provision in the company’s term loan. The springing maturity provision states that, in the event more than $50 million of the convertible notes remain outstanding on May 16, 2020, the term loans immediately become due and payable. The company’s other credit lines (the FILO term loan and revolving credit facility) have interrelated provisions which accelerate their own maturity dates to May 16, 2020, in the event the maturity of the term loan springs forward.

GNC thus has to repay at least $104.7 million in convertible notes by the middle of May. In addition, the company has to repay the remaining balance of $50 million in convertible notes and the additional "excess cash flow" payment on the term loan of $25.9 million by the middle of August. In total, in the next five months, GNC's minimum debt repayment obligations come to at least $180.6 million - a full 20.9% of the company's outstanding long term debt.

In comparison the company had somewhere over $130 million in cash on March 24, 2020, having recently drawn $30 million on its revolving credit line. In contrast to the $117 million in cash on December 31, 2019, before the credit line was drawn down, the company has used as much as $17 million in cash so far during the first quarter, a concerning sign that cash flow is headed in the wrong direction given the debt situation.

The remaining available capacity on the revolving credit line is probably somewhere in the range of $30 million to $35 million depending on the available collateral. A full draw on the revolving credit line (assuming a draw could be made to support repayment of other debt) would give the company roughly $160 million but still leave the company short of sufficient cash to meet its commitments through August.Finally, GNC is scheduled to receive an estimated $75 million in additional proceeds from the sale of the Nutra manufacturing segment over the next three to four years. The amounts and timing of these payments are in part dependent on the operating results of the manufacturing unit and are not entirely clear. However, assuming a roughly linear distribution, GNC could receive as much as $20 million during 2020, which would boost potentially available cash as high as $180 million – possibly just enough to meet the company's debt obligations.

In reality, though, the cash available for repayment is likely somewhat less than $180 million. The figure doesn't include any contribution from cash flows from operations but, given the apparent use of cash during the first quarter and the ongoing disruption to retail operations with some 900 stores closed so far, this seems a reasonable assumption. Indeed, it's quite possible the company will actually experience an ongoing cash drain over the next few months due to closures and disruption caused by the coronavirus. The company will also require at least some cash committed to working capital, especially with the revolving line of credit fully drawn, making it unavailable for debt repayment. Moreover, further reductions in the available capacity on the revolving line of credit based on a decline in the collateral backing the line could mean the actual amount available on the line of credit is less than our rough estimate. Indeed, the cash available for debt repayment over the next five months could well be closer to $140 million to $160 million or even less, well short of the actual cash requirements.

Ultimately, the company may not have much to gain other than a measure of time by paying down $104.7 million in convertible notes by the middle of May. In the event the company couldn't meet its commitments three months later in August, there is little difference for the company or shareholders unless the extra time yields a refinancing agreement. Indeed, if the company did repay the convertible notes in May, it’s possible that the repayment would cause the company to be deemed insolvent and thus subject the repayment to clawback by a bankruptcy trustee as a preferential distribution should the company subsequently file for bankruptcy.

Regardless, assuming the company did manage to make the May and August debt payments, it would still then be only seven months away from $422 million in term loans coming due - far beyond any possibility of repayment.

A comprehensive debt refinancing, therefore, is the only possibility that leaves the company solvent whatever the company's cash position in May or August.

Alternately, from a term loan creditor standpoint, the company failing to make the convertible debt payment may well be the better outcome since the convertible note holders would almost certainly receive less than face value in a bankruptcy proceeding. The retention of the $100 million in cash would benefit the term lenders far more as part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Nonetheless, lenders still generally have an incentive to keep loans current rather than incurring the costs and delays associated with an extended bankruptcy process although a prepackaged bankruptcy could alleviate some of these costs.

The gloom aside, GNC does still have some levers available that could help avoid a bankruptcy filing due to a failure to refinance in the near term. The company may be able to convince holders of the convertible notes to agree to a repurchase at a significant discount to face value based on the likelihood the convertible note holders would fare far worse in an imminent bankruptcy. The company may also be able to mortgage (and eventually sell) the corporate headquarters building to raise additional cash or, possibly, include the headquarters as collateral in a refinancing package. Finally, it’s possible the company could renegotiate the amounts and timing of the $75 million future receivable associated with the sale of the Nutra manufacturing subsidiary to accelerate payments in exchange for a lower total amount. These approaches would not address the impending maturity of the term loan, but they would buy some time.

In any case, even if the company did manage to reach a refinancing agreement, it seems likely that it would be on terms which, much like those in the last refinancing, would keep the company just short of outright insolvency. The possibility of an alternative outcome exists but the window is quickly closing.

Economic Stimulus

It’s been speculated in some quarters that GNC may find a lifeline in the forthcoming economic stimulus package through the support expected for businesses. The final full text of the economic stimulus bill being quite complex and still uncertain, it's difficult to say whether the company would quality for such support.

The $454 billion program is specifically separate from the Federal Reserve programs in order to allow loans, or parts thereof, to be forgiven in the future. However, the majority of the loans will likely take time to be processed after applications are received and, in any event, a good part of the available financing appears to be geared towards companies with fewer than 10,000 employees. In the meantime, GNC ended the fiscal year with 12,400 employees.

We consider it unlikely that the economic stimulus package will make a material difference for the company. GNC would not be able to refinance its existing loans through the program; instead, the loans (and potential forgiveness thereof) are largely focused on covering losses associated with maintaining staff during the coronavirus situation, especially in cases where government mandates or other factors force the closure of physical stores. In the event GNC were able to receive a loan through the program, the majority of the funds would almost certainly be spent covering losses (i.e., cash outflows) associated with operating expenses rather than paying off other debt.

The Conference Call

The quarterly call itself was notable for a few reasons not the least of which was the company’s decision not to take questions. Clearly, management knew it would be asked predictable questions which it could not – or would not – answer. The latter is the most troubling for shareholders.

Second, the call also offered no real explanation for the challenges surrounding the refinancing of the debt. The company’s performance during the fourth quarter was certainly uninspiring but not significantly different than the company’s earlier trajectory. GNC blamed the coronavirus outbreak but this is insufficient to explain why the company proved unable to meet its expectation of closing a refinancing by the end of the year since the coronavirus was not even identified in China until late December. The unwillingness of Asian lenders to refinance the company's debt, and the fact that the company had apparently been focused on that venue rather than domestic lenders, is another concerning sign that there are significant issues with any potential refinancing.

Third, the company offered no perspective on future expectations as has been done on earlier calls. The current uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus does not make this especially surprising – it’s recently been a theme throughout the retail industry – but it was still notable that the company didn’t even state that it wasn’t making forward projections for this reason.

Finally, the wavering tone of the company’s chief financial officer towards the end of the call contrasted sharply with her composed tone up to the discussion of the failed refinancing effort and closing comments. We’re not usually especially inclined to place significant weight on an individual’s tone on a conference call but it was surprising to hear, even in the background, such raw emotion on the part of a corporate officer. We’re not, to be clear, attributing this to any specific attribute of the chief financial officer; instead, it was clearly apparent that the disappointment surrounding the refinancing efforts to date have taken a toll. We sympathize while also acknowledging that the expression may be subtly indicative of management’s perspective on the likelihood of a positive outcome.

Conclusion

A little more than two years ago we wrote about the impending denouement of the company’s debt odyssey. A sense of déjà vu is warranted as the company – and its shareholders – find themselves once again facing the end of the line. The only certainty at this point is that either the company will survive the year or it will not – in one way or another, we’ll know how the company's story ends by December 31 and probably much earlier.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a small tracking position in the company.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.