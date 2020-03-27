Don't Chase The Sugar High
The short- and long-term outlook is good, but mid-term risks are high.
Here's what you can do now.
Top sectors and stocks you ought to be considering for portfolios.
The government's $2 trillion emergency relief package caused shares to skyrocket this week; however, the helicopter-Ben style package may inadequately address mid-term economic instability. If so, then this week's rapid run-up could be a short-term sugar high that wears off in April once dismal economic data starts dominating the headlines.
After all, bottoming is usually a process of multiple pops and drops, rather than a "V-shaped" recovery to new highs. The potential for a retest of prior lows suggests investors need to break out the "in case of emergency" playbook, a game plan that should include:
- Avoiding margin to avoid forced liquidation,
- Compiling a wish list of stocks to buy and desirable prices to pay for them,
- Executing buys and sells based on proactive planning, rather than reactions to day-to-day news flow, and
- Concentrating on shifts in sector and industry leadership.
To be clear, that's not say there isn't reason for short-term and long-term optimism. It's simply that the mid-term outlook is far more muddy.
On Monday, we shared the following overbought/oversold chart with our marketplace members. Only 2% of our 1,500 stock universe is trading over 5% above their 200-day moving average (DMA), and a whopping 93% of stocks are trading more than 5% below their 200 DMA. Those are extreme levels that offer short-term and long-term opportunity.
However, extreme levels can linger, so it's unclear where stocks are heading in the midterm, particularly given economic headline risk in the coming weeks.
Although the depth and length of economic damage caused by Covid-19 is debatable, it's likely we'll see contraction. For instance, social distancing and stores shuttering could cause second quarter gross domestic product to tumble 30% as unemployment climbs to over 10%. That's sobering because it could mean households are forced to conserve stimulus money and liquidate investments to pay their fixed costs, such as housing, utilities, and food. On the corporate front, it also suggests a steady drumbeat of cuts to financial guidance and dividend payouts.
Because of these risks, selectively focusing on good stocks in top sectors could be better path to outperformance than chasing stocks blindly higher.
The best and worst sectors now
We score over 1,500 stocks in our universe every week. Our methodology is explained more here, but scores incorporate forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we've scored every stock, we aggregate those scores by sector so we can see what sectors are worth overweighting or underweighting in portfolios.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrials, healthcare, services, consumer goods, and technology. The top mid-cap sectors are technology, consumer goods, services, industrials, and healthcare, while the best small-cap sectors are services and industrials. Ultimately, these sectors may provide the best opportunity for finding winning individual stocks, or if you're an ETF investor, helping you decide what baskets to focus on.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow
The top-scoring stocks to buy now
Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks are a great source of ideas.
The following table highlights the top scoring names in this week's research by sector.
As you consider the puts and takes associated with each of these stocks, it will be important to judge their quality of revenue, balance sheet flexibility, and whether there's profit clarity. It may also be helpful to remember that, during distressed periods, earnings estimates compress at a slower rate than actual earnings because Wall Street estimates usually lag reality, both up and down.
Furthermore, tailwinds from short covering may be replaced by a "sell the news" headwinds after the emergency relief bill is signed and the calendar quarter ends. The tax filing and payment extension, coupled with household budget tightening, could limit retirement contributions, which usually prop up markets in April, so it may be best to:
- Pick your spots in long-term portfolios, rather than chase daily returns.
- Dollar-cost average into favorite stocks, rather than heroically trying to pick tops or bottoms.
Here are the top stocks in our service this week:
|Best Scoring
|3/26/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Consumer
|The Clorox Company
|(CLX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|102.5
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|85
|77.5
|Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|75
|75
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|75
|73.75
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|75
|75
|Energy
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|(EPD)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|75
|73.75
|Halliburton Company
|(HAL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|70
|70
|Phillips 66 Partners LP
|(PSXP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|70
|70
|Valero Energy Corporation
|(VLO)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|70
|70
|Noble Corporation plc
|(NE)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS DRILLING
|70
|66.25
|Financials
|Virtu Financial, Inc.
|(VIRT)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|80
|82.5
|Legg Mason, Inc.
|(LM)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|80
|76.25
|Banner Corporation
|(BANR)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|75
|63.75
|Ellington Financial Inc.
|(EFC)
|FINANCIALS
|MORTGAGE FINANCE
|70
|70
|Invesco Ltd.
|(IVZ)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|70
|70
|Stifel Financial Corp.
|(SF)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|70
|72.5
|Healthcare
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(REGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|95
|97.5
|ChemoCentryx, Inc.
|(CCXI)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|90
|90
|Teladoc Health, Inc.
|(TDOC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|90
|88.75
|QIAGEN N.V.
|(QGEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|85
|80
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|80
|82.5
|Omnicell, Inc.
|(OMCL)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|80
|80
|Rite Aid Corporation
|(RAD)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG STORES
|80
|72.5
|Verastem, Inc.
|(VSTM)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|80
|78.75
|Amedisys, Inc.
|(AMED)
|HEALTHCARE
|HOME HEALTH CARE
|75
|85
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(AMRX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC
|75
|66.25
|NanoViricides, Inc.
|(NNVC)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|75
|76.25
|The Providence Service Corporation
|(PRSC)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|75
|73.75
|Industrials
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|80
|68.75
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|80
|86.25
|Regal Beloit Corporation
|(RBC)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|75
|66.25
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|75
|78.75
|REITS
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|85
|81.25
|Taubman Centers, Inc.
|(TCO.PK)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|75
|70
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|(CMO)
|REITS
|REIT- MORTGAGE
|70
|70
|Services
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|91.25
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|90
|86.25
|The Kroger Co.
|(KR)
|SERVICES
|GROCERY STORES
|80
|77.5
|Viacom Inc.
|(VIAC)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|80
|80
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|(ANF)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|75
|75
|DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|(DKS)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|75
|75
|Deluxe Corporation
|(DLX)
|SERVICES
|ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|75
|75
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|75
|75
|Technology
|NICE Ltd.
|(NICE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|85
|75
|Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
|(SHEN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|TELECOM SERVICES
|80
|70
|Five9, Inc.
|(FIVN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|80
|87.5
|HubSpot, Inc.
|(HUBS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|80
|78.75
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|80
|71.25
|Zscaler, Inc.
|(ZS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|80
|71.25
|Science Applications International Corporation
|(SAIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|75
|66.25
|Citrix Systems, Inc.
|(CTXS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|75
|75
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|(CDNS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|75
|61.25
|Cree, Inc.
|(CREE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|75
|72.5
|Gaia, Inc.
|(GAIA)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|75
|80
|Okta, Inc.
|(OKTA)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|75
|76.25
|Smartsheet Inc.
|(SMAR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|75
|73.75
Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC, NFLX, FIVN, ZS, OKTA, SMAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.