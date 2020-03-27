Sears Holdings Could Remain In Ch.11 Bankruptcy For Another Year

Sears Holding Corp. (OTCPK:SHLDQ) is still in Ch.11 bankruptcy. Since the reorganization plan was confirmed by Judge Drain last October 15 (docket 5370), lawyers have filed volumes of motions and objections. The shares still trade each day, even though shareholders will receive no recovery - not even from any potential proceeds from lawsuits against Eddie Lampert/ESL. Shares will be cancelled on the plan's effective date, which could be over a year from now. Lampert continues to permanently close more and more Kmart and Sears stores, but he recently sold Innovel Solutions, the home delivery business, to Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) for $1 billion.

Purchase Agreement Settlement

After almost one year, the disputes regarding the purchase of the stores by Lampert/ESL were finally settled in January (docket 6327). A number of issues were already settled throughout the last year after multiple hearings. The final agreement required Lampert/Transformco to pay Sears Holdings $18.3 million and they would "walk away from further litigation". Lampert would not be required to pay additional 503(b)(9) claims nor be required to pay severance reimbursement obligations.

The dispute over the terms of the sale started even before Judge Drain approved the sale. At the hearing to approve the sale, the lawyers were arguing right in front of me over $166 million in accounts payable. In my opinion, the judge should not have approved the sale until major issues were settled.

In a different litigation, Lampert's appeal regarding his objection to the reorganization plan's funding for lawsuits against him and other parties was dismissed on February 26 (docket 7340). The parties agreed to a mutual dismissal of the appeal.

Lawsuit Against Lampert and Other Parties Continues

The case against Lampert/ESL and others could take years. Akin Gump, who are also the lawyers retained by the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, are now the lead law firm after they replaced Paul Weiss, who already were paid over $20 million on this case. The Liquidating Trust, which will be created on the reorganization plan's effective date, will have a budget of at least $25 million that mostly will be used to pay for litigation against Lampert.

The Liquidating Trust will get all the remaining assets, if any, on the plan's effective date, including "all claims previously asserted in the adversary proceeding captioned Sears Holdings Corp. v. Lampert, Adv. Proc. No. 1908250 (RDD) (Bankr. S.D.N.Y.)" (docket 5295).

Shareholders are NOT beneficiaries of the Liquidating Trust. They are not listed in the group of beneficiaries. Shareholders will, therefore, NOT receive any potential proceeds from this litigation against Lampert. Claim holders such as 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders are beneficiaries of the trust, but there is a priority who gets paid before others get any money and noteholders are at the bottom. (Note of caution: Those who become beneficiaries will not be able to transfer their interests - these trust interests will not be tradeable). In addition, on the plan's effective date "equity interest shall be cancelled. ...shall neither receive nor retain any property of the Estate" per the confirmed Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 5293). (SHLDQ shares will most likely continue to trade until the plan's effective date).

By reading over Akin Gump's latest 177-page monthly fee statement (docket 7484), the detailed billing information indicates the typical long process to litigate lawsuits. There are frequent references to subpoenas and other discovery issues. Nothing yet about any actual trial.

Sears Holdings Has No Remaining Employees

Because the Sears Holdings has no remaining employees, it had to amend the Case Management Order (docket 6320) to retain M-lll Advisory Partners to finish the bankruptcy process. It needed authorized individuals to sign various documents, etc. (Wow, what a fall - from one of the largest corporations in the U.S. to having no employees and needing to hire someone from the outside to sign your last papers).

Appeal By Second Lien Noteholders

The appeal (docket 4839) by Wilmington Trust on behalf of second lien 6.625% '18 notes of Judge Drain's ruling (docket 4740) that there "was no diminution in the value of collateral of collateral of ... second lien notes ... and therefore second lien noteholders were not entitled to section 507(b) superpriority claims" is still pending. He ruled the value of their collateral was $0.00. The case is No. 19-cv 7660 and the judge is Vincent Briccetti. There have been no oral arguments so far, but often cases are decided without oral arguments. If the noteholders win, Sears is expected to pursue their appeal that they were owed a surcharge on 2lien collateral per section 506(c), which, if successful, could reduce the value of the noteholder's win.

As can be seen by the price chart below, the notes plunged following the judge's ruling. The appeal encouraged some investors and the note prices increased, but investors now seem to be uncertain about the appeal, which often takes a year before a decision is handed down by the court.

Price of 2Lien Notes 6.625% due 10/15/18

Source FINRA.org/Morningstar

Finally Some Vendor Claims Payments

Seeking Alpha readers are usually just interested in securities issued by companies as investments, but more are becoming interested in trading vendor bankruptcy claims. Sears had many transactions for transfers of various types of vendor claims and some readers have asked me about trading these claims. In the Sears bankruptcy case, however, many of the buyers of these claims are getting a lower recovery than they expected when they bought the claims. Trading bankruptcy claims is risky, but can also be profitable - some of the time.

In order for a Ch.11 reorganization plan to be effective, priority administrative claims must be in full, unless holders agree to accept less than the full amount of their claim. Because Sears Holdings is so broke, it had to ask the holders of certain administrative claims to take a "haircut" so they can eventually have their plan declared effective. Those who signed a form to "Opt-In" would have their claim capped at 75%, but would start receiving cash for their claim prior to the effective date. The 364 claim holders who opted-in were paid about 28.7% of their claim at the end of December in the first distribution. Those who elected to "Opt-Out" will have to wait until the plan's effective date to get any cash.

Preferential Transfer Clawbacks - A Source For Cash

In order to squeeze out more cash to pay priority administrative claims, Sears launched an aggressive scheme to send out section 547 "demand letters" to certain vendors that were paid within 90 days of filing for Ch.11. (July 17, 2018, to October 15, 2018). Sears is trying to recover "preferential transfers" that were made to vendors and others.

One of the reasons many companies file for bankruptcy is that vendors no longer are willing to deal with a financially weak company except for C.O.D. transactions because the vendors fear future "preferential transfer" issues. The vendors are afraid of a clawback of money they get from an insolvent company.

There are many requirements that need to be met to assert recovery of preferential transfers, including that the company was insolvent at the time of the payments. Not all payments would be considered preferential transfers. Typical examples of preferential transfers are paying invoices that are way past due or paying many invoices in one lump sum. The creditors will try to use defenses in section 547(c) to contest the demand letters.

Sears is also trying to assert that payments to many of these vendors were "potentially fraudulent transfers" and are avoidable under section 548(a)(1)(b) because Sears "did not receive reasonably equivalent value in exchange for such transfers". In my opinion, this will be a more difficult issue for Sears to win in cases that actually go into mediation.

About 730 avoidance actions have been filed. (Sorry, but I do not have the total dollar amount). Since no recent monthly operating reports have been filed, the amount of cash received so far from sending the demand letters is not available and I was not able to find the figure in any other filing. Originally, cases under $500k that were not settled by May 29 would go to mediation and unsettled cases over $500k would go to mediation on August 31, but with the Coronavirus crisis, I expect there will be even further delays to get additional cash from these legal actions.

Canadian Settlement

Late March 26, a docket was filed (docket 7518) regarding the settlement of Canadian claims against Sears Holdings over dividends paid in 2013 by Sears Canada, which was a subsidiary of Sears holdings. The settlement gives the Canadian Plaintiffs a $154,249,576 Class #4 unsecured claim against Sears Holdings. This means they would share at the same priority level as unsecured noteholders for any potential recovery against Lampert, which would mean less potential recovery for noteholders.

New Sears and Transformco Update

Besides closing more Sears and Kmart stores, Lampert/Transformco have been selling assets. They sold the DieHard brand to Advance Auto Parts (AAP) in December for $200 million and sold Innovel Solutions to Costco Wholesale Corp for $1 billion last week. Back in July 2016, the New York Post mentioned in an article that Innovel was a very profitable part of Sears. Innovel provides home delivery service to third parties, such as Costco customers, across the country. None of this has any impact on Sears Holdings Corp. or on SHLDQ shareholders.

Conclusion

Sears Holdings could remain in bankruptcy for another year as it tries to raise cash to pay various administrative claims in order to declare the reorganization plan effective. It could be a very long time, however, before the Liquidating Trust is wound-up. Eddie Lampert does not seem eager to settle the lawsuit against him.

While SHLDQ shares will most likely continue to trade until the plan's effective date, the shares will be cancelled. Shareholders will receive no recovery and are not even beneficiaries of the Liquidating Trust that will be pursuing the lawsuit against Lampert.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.