3 Higher-Risk, Blue-Chip Stocks That Will Reap Major Long-Term Rewards

MO is among the riskiest bets at this point with the company already dealing with issues surrounding its JUUL investment.

These three stocks have been punished rather hard in the market-wide sell-off recently and are being cast away, yet I believe they will reap big rewards long-term.

Investors continue to digest this ever-changing market that is in a high state of volatility right now. The coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the entire world right now has wreaked havoc on the global economy. The current global pandemic that we are currently facing is unlike anything we have seen before. The coronavirus has infected nearly 420,000 people to date worldwide with nearly 20,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This pandemic has brought the US economy to a near standstill, with the likes of New York and California almost entirely shutdown.

Many economists are predicting this COVID-19 virus will send not only the US economy but also the global economy into a recession, with some economists stating that we have already entered a global recession. For example, Goldman Sachs is expecting negative growth of 24% during the second quarter in the U.S.

Photo Credit

The economy had fallen roughly 40% in just four weeks before the Fed and Congress threw hordes of money to help consumers and businesses survive this global weakness. Last week the Fed announced a slew of emergency measures designed to save the economy. The Fed slashed rates to zero, announced over $1 trillion of support to money markets, and coordinated with central banks around the world.

In terms of Congress, it passed a $2 trillion stimulus package that will deliver checks to majority of Americans, pause student loan payments, offer direct loans to fund businesses, and provide help to airlines and the travel industry in hopes of slowing layoffs. Unemployment in the US is expected to skyrocket in the next few weeks.

The virus is certainly a threat and will have an enormous impact on almost every industry, and we will not know the full impact until we see company results the next few quarters. However, some stocks seem to be getting beaten down harder than others as part of the panic selling, yet they have business models that will survive and can reward investors greatly.

With that being said, I believe there are three worthy names that I consider Blue-Chips that could seem to be higher risk yet will reap strong rewards in the long-term. This is not to say volatility will subside and it will be all roses from here, but rather, I fully expect volatility to remain until at least the summer months, which is why I recommend investors to layer into these names over time.

Blue Chip #1 - Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

Simon Property Group is one of the largest real estate investment trusts and maintains a portfolio of retail properties such as Class A Malls and Premium Outlet centers in prime locations. The company owns, develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations around the world.

Based on the latest pandemic, the company has decided to temporarily close all US locations in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This will undoubtedly be a hit to the company's 2020 results, but what will help SPG survive this is its superior balance sheet. This decision to temporarily close the majority of its business may result in a short-term dividend cut, but one that I believe will be restored within the coming years.

Photo Credit

The company recorded $24 billion in debt at the conclusion of 2019, which was sourced from its strong cash flow which totaled nearly $4 billion during the year. We understand cash flow will drop, but the cushion the company maintains is quite large, which gives me confidence as an investor moving forward. The pending dividend cut I am fully expecting will also allow the company to stay current on any debt service payments in the future.

SPG is led by a strong management team that will be able to guide the company through this pandemic. CEO David Simon prides himself on maintaining a strong portfolio of properties and due to their locations within close proximity to large markets will allow the portfolio to recover when things normalize again.

Blue Chip #2 - Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

The second name I am looking to add shares to is US tobacco leader Altria Group, Inc. Altria had a year to forget in 2019 with plenty of negative news surrounding the company and its most recent acquisitions. The primary negativity focused on its 35% stake in electronic vapor leader JUUL. Vaping has been under intense pressure of late due to hundreds of reported illnesses and deaths across the country. However, many of the deaths have been linked to black market vaping, but nonetheless, JUUL and MO have been mixed up into the headlines due to their involvement within the space.

Just as the vaping issues were beginning to subside, as consumers became more aware that JUUL's products were not the source of the issues, this pandemic hit and the sock was punished again in the market-wide sell-off the past four weeks.

The coronavirus could impact the tobacco space in a big way being that the virus is a respiratory issue. Cigarette volumes were already in the decline, but this will further put a focus on the company's pricing power to combat these issues. If this virus does send the country into a recession, which many economists are predicting, cigarette volumes tend to increase during these times, which would be beneficial for the company.

As I mentioned, this pandemic hit at the worst possible time for the company, which is why I believe it is extremely oversold, trading at a dividend yield north of 10%. The company also maintains a solid balance sheet, not as strong as SPG mentioned above, but still carrying a BBB credit rating. Of the three stocks I give you today, this is by far the riskiest.

Blue Chip #3 - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is one of the leaders within the chip industry and has a great relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which can be seen as a negative as well, due to its reliance on being a primary supplier for Apple. Approximately 25% of Broadcom's revenue is related to smartphones. Another reason I am high on the stock is due to 4G adoption still taking place in many countries around the world and 5G coming to fruition at many of the advanced countries, which all trace back to Broadcom.

In addition, the company pays a generous 6% dividend, which has continued to grow at a strong clip over the years. The past three years, management has increased the dividend a staggering 48% per year. I look forward to having this name in my portfolio moving forward as I expect it to not only provide strong dividend income but also capital appreciation.

Investor Takeaway

As I mentioned in the opening, we are facing a global pandemic that is affecting every industry and country making this a global crisis like we have not seen. However, the Fed and Congress are throwing the "kitchen sink" in terms of emergency stimulus to try and help lessen the blow for employment and the economy.

The financial markets around the world are in turmoil, but what we must remember is the true health of the economy prior to the outbreak. I am a long-term investor looking for great opportunities to add superb companies to my portfolio. As I do in all my articles now, I suggest you layer in your investments rather than jumping all-in at once given the volatile nature of the markets these days.

Best of luck to each of you and stay safe and healthy!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… We are the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with ~1,500 members on board. We seek high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with rentals. Try it Free for 2 Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 160 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Join us today and get instant access to all our Top-Rated investment ideas. Start your free trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, MO, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.