Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 22, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Larocque East uranium project Lake in Canada

On March 16, IsoEnergy (OTCQX:OTCQX:ISENF) released a new batch of results from the 8,500m 2020 winter drilling program at the Hurricane zone at the Larocque East project. The best interception was 4m @ 20.5% U3O8 and 1% Ni from 322.5m in hole LE20-40, which. This is equal to 936(AuEq.)m. LE20-40 was completed on section with drill hole LE20-34, which returned 8.5m @ 33.9% U3O8. The zone is open for expansion along-strike to the east and on most sections.

(Source: IsoEnergy)

Assays from the final six drill holes from the drill campaign at Hurricane are still pending.

The Larocque East project is located in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, some 35km northwest of the McClean Lake uranium mine and mill:

(Source: IsoEnergy)

The project was bought in 2018 from Cameco (CCJ) and IsoEnergy's strategy involves acquiring a significant amount of land in the basin and drilling around mineralized intercepts that were found but never adequately followed up after 2011.

The sandstone cover on the property is relatively thin, ranging between 140m and 330m. The dimensions of the Hurricane zone at the moment are 575m along-strike, 40m wide and up to 11m thick. The zone is relatively shallow, some 330m below surface.

2) Cue gold-copper project in Australia

On March 16, Musgrave Minerals released results from four drill holes from the Break of Day deposit at its Cue project and the best intersection was 6m @ 55g/t Au from 108m in hole 20MORC012. This is equal to 335(AuEq.)m and confirmed a new high-grade gold link-lode discovery, which was named Starlight.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

Assays have been returned over a strike length of 75m and the high-grade mineralization remains open in all directions. Follow-up drilling at the Starlight link-lode is being planned for April 2020.

The Cue project is located in the Murchison district of Western Australia and it consists of the Cue gold and Hollandaire copper areas:

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

The property is located in a gold belt with over 20 million ounces of historical production and is situated near several large gold mines and mills.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

Musgrave has a JV with Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), under which the latter can earn 75% in Cue by investing A$18 million in exploration over five years.

The most significant deposits are the Break of Day, which has a mineral resource of 868kt @ 7.15g/t Au for 199koz Au, and Lena, which holds 2.682Mt @ 1.77g/t Au for 153koz Au.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals)

3) Mallina gold project in Australia

On March 17, De Grey Mining released additional drill results from its Mallinagold project and it revised the previously released intercept of 93m @ 3.3g./t Au in hole HERC001 to 97m @ 3.2g/t Au from 35m. This is equal to 310(AuEq.)m.

Mallina is located in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Australia and it currently has a minerals resource of almost 1.7Moz of gold at an average grade of 1.8g/t Au:

(Source: De Grey Mining)

The company expects to release a resource update later this year and it believes it has struck the potentially largest gold discovery ever in Pilbara. The discovery was made at a site called Hemi and there’s potentially a 200-metre-wide zone.

(Source: De Grey Mining)

Following the latest drill results, De Grey is on course of reaching a mineral resource of 3Moz of gold in 2020 and 5Moz in the future.

(Source: De Grey Mining)

Conclusion

IsoEnergy has been releasing very good drill results from the Hurricane zone. The latter has good potential for more high-grade intersections as most of the cross-sections are yet to be closed off. I think the company looks like a promising investment in the uranium space. It’s also well-funded at the moment with around C$5mn in the bank so I don’t see a dilution risk in the short term.Musgrave’s Cue project continues to grow with the new Starlight link-lode at Break of Day delivering fantastic high-grade results. The mineralization at the link-lode remains open in all directions including up-dip. Infrastructure in the region is great and I think the company could be acquired by Westgold (OTC:WTGRF) in the future as the latter already has a 16% stake in it and also owns the nearby Tuckabianna mill. Musgrave is listed on the ASX.

I think De Grey Mining is on to something special in the Pilbara region and is possible that Mallina grows beyond 5Moz in the near future. The company is listed on the ASX and its shares have been soaring over the past two months. However, I think it still looks cheap with a market capitalization of A$240 million.

