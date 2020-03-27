Times China: Conservative Pre-Sales Guidance And Refinancing Risks

Times China has considerable refinancing risks, with approximately 34.9% of the company's total debt maturing within the next twelve months, while financing cost is higher than peers at 7.5%.

Times China's FY2020 pre-sales guidance seems conservative, but a lot depends on how fast things can get back to normal in Mainland China.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK].

Times China's FY2020 pre-sales guidance seems conservative implying only a +5% YoY growth, but a lot depends on how fast things can get back to normal in Mainland China in view of the current coronavirus outbreak. Also, Times China has considerable refinancing risks, with approximately 34.9% of the company's total debt maturing within the next twelve months, while financing cost is higher than peers at 7.5% for FY2019. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Times China is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article on Times China published on September 6, 2019. Times China's share price has declined marginally by -1% from HK$12.58 as of September 4, 2019, to HK$12.42 as of March 26, 2020, since my initiation. Times China trades at 4.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. The stock is also valued by the market at 1.11 times P/B. Times China offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 8.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in Times China shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1233:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $12 million and market capitalization is above $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Conservative Pre-sales Guidance For FY2020

Times China has guided for a pre-sales target of RMB82.3 billion for FY2020, which implies a pre-sales growth of +5% this year. As a comparison, the company's pre-sales grew +29.3% YoY to RMB78.36 billion last year, which represented 104% of the company's FY2019 pre-sales target of RMB75 billion.

Times China's pre-sales guidance seems too conservative, notwithstanding the current coronavirus outbreak.

Firstly, Times China has outperformed its peers by a wide margin, with respect to pre-sales for the first two months of FY2020. The company's pre-sales increased by +6.2% YoY from RMB7,302 billion in 2M2019 to RMB7,754 billion in 2M2020. In contrast, the mean year-to-date (2M2020) pre-sales decline for 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked, was -28%.

However, do note that Times China's pre-sales for the month of February 2020 alone dropped -84% MoM (Month-on-Month) and -66% YoY to RMB1,082 million.

Secondly, Times China's FY2020 pre-sales target of RMB82.3 billion only implies a 55% sell-through rate based on the company's salable resources amounting to RMB145-150 billion this year. The company's sell-through rate was a much higher 61% in FY2019.

Thirdly, Times China has a "goal of becoming an RMB 100 billion enterprise in the short term" as per the company's website, a pre-sales target that the company first established in 2018. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 10, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Times China noted that the company can achieve its RMB100 billion pre-sales target by FY2021, if it was not possible to do so in FY2020. In other words, Times China has not ruled out the possibility of meeting the RMB100 billion pre-sales target this year.

Nevertheless, Times China's pre-sales for FY2020 is largely dependent on whether Mainland China can effectively contain the coronavirus outbreak and how fast things can get back to normal in the country. The company's 2M2020 pre-sales of RMB7,754 billion in 2M2020 accounted for only 9.4% of its FY2020 pre-sales target, so the company needs to make up for the shortfall in the remaining months of the year.

In a Wall Street Journal article published on March 26, 2020, it was reported that "with new infections dwindling, factories are restarting, stores are reopening, and people are venturing outdoors" in Mainland China. Notably, Times China highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 10, 2020, that its property sales and construction activities in Mainland China (with the exception of Wuhan) have been back to normalized levels by end-February 2020.

On the other hand, there are good reasons to be cautious. Mainland China had its first case of locally transmitted coronavirus infection on March 26, 2020. There were 55 imported cases of coronavirus infections on the same day. In response, China has temporarily suspended entry visa for foreigners in a bid to reduce the risk of further imported cases coronavirus infections in the country.

Refinancing Risks And High Financing Cost Worthy Of Attention

In the current market environment, companies' credit risks are in the spotlight.

As of December 31, 2019, Times China had RMB18,597.7 million in borrowings or approximately 34.9% of the company's total debt, maturing within the next twelve months. The company's cash-to-short term debt coverage ratio also decreased from 2.6 times as of end-2018 to 1.6 times as of end-2019.

Times China disclosed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 10, 2020, that approximately $850 million (or RMB6 billion) of USD-denominated debt needs to repaid or refinanced by end of this year. But the company added that this has already been fully covered by newly-issued bonds and new syndicated loans, and it does not view the foreign currency debt as an issue.

Times China's net gearing declined from 71.8% as of end-FY2018 to 67.2% as of end-FY2019. This is still manageable, considering that the average net gearing of a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked, was in excess of 90%.

However, Times China's funding cost is relatively high compared with its peers. The average funding cost for Mainland China property developers is in the 5-6% range, but Times China's interest cost was 7.5% last year. On the positive side of things, Times China's interest cost has been on the decline in the past few years; the company's financing costs were 10.85%, 9.64%, 8.32% and 7.60% for FY2014, FY2015, FY2016 and FY2017 respectively.

Looking ahead, Times China has guided at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on March 10, 2020, that it expects financing cost to decline further to 7.0% in FY2020 as a result of refinancing existing higher-cost debt with new lower-cost debt.

Valuation

Times China trades at 4.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$12.42 as of March 26, 2020. Since the company's IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in end-2013, Times China has been valued as low as 1.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and as high as 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Times China is also valued by the market at 1.11 times P/B, versus its historical P/B trading range of between 0.61 times and 1.56 times in the past six years.

Times China offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 8.5%. The company proposed a final dividend per share of RMB0.8445 for FY2019, which represented a 30% dividend payout ratio.

Earlier, the company paid a special interim dividend late last year, where Times China shareholders received a single share of Times Neighborhood [9928:HK] for every 2.6 shares of Times China they owned. Times Neighborhood is a spin-off of Times China's property management division, which became a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 19, 2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Times China are lower-than-expected pre-sales in FY2020, a failure to refinance its short-term borrowings at favorable interest rates, and a cut in dividends in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.