Carnival Cruise: All Aboard On Economic Value Added

Lastly, I will discuss management's forecast for the remainder of the year and shed light on some uncertainties regarding Carnival's operations.

Then, a full on competitor comparison will be conducted in order to see which company has been the most profitable in recent years.

This article will reveal how much value Carnival Corporation created last year by calculating the amount cash it returned to shareholders.

(Source)

Synopsis

Here we are on article number three of four of my analysis on Carnival Corporation (CCL). Today, we will examine the company's Economic Value Added, or EVA. Then, we will compare Carnival's EVA to Royal Caribbean's (RCL) EVA and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' (NCLH) EVA. Finally, we will calculate EVA momentum for all companies, along with additional variations, and discuss pertinent information from Carnival Corporation's most recent 8-K. If any of that sounds confusing, allow me to explain…

EVA

Economic value added is a company's net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) less the cost of capital. EVA is the true measure of a firm's profitability as the calculation factors in the conventional cost of debt (interest expense), the usually ignored cost of equity (expected return demanded by the shareholders), and the capital employed (productive assets and working capital).

Often times, an analyst will present ROI, or return on investment, as a measure of profitability to justify their stock recommendation, not realizing that it can be a misleading metric. The problem lies in the fact that ROI is a proportion - it is calculated by taking operating profit and dividing it by capital. So, ROI can go up, not because a company generates a higher return, but because a company earns the same return on less capital. It is like being a basketball player and improving your scoring percentage by taking fewer shots. Yes, your ratio improved, but you scored fewer points. And it is the points that matter to the team in order to win, the same way it is the amount of dollars earned by a company that matter to an investor in order to make money.

EVA solves this problem because it is a measure of absolute value creation, not proportion. Value is created when a company clears the cost of capital hurdle. In other words, EVA quantifies the actual amount of net cash returned to shareholders.

In order to calculate EVA accurately, we have to convert the accrual basis of accounting into the cash basis and make the appropriate adjustments to NOPAT. There are numerous adjustments an investor can make, however, I am going to focus on just a few which are impactful, as anything more would offer a diminishing marginal return.

And why should you care about all this? Because EVA is highly correlated to stock prices.

Carnival's EVA

EVA = NOPAT - (Invested Capital * WACC); where NOPAT is net operating profit after tax and WACC is weighted average cost of capital. Basically, we are comparing our profit (NOPAT) with what it cost to earn that profit (Invested Capital * WACC). The leftover (NYSE:EVA) is the total cash returned to shareholders.

Note: All upcoming numbers are in $USD millions.

NOPAT

So, the first thing we need to do is calculate Carnival's NOPAT for 2019. To do so, we need to make a series of adjustments. First, we have to capitalize and amortize the future benefit of the company's R&D expense and advertising expense. The adjustments come out to be $0 and $76.4M, respectively. In regards to operating leases, we have to eliminate the financing decision and add back the implied "interest portion" of the rental payment. The resulting NOPAT adjustment is $9.4M.

Now, we need to determine the company's cash operating taxes. GAAP taxes are calculated on accrual based, pretax income. EVA taxes are calculated on cash based, adjusted operating income. We make a series of calculations and the resulting NOPAT adjustment is $146.1M.

As a result, NOPAT = $3,215.6 million ($3.2 billion).

Invested Capital

Invested capital is the sum of long-term sources of financing, both debt and equity, which are invested in a company. We need to make a few adjustments such as, capitalizing R&D/advertising and converting operating leases into present value debt. The adjustment for R&D comes out to be $0 and the adjustment for advertising expense is $1,369.1M. Operating leases have already been converted in the first chart under 'PV of Invested Capital,' which came out to be $396.3M.

Now, all adjustments have been accounted for in the bottom half of the chart, entitled 'Invested Capital Calculation.' The capitalized amount of R&D and advertising is under 'Equity.' The present value of operating leases is under 'Debt.'

As a result, Carnival's total invested capital comes out to be $39,522M.

WACC

The WACC or weighted average cost of capital is the blended costs from the various sources of financing. Bondholders, preferred stock holders, and common stock holders all demand specific rates of return. We weight each cost to relative to the amount of capital invested from each source of financiers.

Carnival's after-tax cost of debt is 2.35% and its cost of equity (Ke) is 6.68%. Therefore, the weighted average cost of capital (debt and equity) is 5.28%.

Note: This is the WACC for the year ended 12/31/19 and all data in this chart corresponds to FY 2019. There are no preferred shares for Carnival Corporation.

Carnival's EVA

Remember, EVA = NOPAT - (Invested Capital * WACC). NOPAT is the profit and (Invested Capital * WACC) is the cost to earn that profit. So, $3,215.6 less ($39,522.4 * 5.28%) = $1,128.61M. Carnival returned over $1.1 billion dollars to shareholders last year. That is a lot of cash and tremendous value.

Competitor EVA Comparison

Now, let's put $1.1 billion in perspective by comparing Carnival's EVA to Royal Caribbean's EVA and Norwegian Cruise Lines' EVA. Rather than regurgitate the same methodology, I will simply include the final calculation for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines without the explanations, as the reasoning/derivations for them are identical to Carnival's case.

As we can see, Carnival more than quadrupled its competitors' EVA. Carnival returned more cash to shareholders in 2019, partly because it earned more profit, but also because its WACC was lower. In other words, the company made more money and that money came with a lower attached cost - and that is the name of the game. That is what every business strives to accomplish.

Additional Competitor EVA Metrics

Since I have only captured each company's EVA as a snapshot (singular point in time at 2019 end), it becomes imperative to zoom out and show you each company's EVA momentum. This metric is calculated by taking the change in a company's EVA year to year and dividing it by the prior period's sales. In calculating this metric, it allows us to see if perhaps a company just had a bad (or good) year.

Carnival's EVA momentum is -0.77%, which means the company still added value (positive EVA), but at a slightly diminished rate. Carnival's competitors also still added value, but at a worse rate than Carnival as Royal Caribbean's EVA momentum was -1.41% and Norwegian Cruise Line's EVA momentum came in last at -2.06%. In order words, Norwegian Cruise Lines profits slowed up the most. The closer a company can get to zero and then above, the more profitable that company is for shareholders. Carnival's EVA momentum is the closest to zero (which is where the average company lies) out of all of its competitors.

Next, we can put EVA in a couple of other perspectives. We can look at EVA as a percentage of a company's revenue. This metric allows us to see which company is best at taking its revenue and turning that into pure cash for the shareholders. As we can see from the table, Carnival wins in this category as well as its ratio is 5.42% compared to 2.06% and 3.96% for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, respectively.

Lastly, we can look at EVA per share, which allows us to get quite granular with profit. This metric quantifies how much cash a company makes per each share of its stock. A higher ratio indicates more value as the business is more lucrative for investors. Put another way, if you are entitled to one piece of a pie, you want the biggest piece you can get. Carnival's EVA per share is $2.14 compared to $1.08 and $1.20 for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, respectively. Again, Carnival wins in this metric as it is almost doubling the cash produced per share than its competitors.

Important Information from Carnival's Form 8-K

Lastly, I want to switch gears a little bit and talk about some recent developments. I have spent the last three articles, including this one, discussing a lot of historical data. The reason I did this was to help investors understand the relative strengths of each company and objectively see which is the best suited to survive during this uncertain time.

It is clear Carnival Cruise is the strongest financially. That does not mean the coast is clear though - there are still difficult times ahead for Carnival. I want to present the company's 8-K and what management is forecasting in the coming months.

Starting off with revenue, Carnival reported results of $4.8 billion, which is higher than the $4.7 billion in the same period from the prior year. The company reported US GAAP results of a $781 million net loss for the quarter, compared to $336 million net gain last year. First quarter 2020 adjusted net income is $150 million, compared to $338 million in the prior year. The impact of COVID-19 on the first quarter net loss was $0.23 per share. Additional expected disruptions forecasted in December 2019 also negatively contributed $0.12 per share.

The company reports that as of March 15th, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2021 are slightly lower than the previous year. However, if we strip out the effect of COVID-19, the company actually had more bookings planned. From the period of mid-December 2019 to March 1st, 2020, Carnival reported that booking volumes for the first half of 2021 were actually running slightly higher than the prior year.

So, yes, some people have cancelled their cruises, but the company was reporting higher bookings before COVID-19 become a pandemic. The point I want to get across is that the company was attracting even more customers than before, which is the sign of a healthy business. It is only after this unforeseen pandemic that people cancelled their cruises - not because there is a flaw with the company itself. This is a very important distinction because it highlights the problem is due to external factors, not with the underlying business.

Looking forward at 2020, the company reports:

For the seven week period beginning January 26, 2020 and ending March 15, 2020, booking volumes for the remainder of the year were meaningfully behind the prior year on a comparable basis as a result of the effects of COVID-19. As of March 15, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of 2020, are meaningfully lower than the prior year at prices that are considerably lower than the prior year on a comparable basis, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

There is no surprise here as people are scared to take a cruise now. I stated in past articles that I do not believe this is a long-term trend. I think customers will opt for cruise credits and will be cruising again a lot sooner than most people think. It is easy to get caught up in hysteria, but we have to be level headed. It is basic economics that when there is low demand for a good/service, the price of it will fall to stimulate demand. As a result, it is an economic law that anything that is produced will ultimately be consumed; the price just has to fall far enough (in extreme cases, yes, $0). People without underlying health conditions (most people) will not turn down an offer to take a once in a lifetime cruise at a fire-sale price. The wave of cancellations we are seeing is short-term.

Carnival expects a net loss for FY 2020 and delays in its ship deliveries. To survive a liquidity crisis, management will pursue additional financing, cut capital expenditures, and reduce expenses. I expect the dividend to get cut as well.

These are all the right/necessary moves; combining the tax shield component with incredibly low interest rates, debt financing will be cheaper than issuing stock and diluting the existing share base (although a Wells Fargo analyst believes this could happen), capital expenditures can be slightly reduced as there is weakened demand, and expenses can be reduced to free up obligations. One caveat is monitoring that management does not take on excessive debt.

Furthermore, management has this to say about liquidity:

As of February 29, 2020, the Corporation had a total of $11.7 billion of liquidity. This included $3.0 billion of immediate liquidity plus $2.8 billion from four committed export credit facilities that are available to fund the originally planned ship deliveries for the remainder of this year and $5.9 billion from committed export credit facilities that are available to fund ship deliveries originally planned in 2021 and beyond. On March 13, 2020, the Corporation fully drew down its $3.0 billion multi-currency revolving credit agreement ("Facility Agreement"). The Corporation borrowed under the Facility Agreement in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Substantially all of the Corporation's assets, with the exception of certain ships with a net book value of approximately $6 billion as of February 29, 2020, are currently available to be pledged as collateral.

This piece of information shows that management is being proactive about ensuring the liquidity of their company as well as restructuring their business to make it leaner in this time of uncertainty.

Conclusion

From the EVA analysis, we can see that Carnival has

returned more cash to shareholders

better EVA momentum

done a better job of converting its revenue into pure cash

earned more cash per share of stock than its competitors.

There is short-term pain to be felt, the extent of which is impossible to predict. However, for long-term investors, the short-term pain will subside. Investors should keep a level head and understand that the company is ensuring its liquidity requirements, being transparent about its operations/results, and making the right moves to weather this storm. I believe smooth sailing lies ahead for Carnival once the hysteria settles.

The ultimate takeaway from this analysis is that Carnival provides the most value for shareholders. Value comes in the form of cash returned to shareholders; EVA quantifies that cash. In uncertain times, it becomes so much more important to invest in companies which produce massive amounts of cash. It is not that Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines are not profitable - they are profitable; but Carnival Cruise is much more profitable. Therefore, I would rather put my money in Carnival as it is more secure and promising in the long-run.

Note: The reader favorite, The Valuation Article is the upcoming (and final) piece in my series of four articles on Carnival Corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.