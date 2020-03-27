LeMaitre Vascular: Beware Valuation Reset

One of the things that has been at the forefront of my mind during the recent turmoil is that I can't assume stocks are cheap just because they have gone down. Many (most?) stocks deserved to go down because they were unrealistically high pre-corona virus chaos. Taking a peak at a number of stock charts and the huge downward slope makes my brain think "sale!". But not so, at least not with every stock. The intent with today's article is to explain why I think that in spite of a sound business model and great past performance, LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is a stock whose multiple is going to permanently decline to more realistic levels.

Brief Company Overview

LeMaitre sells products that treat peripheral vascular issues in a variety of applications. Peripheral vascular diseases are those that occur in the veins and arteries outside the heart or brain. LeMaitre estimates that the market for its core product lines is worth $900 million, of which it would therefore have a 13% share based on 2019 sales of $117 million. The market for all peripheral vascular devices worldwide is worth about $5 billion.

Its current CEO is also the founder of the company, and he owns 17.1% of outstanding stock. Total director and executive ownership sits at 19.6%.

Strengths

LeMaitre is primed to increase its already considerable market share, all the while enjoying a market that will keep expanding. The need for peripheral vascular devices is set to increase due to the expected swelling of conditions that lead to peripheral vascular issues such as obesity and diabetes. Furthermore, the population in the developed world is on a trajectory to become increasingly older, and older populations are particularly prone to need vascular care. From its 10-K:

We believe that the peripheral vascular disease market will grow due to the increase in the incidence and diagnosis rates of peripheral vascular disease, a shift by doctors to using higher-priced endovascular devices, and the adoption of western healthcare standards in the developing world. Clinical studies have identified several factors that increase the risk of peripheral vascular disease, including smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, and being over the age of 65. Demographic trends suggest an increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular disease over time, driven primarily by rising levels of obesity and diabetes and an aging population. We believe that our strong brands, established sales force, evolving suite of peripheral vascular device offerings, and broad network of vascular surgeon customers position us to capture an increasing share of this large and growing market.

The market addressed by its core product line has grown from $750 million in 2009 to $900 million today. In that time frame, the company's market share as measured by annual revenue has grown from 7.4% to 13%. It has also taken steps to improve the operating margin over the same time frame:

Data by YCharts

This is particularly impressive context of its declining gross margin in the same period:

Data by YCharts

This is because the SG&A expense has gone from 53% of sales to 42%.

Some other headline numbers that underscore the company's strong historic performance:

- Revenue CAGR of 8.5% since 2009, with only one year where it declined. That was in 2012, and it only went down by 1.72%.

- EPS growth of 10.11% compounded annually.

- Dividend has grown at a compounded annual rate of 18.9%.

- No debt

The non-discretionary nature of its product is what truly makes the company an attractive investment.

Weaknesses

The most concerning thing with LeMaitre is that the only way it has been able to sustain its robust growth is through acquisitions. Since 1998, it has bought 23 different companies and/or product lines. I would say that is an average of a company a year, but its acquisition behavior is actually a bit lumpy (four of those acquisitions happened in 2007 alone). The problem with this, as I see it, is that acquisitions of course cost money. In the most recent quarter alone, $16.4 million went towards acquisition costs. Then there is the task of integrating the acquisition into existing company processes. That is no easy thing. The drag on profits is real, particular for LeMaitre as it has historically moved the manufacturing of acquired product lines to its main factory in Burlington, Massachusetts. This takes time and resources, of course. This activity often manifests itself in lumpy margins, a point management spoke to in the most recent conference call:

So gross margin is obviously a pretty important metric for us. It's a big part of the answer on the bottom line. You can see, as we've done 4 acquisitions over the last 12 months, that's had a pretty important impact on the bottom line, and that's because it's driven down our gross margin. That's typical for LeMaitre. We'll do the acquisitions, they'll hurt the margin for a while, we'll eventually incorporate our transition manufacturing into the Burlington facility, and we'll rebound on those margins.

The company has often acquired product lines that aren't as profitable initially, with the intent to build margins over time:

... the revenue we buy (acquisitions) comes with a considerably discounted gross margin versus what we had before. And so unfortunately, this is something that we've learned to live with over time. We build the gross margin up, and then it gets beat back by these lower gross margin acquisitions that we wind up doing. In the very long run, we'll fix those gross margin issues, but it's a topic that never goes away at LeMaitre. And since we've been particularly active from an M&A perspective in the last 16 months, we're all feeling that right now, it's nothing we want to go through, and we know it doesn't look great, but it is what it is. When you buy these revenues, they mix with your good revenues and they drag you down. ... if you look backwards in history, that's been the story that's been rerun over and over at this company, which is you do an acquisition or 2, it screws up the margin for a while, you consolidate, you probably screw that up here for a while, and then you figure it out, and then it really improves the margin as you cut costs and get it to an even better place than it was before the acquisition. So I would say that's a totally normal answer for us. It's just that we're digesting 4 at a time right now.

While it does pay for its acquisitions using cash on hand which is certainly a positive, I can't help but wonder if investments into R&D and expanding its product lines that way would improve returns over time and help level out margins. I was surprised to see that LMAT return ratios are lower than expected:

Data by YCharts

I can't help but think that more money would hit its bottom line if it didn't so frequently pay a bunch of cash for products that take time and money to integrate. That being said, I am sure a lot of the acquisition activity has to do with patents and the like. It can't simply create a competing product if the original has intellectual and production rights attached to it. Nonetheless, its identity as a serial acquirer is apparent. That concerns me.

The other thing to be aware of is the company's consistently poor scoring on accrual build up. The sloan ratio is a metric I routinely use as there is good data indicating how well it measures company health and future returns. Please click the hyperlink provided if you are unfamiliar with the Sloan Ratio. A good read on the sloan ratio is between -10% and 10%. This indicates normal levels of accruals. In the past three years, LMAT has been in what is considered the danger zone for accruals, or between 10% and 25% on both the negative and positive side. Most recently, its sloan ratio was 14.79%. This means that much of its reporting results were not cash based, but accrual based. You can't pay dividends with accruals.

In summary, there is a lot to like about LeMaitre, but there are also points of concern. I would much rather have the company focus on existing operations and grow organically rather than buying up other companies or products. If it can only grow via acquisition, a larger discount must be demanded on the stock price because of the dangers involved with buying outside entities. Which brings up my next and final section.

Valuation

And here is the crux of my article. Given the context painted above, we can get into some raw numbers and work to come up with an intrinsic value for LMAT. First, I used a DCF model. My assumption were as follows:

- 10% revenue growth for 10 years. This is generous considering that in the past 10 years, it has only grown revenue at 8.5% annually, and larger numbers are hard to compound at sustained high rates.

- Cash from operation margin of 22%. That was the margin back in 2017, its best cash generation year on record. In 2019, the cash margin was only 12%. The average over the past decade was 12.9%. I am being VERY generous here.

- CAPEX at 3.5% of sales, its average for the past decade.

- Terminal free cash flow growth of 3%.

- Discount rate of 12%, my required rate of return.

In this scenario, intrinsic value comes out to $22.18, very close to current trading levels. Let me emphasize again how generous I was with my above assumptions. Even under these absolutely pristine future conditions, shares are just now trading at fair value. No margin of safety.

EPS Growth

One of the biggest limitations of the DCF model is that there is no way to input market sentiment. That is why I also use EPS growth projections in concert with earnings multiples as a secondary intrinsic value modeling tool, because the P/E ratio is a good way to capture market sentiment, or how many years' worth of earnings people are willing to pay for the stock.

First, let's assume that LMAT is able to grow earnings at the same rate in the next decade as it did in the last, or at 10.11% compounded annually. That would give it $2.30 worth of earnings per share 10 years from now. By selecting a reasonable multiple, we can predict a stock price to then discount back to the present. The five-year average multiple is 37, yielding a stock price of $85.10. Discounted back to the present at 12% results in an intrinsic value of ~$27. At today's prices, that is a margin of safety of 18%.

That sounds great. But each investor must ask themselves then if 10% earnings growth warrants a multiple of 37. Investors must also ask themselves if LMAT can keep up that pace of growth since large numbers are harder to compound at high rates.

Let's put that 37 in context. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has grown earnings by 15.76% every year since 2009. Its five-year average P/E is 34. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has grown earnings by 21.75% annually since 2009. Its five-year average P/E is only 16. Both these companies are at the front of all things tech, the quintessential growth sector. LMAT has grown earnings at 10% since 2009, and its five-year average P/E is 37. To me, that just doesn't make sense for LMAT P/E to be so much higher than companies that have and very likely will grow much faster.

Don't get me wrong, I think LMAT deserves a multiple higher than market averages. But 37 isn't it. 25-30 makes a lot more sense, in my opinion. With those figures and still assuming 10% growth, intrinsic value lands in the $18-22 range. If that 10% growth isn't realized, that number goes down fast, along with a multiple that will contract further. In a best-case scenario, I believe that shares are on the upper end of fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

Recessions are ugly. But they do have use in that they clear out market excesses. That shows up in re-pricings that more closely reflect reality. That is what has happened with LMAT. After flying higher than was fundamentally warranted for some time, it is actually now trading closer toward fair value. I would advise investors not to think that a precipitous drop suddenly means that something is a good value. LMAT's current P/E is at about 25. To me, and taking into consideration both its strengths and weaknesses, that is a more realistic appraisal of future growth prospects. I also don't think LMAT is going to be able to grow earnings at 10% for the next 10 years. Neither does it. In the most recent conference call, the company guided to operating income of $24.7 million in 2020. After tax and divided by shares outstanding results in EPS of $0.92, a 7.95% increase over last year. Even if it meets its own guidance, the company is off to a bad start for 10% annualized. I predict that LMAT will be able to grow earnings at 7% each year for the next 10 years. At that time, shares would therefore be at $43.25 with the 25 P/E. Discounted back to the present using my 12% required rate of return gives an intrinsic value of ~$14. I would start getting intrigued and do another level down of due diligence if shares started approaching $15. But that is a long way to go from where it sits now at $22. I urge all to keep this case study in mind as they are eye-balling what may appear to be bargains. Are stocks really cheap? Or could it be that market excesses have simply been eliminated or reduced? With LeMaitre, it is the latter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.