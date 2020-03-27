Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-U.S. ETF: The Global Rebound Continues

In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable. - Robert Arnott

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is something you need to have on your buy-list as the world starts to recover from the coronavirus, as it is one of the better value plays out there. A look at its underlying holdings tells me that some of the global players out there that are vastly under-owned right now shouldn't be. And with risk signals that went risk-off late January nearing close to a full risk-on trigger as outlined in The Lead-Lag Report here on Seeking Alpha, momentum here could result in a nice trade.

First, a look at regional exposure. 41% in Europe, which has not had a great run because of the lack of tech unicorns, 28.3% pacific exposure, and 23.4% emerging markets. If you have a substantial weighting to U.S. companies and exposure, VEU is a great place to get diversification benefits. You might think that the companies in this holding would not be recognizable, but to the contrary, they are some of the better-known names. The top-ten holdings are led by Alibaba (BABA), Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM), among other great names. The median market cap of these companies is over $31.5 billion, according to Vanguard, so not exactly small fish, but a big pond. Japan tops the country exposure with over 16.7%, the U.K. with 10.5%, and China with 9.6%.

Global economics are having a rough go right now, but those three countries are not going anywhere on the global stage. The companies owned are global giants, and they are going to rebound with the world economy as soon as it regains its footing. You should have exposure to them in your portfolio, mainly if you have concentrated your portfolio in the U.S., much like the majority of domestic exposure (it's called home country bias). VEU offers a cheap way to gain that exposure that is diversified, cheap, and with plenty of upside.

A significant reason that I am bullish on VEU is the underperformance versus the S&P 500 (represented by VOO) in the last ten years. Just look at the chart below, it is easy to see why an international investor might be facing retirement anxiety had they had no exposure to the U.S. tech revolution in the last ten years. Despite a recent significant pullback, the ten-year outperformance of 124% to -7% is quite shocking. As I mentioned on The Lead-Lag Report last week, that is somewhat of a statistical anomaly, and it will mean-revert. That is something I want to take advantage of, as there aren't many better risk-reward profiles out there. The reality is that despite the dire warnings out there, the world is not ending tomorrow. Eventually, the global economy will restart its engine, and we can start to get back to the things that matter. Things like the trade war resolution, the U.S. election, worries about North Korea, collapsing earnings, and more. That is what we call the "wall of worry." I think we are about to climb that wall and have a sharp recovery, much like early 2019.

The VEU holding is also an incredibly cheap way to play this sector, as it comes with an MER of only 0.08%. For international exposure, that is amazingly cheap. Just look at some international mutual funds and see how they compare. Also, with the pullback of over 30% off of its high as of March 25, you have a great opportunity to buy these companies at a discount to long-term value. The cardinal rule of investing is to buy low and sell high. If you aren't purchasing these companies here, what are you waiting for? Markets will undoubtedly be overvalued at some point in the future, as they always get. That time is not now. For me, VEU is great here, and it might just be one fantastic opportunity.

