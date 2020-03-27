Selling Into The Stimulus And Preparing For The Next Leg Down

The benefits of the stimulus will be overrun in the near term by the pandemic that continues to worsen and is not being contained.

I’m selling this rally in anticipation of the passage of the $2 trillion stimulus package and hedging my remaining stock market exposure, because we are failing to address the core of this crisis - our healthcare system. The USA is now #1, but for all the wrong reasons. Last night we surpassed all 199 countries in the world in total cases of the coronavirus.

This doesn’t mean that the monetary stimulus implemented by the Fed and the fiscal stimulus on its way from Washington won’t help, but neither is a cure for what ails us most. The stock market is acting as though these efforts will lead to overnight success, but neither the monetary nor the fiscal stimulus will be as effective as the headline reactions suggest.

Will The Fed Save Us Again?

The Fed has lined up another bazooka of free money for Wall Street that it says will help backstop the economy. Every time the stock market has started to correct in recent years, the Fed has stepped in to save it, but what should be worrisome is that its latest efforts fell flat on Monday when it announced a return to zero interest rates and a massive and unlimited new quantitative easing program. The Fed put seems to be no more, as its actions are signs of desperation in a market searching for true price discovery after years of manipulation.

The Fed has launched a series of new lending facilities that bypass the banking sector and Wall Street banks, which is a positive, but the Fed can’t make unsecured loans, nor can it prevent credit spreads from widening as the recession ensues. A tsunami of debt downgrades is already underway. Fed stimulus works in a way that trickles down from the top to the bottom, with most of the benefits going to the top. It also takes time, which we don’t have today. It is also medicating an economy that has been weakening for a long time.

Chairman Powell gave a rare television interview this morning, during which he begrudgingly admitted: “we may well be in a recession.” What I found troubling was his refusal to acknowledge some glaring realities, as well as his effort to spread some misconceptions, which I can only explain as a desire to bolster investor sentiment. He exclaimed that “there is nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy. Quite the contrary. We are starting from a very strong position.” He cited the 50-year low in the unemployment rate as the indicator to support that claim. Yet he is ignoring the fact that the unemployment rate is the most lagging of all economic indicators. It doesn’t tell us where we are going, but where we have been.

If there was nothing wrong with the economy and it was in a very strong position, then why did the Fed need to cut rates three times last year and inject hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system last September through overnight repo programs? Why did it need to start a new quantitative easing program in October by purchasing $60 billion in Treasuries each month? The reason is that there is too much debt and too little money in the economy, and the problem is only going to get worse when our $1 trillion deficit is $3 trillion in 2020. You can’t say that our economy is fundamentally strong when we must borrow 5% of our economic output to grow 2%.

Will The Stimulus Save Us?

I wish we could take back that pointless $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2018, so that we could fund the $2 trillion stimulus we need today. We need this stimulus, but some think that it is an overnight green light to buy risk assets. It is not. It will be massive, as in a massive administrative nightmare from obtaining unemployment claims to receiving checks in the mail to gaining access to business loans, grants and lines of credit for small businesses. Still, it should mitigate the damage that an inevitable nationwide shutdown will do, and additional programs that will be needed will eventually stabilize economic activity.

My main concern is with the small businesses that employ half the private workforce, which are also the most cash-strapped and hardest hit by the growing number of necessary state shutdowns. They are getting $350 billion in loans and grants, which will be administrated by a Small Business Administration that handled just $28 billion in loans last year. These businesses need money now, but this seems like a logistical nightmare in the making.

Thankfully, those that lose their jobs can obtain significantly enhanced unemployment benefits, but the millions that need them are already overwhelming the state-run operations. The cash payments of up to $2,400 per couple and $500 per child will be received relatively soon, provided the IRS has your bank account information, but millions will fall through the cracks who don’t have direct deposit or accurate address information on file. It's just not that easy to pull off a $2 trillion stimulus, and I think investors are acting like everyone is going to have a check in the mail on Monday morning.

Conclusion

You don’t correct the excesses from a decade-long expansion and bull market built on debt-induced consumption, deficit spending, stock buybacks and a mountain of corporate debt in one month’s time. It takes years to right the economic ship and months for the stock market to revert to true price discovery that reflects fundamentals. Calls for a bottom in the stock market and a return to the old highs by Wall Street strategists and television pundits are premature and typically stabs at self-preservation.

I see a similar situation occurring with the pandemic. Many investors have leaned too heavily on the overly optimistic views of the Trump administration, which has been woefully unsuccessful at containing the Covid-19 crisis. We were consistently told that the situation was under control. Instead, the situation has spiraled out of control. This isn’t a political statement for the left to celebrate or the right to lambaste. It’s the reality. If I’m proved wrong, I’ll admit it.

The President should have counseled every governor in the nation to enforce a shelter-at-home mandate to lock down the country weeks ago. Then we might have had an outcome like that of South Korea and what China has reported. Instead, we still have a disjointed approach with no nationwide strategy that appears to be more concerned about adverse economic impacts rather than the health of the public.

As a result, I think the benefits of monetary and fiscal stimulus will be overrun by a pandemic that last several more weeks, if not months, weakening the impact of both and prolonging the recession. This rally for the record books will be short-lived, and the bear market decline in stocks will resume as the second quarter gets underway next week. I am taking gains in purchases over the past two weeks and adding to hedges that I intend to insure against my remaining positions in the event we see new lows for the S&P 500 in the weeks and months ahead.

The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that has come to pass, but were you? Most pundits were riding the bull as the market hit all-time highs, while we were heavy in cash, but now that fear is reaching extremes, opportunities abound. Join us as we look to slowly position for the next bull market run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.