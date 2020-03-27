Don't Chase The Sugar High

Top sectors and stocks you ought to be considering for portfolios.

The government's $2 trillion emergency relief package caused shares to skyrocket this week; however, the helicopter-Ben style package may inadequately address mid-term economic instability. If so, then this week's rapid run-up could be a short-term sugar high that wears off in April once dismal economic data starts dominating the headlines.

After all, bottoming is usually a process of multiple pops and drops, rather than a "V-shaped" recovery to new highs. The potential for a retest of prior lows suggests investors need to break out the "in case of emergency" playbook, a game plan that should include:

Avoiding margin to avoid forced liquidation,

Compiling a wish list of stocks to buy and desirable prices to pay for them,

Executing buys and sells based on proactive planning, rather than reactions to day-to-day news flow, and

Concentrating on shifts in sector and industry leadership.

To be clear, that's not say there isn't reason for short-term and long-term optimism. It's simply that the mid-term outlook is far more muddy.

On Monday, we shared the following overbought/oversold chart with our marketplace members. Only 2% of our 1,500 stock universe is trading over 5% above their 200-day moving average (DMA), and a whopping 93% of stocks are trading more than 5% below their 200 DMA. Those are extreme levels that offer short-term and long-term opportunity.

However, extreme levels can linger, so it's unclear where stocks are heading in the midterm, particularly given economic headline risk in the coming weeks.

Although the depth and length of economic damage caused by Covid-19 is debatable, it's likely we'll see contraction. For instance, social distancing and stores shuttering could cause second quarter gross domestic product to tumble 30% as unemployment climbs to over 10%. That's sobering because it could mean households are forced to conserve stimulus money and liquidate investments to pay their fixed costs, such as housing, utilities, and food. On the corporate front, it also suggests a steady drumbeat of cuts to financial guidance and dividend payouts.

Because of these risks, selectively focusing on good stocks in top sectors could be better path to outperformance than chasing stocks blindly higher.

The best and worst sectors now

We score over 1,500 stocks in our universe every week. Our methodology is explained more here, but scores incorporate forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've scored every stock, we aggregate those scores by sector so we can see what sectors are worth overweighting or underweighting in portfolios.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, healthcare, services, consumer goods, and technology. The top mid-cap sectors are technology, consumer goods, services, industrials, and healthcare, while the best small-cap sectors are services and industrials. Ultimately, these sectors may provide the best opportunity for finding winning individual stocks, or if you're an ETF investor, helping you decide what baskets to focus on.

The top-scoring stocks to buy now

Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks are a great source of ideas.

The following table highlights the top scoring names in this week's research by sector.

As you consider the puts and takes associated with each of these stocks, it will be important to judge their quality of revenue, balance sheet flexibility, and whether there's profit clarity. It may also be helpful to remember that, during distressed periods, earnings estimates compress at a slower rate than actual earnings because Wall Street estimates usually lag reality, both up and down.

Furthermore, tailwinds from short covering may be replaced by a "sell the news" headwinds after the emergency relief bill is signed and the calendar quarter ends. The tax filing and payment extension, coupled with household budget tightening, could limit retirement contributions, which usually prop up markets in April, so it may be best to:

Pick your spots in long-term portfolios, rather than chase daily returns.

Dollar-cost average into favorite stocks, rather than heroically trying to pick tops or bottoms.

Here are the top stocks in our service this week:

Best Scoring 3/26/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Consumer The Clorox Company (CLX) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 102.5 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 85 77.5 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 75 75 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 75 73.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 75 75 Energy Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 75 73.75 Halliburton Company (HAL) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 70 70 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 70 70 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ENERGY OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 70 70 Noble Corporation plc (NE) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 70 66.25 Financials Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 80 82.5 Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 80 76.25 Banner Corporation (BANR) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 75 63.75 Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 70 70 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 70 70 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 70 72.5 Healthcare Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 97.5 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 90 90 Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 90 88.75 QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 85 80 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 80 82.5 Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 80 80 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) HEALTHCARE DRUG STORES 80 72.5 Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 80 78.75 Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 75 85 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC 75 66.25 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 75 76.25 The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 75 73.75 Industrials Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 80 68.75 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 80 86.25 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 75 66.25 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 75 78.75 REITS Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 85 81.25 Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO.PK) REITS REIT-RETAIL 75 70 Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) REITS REIT- MORTGAGE 70 70 Services Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 91.25 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 90 86.25 The Kroger Co. (KR) SERVICES GROCERY STORES 80 77.5 Viacom Inc. (VIAC) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 80 80 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 75 75 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 75 75 Deluxe Corporation (DLX) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 75 75 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 75 75 Technology NICE Ltd. (NICE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 85 75 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES 80 70 Five9, Inc. (FIVN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 80 87.5 HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 80 78.75 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 80 71.25 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 80 71.25 Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 75 66.25 Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 75 75 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 75 61.25 Cree, Inc. (CREE) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 75 72.5 Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 75 80 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 75 76.25 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 75 73.75

