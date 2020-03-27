SPY: Enormous Bounce

The market would keep going up if we had a vaccine and everyone was returning to work. That is not the case.

The market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is having an enormous technical bounce and is attempting a 50% retracement of its bear market move to the downside. The bear market had dropped 35% from the high, was deeply oversold and was looking for an excuse to bounce. Congress provided an enormous $2 trillion package and the Fed provided an enormous $4 trillion in liquidity to resuscitate the markets. Thus we have this enormous technical bounce. How high will it go?

To continue this bounce, we need to see an end to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and that is not on the horizon yet. Therefore we expect this bounce to end, and this bear market to retest the bottom, as normally happens. It remains to be seen whether the recent low is the bottom.

Here is the monthly chart that puts this technical bounce in perspective. It shows that this is only a strong bounce in a bear market. Further, it shows it is only the first bounce and not the last. Likewise, it is normal to have a 50% retracement of the move down. As you can see, price is reaching for that 50% retracement before dropping to retest the bottom or recent low. Let's see if it ever reaches the 50% retracement target of $277.

Notice that just below the 50% line drawn on the chart at $277, is another line. It is the 38.2% line that traders are watching. The traders want to see price move above this level at $264, before they set their sights on $277 as the target of this charge to higher prices.

The key to what happens next will be the April earnings reports. The first guess by the market on April earnings guidance took the SPY down to $218. Now, with the Fed and Congress coming to the rescue, the market is adjusting its guess and has almost made a 38.2% adjustment that traders would expect. Between now and April earnings, the market will keep testing the upside.

However, once April guidance comes in, the market will make yet another calculus. I think the April earnings and guidance (or lack of guidance) will trigger the market to retest $218. Then we will find out if this is indeed the bottom of this bear market, or does this bear market go down 50%?

Keep in mind that in a bear market traders like to short every bounce. In the case of a humongous bounce, they have to wait for the good news to play out. The traders also have to wait for bad news before they start shorting again. There is plenty of bad news from COVID-19. The traders are waiting for the tipping point and I think that comes with the April earnings reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

