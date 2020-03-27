Vaxart's Coronavirus Stock Bump Is Unlikely To Continue So Exit Now Or Be Very Long

Investors should either go long waiting on influenza or norovirus vaccines or take profits now as the stock has jumped due to the Coronavirus situation.

The company’s track record does not inspire confidence that it will be the one to develop a Coronavirus vaccine.

The company has had early stage clinical achievements but has not completed development of a commercial product.

Vaxart’s existing vaccine candidates are on hold due to lack of funding or to prioritize Coronavirus research.

Vaxart, Inc (VXRT) is a clinical stage biotech company developing vaccines taken orally by tablet instead of by injection. Vaxart is currently working with Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to develop a potential coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. A clinical study is scheduled to begin sometime in the second half of 2020.

Many companies are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Seeking Alpha has noted some companies are more credible than others, without opining about who falls into which category. Previously, I considered iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) and put it in the non-credible category. Vaxart is not the worst contender, in my opinion, based upon prior early testing successes of other vaccines, although those other trials have not resulted in a developed and completed product.

Although there have been much-publicized warnings a vaccine is at least a year away, I believe a possible vaccine showing any potential success will be fast tracked at warp speed per an FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Brief Corporate History

West Coast Biologicals, Inc., was incorporated in 2004, then changed its name to Vaxart, Inc. in 2007. In 2018 Vaxart merged with Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc., and became a wholly-owned subsidiary. Aviragen then changed its name to Vaxart, Inc., and its subsidiary Vaxart, Inc., changed its name to Vaxart Biosciences, Inc. (Source: Annual Report)

The merger valued Aviragen at $60M and Vaxart at $90M. The merged company’s market capitalization is currently $93M.

Understanding Clinical Trial Phases

The National Institutes of Health succinctly describe the different “phases” of clinical drug testing:

Phase I trials : Researchers test a drug or treatment in a small group of people (20–80) for the first time. The purpose is to study the drug or treatment to learn about safety and identify side effects.

: Researchers test a drug or treatment in a small group of people (20–80) for the first time. The purpose is to study the drug or treatment to learn about safety and identify side effects. Phase II trials : The new drug or treatment is given to a larger group of people (100–300) to determine its effectiveness and to further study its safety.

: The new drug or treatment is given to a larger group of people (100–300) to determine its effectiveness and to further study its safety. Phase III trials : The new drug or treatment is given to large groups of people (1,000–3,000) to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it with standard or similar treatments, and collect information that will allow the new drug or treatment to be used safely.

: The new drug or treatment is given to large groups of people (1,000–3,000) to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it with standard or similar treatments, and collect information that will allow the new drug or treatment to be used safely. Phase IV trials: After a drug is approved by the FDA and made available to the public, researchers track its safety in the general population, seeking more information about a drug or treatment’s benefits, and optimal use.

Important takeaways in my view is a Phase 1 trial mainly evaluates if a potential vaccine is safe. It is not until Phase 2 that its effectiveness is vetted before proceeding to a substantial Phase 3 trial before being approved by the FDA.

Potential Vaccines In The Vaxart Pipeline

Vaxart describes in its recent 10-K the status of its work to develop new vaccines.

Influenza Tablet – In September 2018, Vaxart successfully completed Phase 2 testing of an influenza vaccine. However, further testing is on hold and the company has been searching for a third party who will finance further development commercialization.

In my view, the testing results reported by Vaxart are impressive, with a 39 percent disease reduction compared to a placebo, which is better than a 27 percent by Fluzone, the market-leading injectable. However, it is disappointing development has stalled, suggesting the vaccine candidate may not be commercially feasible.

Janssen Influenza Tablet Collaboration – Janssen, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), is currently evaluating whether to license use of Vaxart’s oral vaccine platform.

I have not seen a potential dollar value of a license. The influenza market is obviously huge with almost 40 million illnesses so far this year per the CDC.

Norovirus Vaccine – Vaxart’s oral vaccine successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2019. However, as with the influenza tablet, further development is on hold while the company looks for a funding partner.

RSV Vaccine – A preclinical vaccine candidate only. The company is looking for a funding partner.

HPV Therapeutic Vaccine – A preclinical vaccine candidate only. The company is looking for a funding partner.

Coronavirus Vaccine – Different vaccine candidates are being considered. A Phase 1 clinical study is expected sometime in the second half of the year.

Vaccination development is inherently a long-shot business that plays out over many years. Except for the possible Janssen license, potential new vaccines in the Vaxart pipeline are generally on hold or in the search for funding partners.

Will Vaxart Be Too Late In Its Coronavirus Testing?

The world is racing to find a Coronavirus vaccine. Early testing does not mean a company will be first to find a solution, but it caught my attention that Vaxart would not begin any testing until sometime in the second half of the year. That would be July at the earliest.

As this article was being written, more than 90 clinical trials have already started, as documented by the US Library of Medicine.

China said an influenza drug made in Japan has been “clearly effective” in treating milder versions of the Coronavirus. The Japanese company is Fujifilm Toyama Chemical.

The CDC says two Phase 3 trials are ongoing for remdesivir, which has been approved for compassionate use by the FDA. Based on limited data, Chloroquine has been recommended for treatment in several countries and has been the subject of Presidential promotion. A 1500-person trial led by the University of Minnesota has already started.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has started a Phase 1 clinical trial to treat pneumonia resulting from Coronavirus.

Kaiser is testing on people a vaccine candidate developed by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

I think it is worth reiterating Vaxart is only looking at starting a Phase 1 trial in the latter part of the year. That is mainly a safety trial. Not an effectiveness trial. I think the world is looking for effectiveness first and then evaluating safety issues.

Given the incredible emphasis and speed at which Coronavirus testing is taking place elsewhere, I wonder if a treatment will be found before Vaxart gets going. On the other hand, the Wright Brothers were not the first to try and develop flight and they were not the best-funded.

Vaxart Is Not Profitable

It is not surprising that a clinical stage biotech company is not profitable. In my view, it is a business model that is often more appropriate for something other than a standalone publicly traded company. But Vaxart is a for-profit, publicly-traded company and needs to justify its existence as one.

Management notes in its annual report:

“[W]e are at an early stage in our clinical development process and have not yet successfully completed a large-scale, pivotal clinical trial, obtained marketing approval, manufactured our tablet vaccine candidates at commercial scale, or conducted sales and marketing activities that will be necessary to successfully commercialize our product candidates.”

For investors, what does Vaxart realistically offer?

In January 2020, Vaxart represented it was initiating a Phase 2 study for its norovirus vaccine which would be ongoing into 2021, and a Phase 1 study would begin in 2021 for its HPV vaccine candidate:

But in the March 19th annual report, management said, “Vaxart has put all clinical development on hold pending a search for a partner to fund the program.”

For the HPV study, management stated in March “The program is currently on hold while the Company is focusing its efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine.“

With respect to the Coronavirus vaccine, Vaxart’s partner, Emergent, issued a press release discussing its collaboration with Vaxart:

“Development services will begin immediately, and upon Vaxart’s election, Emergent agrees to produce clinical material expected to enable Vaxart to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study anticipated early in the second half of 2020. Vaxart’s oral recombinant vaccine candidate is based on its proprietary VAAST™ platform.”

Vaxart is not the only company Emergent is partnering with. Its press release regarding collaboration with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to develop a Coronavirus vaccine stated:

“Emergent will produce the COVID-19 experimental vaccine candidate, which is based on the proprietary recombinant protein nanoparticle technology platform of Novavax and utilizing their proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses. Emergent has initiated work for this program anticipating that the COVID-19 experimental vaccine candidate will be used in a Phase 1 clinical study within the next four months.”

I found the difference in language striking – Emergent has initiated work for a Phase 1 study by Novavax within the next four months, compared with - if Vaxart elects then Emergent will produce material expected to allow Vaxart to initiate a Phase 1 study in the second half of the year. What is happening with Novavax is concrete, starting now, with a deadline. Vaxart is much less definitive.

My read of the annual report is the only vaccine Vaxart is currently working on developing is for Coronavirus.

As of March 19th, the collaboration with Janssen is still proceeding as planned.

The company’s annual report is discouraging about products and potential products obtained from the Aviragen merger: “Through the Merger, we acquired two royalty earning products, Relenza and Inavir. We also acquired three Phase 2 clinical stage antiviral compounds, which we have discontinued."

Vaxart earns royalties on the sales of Relenza and Inavir in Japan. However, the last patent for Relenza expired in July 2019. Inavir sales have been “substantially” reduced due to the approval of a competing product, Xofluza, in 2018.

In 2016, Aviragen sold certain future royalties for Inavir. The company books the royalties received as revenue, but then pays out the royalties per the sale by March 31st.

The company is earning $617,000 from a customer contract which will be completed in the first half of this year. No revenue is being earned from any government contracts.

During the last quarter, Vaxart had a loss of $6.4M. Revenue was $3.9M based on $2.2M from Inavir royalties and other non-cash revenue due to the prior sale of future royalties.

The net loss for 2019 was $18.6M compared to a loss of $18.3M in 2018.

Recommendation

In 2020, Vaxart has:

$617,000 contract ending the first half of the year.

Decreasing Inavir royalties.

Potential influenza tablet licensing with Janssen.

Coronavirus planned Phase 1 study in the second half of the year.

In my opinion, the Coronavirus research is of course important given what the world is going through, but unlikely it is Vaxart which is part of finding a cure or treatment.

If you believe Vaxart has potential, then you need to be long. Several years long.

If not, this is a good time to bail. Vaxart has received a bump just from being associated with the Coronavirus.

I believe the company has promising products but has, so far, been unable to advance them to Phase 3 testing needed for commercialization.

The Coronavirus has cratered the vast majority of stocks. With Vaxart, stockholders have a profitable exit opportunity which is likely to disappear when another company obtains a Coronavirus cure or treatment.

