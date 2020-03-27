Microchip Technology: 5G And Servers Driving Microcontroller Business

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is a leading supplier of microcontrollers, or MCUs, which are semiconductors that are embedded inside some other device (often a consumer product) so that they can control the features or actions of the product. MCHP shipped over 7 billion PIC microcontrollers since 1990, having broad exposure to most end markets, with particular exposure to industrial and automotive.

Microchip sees six megatrends for its chips as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Keep in mind that microcontrollers represented 55% of sales in FY2019, analog 29%, memory products 3%, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) 6%, licensing 2%, and MMO 5%. Thus, Chart 2 shows 5G applications for not only its microcontrollers, but growth for its other chip products.

FPGAs represent only 6% of revenues but are used in numerous 5G applications. Microchip's FPGA product line was primarily acquired as a part of its acquisition of Microsemi on May 29, 2018. Some versions of FPGAs also include a microcontroller or microprocessor core to provide additional system on chip functionality for compute intensive tasks.

Chart 2

The increasing demand for embedded control has made the market for microcontrollers a significant segment of the semiconductor market at $19 billion in the calendar year 2018. Microcontrollers are primarily available in 8-bit through 32-bit architectures. 8-bit microcontrollers remain very cost-effective for a wide range of high-volume embedded control applications and, as a result, continue to represent a significant portion of the overall microcontroller market. 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers provide higher performance and functionality and are generally found in more complex embedded control applications. The greatest growth has been 32-bit microcontrollers, exhibiting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.4% between 2013 and 2018.

Table 2 shows Microchip's share of the microcontroller market by type.

In 8-bit, Microchip led with a 29% share of the $5.4 billion market.

In 16-bit, Microchip held an 11% share of the $2.8 billion market, which was led by Renesas

In 32-bit, Microchip held a 7% share of the $10.0 billion market, which was led by Renesas

Investor Takeaway

Microchip is a market leader in the 8-bit microcontroller market and is gaining market share in both the 16-bit and 32-bit microcontroller markets. The company has shipped over 7 billion PIC microcontrollers since 1990. This large customer base is helping in revenue growth of Microchip's broad range of high-performance linear, mixed-signal, power management, thermal management, battery management, interface devices, and serial EEPROMs. The company has been successful in what it refers to as its "attach" strategy, based on selling and marketing its analog and interface products into its extensive microcontroller customer base.

In early December 2019, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization projected annual global semiconductor sales will increase 5.9% in CY2020 and 6.3% in CY2021, following a 12.1% decrease in CY2019. Because of CORVID-19 headwinds, I expect global semiconductor revenues to now decrease 6.1% in 2020 (change -12.0%) and increase 12.2% (change +5.9% in 2021).

Microchip's microcontroller revenues decreased just 2.3% in CY2019, thereby outperforming the overall semiconductor market. I expect Microchip's microcontroller revenues to increase 2.4% in CY2020 and 6.7% in CY2021.

CY2020, while weak, will benefit from the strong growth potential of microcontrollers in datacenter. The COVID-19 epidemic has unexpectedly breathed life into the server market, decimated in 2019, which stretches from virtual meetings, online education, digital healthcare, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and logistics to smart cities. I discussed this strong momentum server demand in a March 16, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Watch For Cloud Server Boom Amplified By COVID-19."

I also see strong demand in 5G, which I discussed in an August 21, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver."

