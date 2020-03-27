VC Deals: Facebook Eyes 10% Jio Stake

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) eyed a multi-billion dollar stake in the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, according to FT sources. The tech giant was reportedly in talks for a 10% stake in Jio before the coronavirus travel bans halted the discussion. Bernstein analysts value Jio at more than $60B.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) and Temasek co-led the $300M Series E for Chinese big data startup MiningLamp, pushing total funding to over $486M. The company’s data mining products can help spot crime patterns and prevent human trafficking, but the software is applicable across a wide range of industries. MiningLamp is often called “China’s Palantir.” The startup will use the funds to continue R&D, hire talent, and expand into new markets.

Tencent also participated in the $240M round for flying taxi designer Lilium, which closed last month but was announced this week. The Munich-based startup is designing vertical take-off and landing aircraft that can reach up to 100 km/h. The new infusion will help with aircraft development, building manufacturing facilities, and the push towards the expected 2025 launch.

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) competitor OfferUp announced plans to raise $120M in a round led by OLX Group, which also backs rival letgo. As part of the investment, OfferUp will acquire letgo’s classified business. OLX will have a 40% stake in the resulting combined entity. Together, the entity will have more than 20M MAUs in the United States.

M12 (NASDAQ:MSFT) led and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) participated in the $22M Series B for Arkose Labs, a startup focused on online fraud and abuse protection. Arkose’s fraud detection platform protects users from account takeovers, fake account abuse, spam, and scraping. The startup says it stopped over 500M attacks last year and reduced fraud by 50-90%. Revenue increased 400% in 2019, but the company isn’t currently profitable.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.