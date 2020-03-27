Micron Technology: Staying The Course

Micron Technology (MU) is one of the many companies that has been unfairly hit by this recent downturn. The stock was just rearing up to push to new all-time highs, and then the market collapsed. There are many thoughts of reason outside of COVID-19 as to why this is happening, but regardless, Micron Technology remains a solid company, and one investors should be looking at as it is still 30% off the February highs as of Wednesday. Looking at the last 3 years, Micron Technology is up 46.7% as of Wednesday. For comparison, the industry and market are up 35.9% and 2.6% respectively. We could see the market retest the previous low made a week ago, but long term, Micron Technology remains a buy.

(Source: Google)

Micron Technology, founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets; memory products for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its internal sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and e-tailers; and Web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners primarily to original equipment manufacturers and retailers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BMW Group.

How Were The Earnings?

Micron Technology released earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday afternoon. They reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.36 which is was an $0.08 beat. Revenue hit $4.80 billion versus $5.14 billion for Q1 and $5.84 billion for the same period last year. However, this was still a beat of $100 Million. Operating cash flow is sitting at $2.00 billion versus $2.01 billion for Q1, and $3.44 billion for the same period last year. Sanjay Mehrotra, President, and CEO had this to say:

Micron delivered solid second-quarter results and revenue at the high end of the guidance range, despite the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful to our team ​for the excellent business execution we have achieved during this unprecedented situation. Their resilience, together with Micron’s technology leadership, stronger product portfolio, and healthy balance sheet, give us confidence that we will emerge from this challenging time well-positioned to capture the robust long-term demand opportunities for memory and storage.

The fact that Micron was able to beat expectations in both EPS and Revenue is huge and should have a fairly positive impact on the stock Thursday. Given the market volatility, if the market is down as a whole, this may limit the damage or even be a bright spot.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking above, you can see that Micron Technology continues to deliver on all of its end-markets and continue to grow and expand to help provide better solutions for their end-users.

The company hit a record SSD revenue and expects strong sequential bit growth in NVMe in Q3 as they continue to transition from SATA to NVMe. Micron Technology is the first company to deliver LP5 mobile DRAM, which has the highest bandwidth but consumes the lowest power, to customers. They are currently sampling the first LP5 DRAM-based UFS MCP's which are going to allow your smartphone's battery life to last longer. Micron estimates there will be roughly 200 million 5G sold in 2020, and this LP5 mobile DRAM will be widely used as the world moves towards 5G. There is a large demand for enterprise and cloud customers when it comes to the data center market. As far as graphics go, GDDR6 bit shipments increased more than 40% Quarter over Quarter. There has been a global struggle in automotive sales, and COVID-19 is not going to help that as long as it is around. Regardless, the memory and storage content have kept growing, along with the number of autonomous vehicles on the road. Micron Technology set a record for DRAM and NAND revenue and LPDRAM was approximately half of auto DRAM revenue. If the global autonomous vehicle market reaches its estimated $200 billion by 2025, this would push the chip market well over $2 billion. This could add hundreds of millions to Micron Technology's sales numbers if they can capture a decent market share leading up to 2025.

How Does COVID-19 Affect Them?

As per their company presentation, Micron has maintained ongoing communication with its suppliers to ensure continuity and identify supply gaps. Micron has increased its on-hand inventory of raw materials, and multi-sourcing of parts to reduce supplier dependence risk. They added assembly and test capacity in order to provide redundant manufacturing capability.

Looking forward, Micron believes there will be a stronger demand from datacenter due to the remote-work economy as people stay home, and states lockdown. With schools being out and the unemployment rate increasing, there is an increase in gaming and e-commerce activity which also affects datacenter. As demand increases, they will face supply shortages. There has been a recent uptick in demand for notebooks to support work-from-home and virtual learning as well. Smartphones, consumer electronics, and auto demand are below prior expectations for 2HFY2020. Micron is moving supply from smartphone to datacenter markets, for both DRAM modules and SSDs.

In short, Micron Technology will both benefit and be hurt across their product lines, but will fight through the tough period and come out just as strong. As you can see below, the company is still expecting to grow, but also leaving the door open for COVID-19 to have a larger than expected hit on their business. If it does have a sizeable impact, keep in mind it is short term. Micron Technology will rebound strongly.

(Source: Press Release)

What Does The Price Say?

As mentioned earlier, Micron was not exempt from the crash the market has seen over the last month. But, as of Wednesday's close, the stock was up 8% year to date. Which is not something too many companies can say. The stock fell as much as 50%, as has since shot up 36.52%. We still need another 44% to get back to the highs we saw in February. This is why stops are SO crucial, but I digress.

This market is extremely volatile, and I have a hard time believing we are going to see a V-like recovery here. Bear markets typically have some bull traps in them before retesting lows or setting new lows. I do not know if the bottom is in, all I can go off of is price action and support. So let's start there. As you can see below, Micron Technology has reacted very well off of support. The stock formed a low base in 2019 right around $32.13. Last Wednesday, the stock dipped to $31.13, but very briefly, and quickly recovered to the $34 range. Dipping just below this previous support and launching back up into strength. As I mentioned, I would expect another dip/retest. The bad news being its 23% down to get back to that support. IF that does not hold, the next spot I would look for support would be $26. There was a nice gap back in 2017, and this also coincidentally (or not) sits right below the low in the 2018 crash. That is where I would see the worst-case scenario lands us.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For a more positive spin, let's say there's a small dip, and then the stock continues to move closer to the 200-day moving average. Looking below, we can see how well this has held the stock when its been above it over the last few years. The only times it has not held? The crash in 2018, and the current crash we are dealing with now. Because of the way we crashed, there is not a ton of resistance points built into the chart. As I mentioned, I think there will be a dip, and that previous high will become the new resistance. If the price can get through that resistance and back above the 200-day moving average, shareholders will be in a good spot technically speaking.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Micron Technologies is performing well even in a tough environment. I am very curious to see how the company performs in Q3 and just how affected they are by COVID-19. I believe they are diverse enough to avoid too big of a hit, but that will all depend exactly how long this goes on for. If the market continues to drop, there is lots of support as to where the company may bottom. Picking bottoms is no easy task, pick your spot and stick with it. Any money put to work with a long term mindset should net you a positive return over the next 18-24 months as Micron Technology stays the course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.