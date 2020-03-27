Tesla's New Market Share Loss In Norway

If that's the impact from such an expensive car, then what will happen to Tesla when the far less expensive all-electric SUVs come to market in about a year?

But this March, thus far it's not the case. The much more expensive Audi eTron is beating the Tesla Model 3 by a wide margin.

Usually, Tesla has a strong finish to the quarter with the Model 3, vastly exceeding any other electric car in terms of units sold.

In addition to a sharp overall market drop-off, there also are market share shifts. In this article, we look at the electric car market in Norway.

There's something more going on in automotive sales than the business shutdown issue impacting sales in the second half of March.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about March 27, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

The dominant factor in automotive sales this month, March 2020, is obviously the impact of all the business shutdowns, that in turn impact both the supply of automobiles coming to market, as well as the demand for those automobiles. Every automaker in the market will be forgiven to some extent for posting shockingly poor numbers for March, with an even worse outlook for April, and possibly all of Q2.

However, this is not the only thing that's going on in terms of auto sales. While every automaker will post shocking shortfalls for March, some will gain relative market share, and others will lose.

The world's most mature electric car market is Norway. For much of the last two years, electric cars have been close to 50% of sales in that relatively small country. This is "thanks" to huge purchase taxes on non-electric cars, rendering electric cars hugely beneficial.

Tesla in Norway

Ever since 2013, Norway has been a bellwether for Tesla (TSLA). Usually, the way the Tesla sales numbers play out in Norway quarterly has been:

Month 1: Low sales

Month 2: Low sales

Month 3: Very high sales, vastly exceed any other electric car

Speaking of Tesla in Norway, here's how many cars Tesla has sold cumulatively in Norway:

Norway units Model S 20648 Model 3 16783 Model X 13291 TOTAL 50722

For such a relatively small country of barely 5 million people, for Tesla to sell 50,722 cars there - essentially one per 100 citizens (let alone adults or drivers) - shows how important Norway is for Tesla. It has often been broken out separately, along with China and occasionally The Netherlands, in Tesla's financial statements. Many larger countries such as France and Germany are not.

What's new in March 2020?

Within the context of the broader market assumption that almost all car sales will be down starting in March 2020, there's something new that's happening in Norway in March 2020, when it comes to electric car sales. This time, not only are sales of the Tesla Model 3 not spiking anywhere near as much as it has in previous late-quarters:

Norway 2019 Model 3 daily January 17 1 February 792 28 March 5318 172 April 721 24 May 705 23 June 3012 100 July 308 10 August 649 21 September 2342 78 October 119 4 November 452 15 December 1251 40 Norway 2020 Model 3 daily January 166 5 February 53 2 March 884 33

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

As you can see in the table above, 33 cars per day sold is a new record-low for the Model 3 for it being the final month in the quarter. Again, given the impact from the recent business shutdown issue, that really started hitting around the middle of March. This is in itself not a surprise.

If that's all that was going on with Tesla in Norway in March 2020, it would not mean anything to the market. Everyone knows that the month of March will take a haircut.

But that's not that has been going on for Tesla in Norway in March.

The market share loss to Audi

With only a few days in the quarter, here's what the March electric car sales numbers look like in Norway:

BEV 2020-03 Norway Mar 27 1 Audi eTron 1466 2 Tesla Model 3 884 3 VW eGolf 558 4 Nissan LEAF 441 5 Hyundai Kona EV 295 6 BMW i3 236 7 Peugeot 208 229 8 Skoda Citigo 189 9 Renault Zoe 176 10 VW eUp 167

Data source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

As you can see in the table above, there's a new leader in Norway, even in the third month of a quarter - the Audi eTron. This is something we saw recently in the first two months of the quarter, but the picture was very different in December 2019, for example: Norway December 2019. The Tesla Model 3 closed the quarter heads and shoulders above any other electric car.

To ensure the reliability of the data source, I also consulted the other source that counts Norwegian electric car registrations daily:

BEV 2020-03 Norway Mar 26 1 Audi eTron 1360 2 Tesla Model 3 780 3 VW eGolf 514 4 Nissan LEAF 499 5 Hyundai Kona EV 260 6 BMW i3 231 7 Peugeot 208 218 8 Renault Zoe 173 9 Skoda Citigo 169 10 Kia Soul EV 156

Data source: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge

As you can see in the table above, the data is from March 26, not March 27. There also are other differences between the two sources, from hour to hour. So, by the time you read this article, these numbers will surely have shifted somewhat yet again. However, I had to pick two moments in time for these two sources, and the major conclusion here is that they are very similar, with a lag of 24 hours or less.

Is this a supply or demand problem for Tesla in Norway?

Why all of a sudden has Tesla lost all of this market share in Norway? There are alternative explanations:

Tesla somehow didn't allocate enough product to Norway. Sales of the Model 3 have dried up while would-be customers wait for the Model Y. Tesla's falling service and quality reputation in Norway is having an impact. It's a strictly competitive issue, where Norwegians decided Audi is better.

Which one is it? The recent Tesla memo in Norway suggests that this is a demand issue, that may not be super-temporary: Tesla furloughs employees due to drop in demand amid crisis - Electrek.

If it was just a matter of waiting for the next boat to arrive, with another couple thousand cars to deliver to awaiting customers, then these furloughs don't seem necessary or a good idea. Maybe the same goes for waiting for the Model Y as well.

Why the Audi eTron?

The Audi eTron is a more expensive car than the Tesla Model 3. It competes primarily with the Tesla Model X and S - as well as Jaguar i-Pace and Mercedes EQC. It's therefore extra surprising to see it handily outsell the less expensive Tesla Model 3.

The Audi eTron is a great-looking SUV that's very practical, has normal door-handles, fairly normal switch controls (at least compared to Tesla Model 3), a standard roof-rack, respectable off-road chops, and a perceived quality reputation. Maybe Norwegian customers are willing to pay up for those things, compared to a Tesla Model 3.

What comes after the Audi eTron?

Barring various uncertainties ranging from business shutdowns to software development issues, Audi would be on track to start making the eTron Q4 in the second half of 2020, in the Zwickau factory in Germany (The Audi eTron is made in Brussels, Belgium). Yes, "eTron Q4" (or "Q4 eTron", if you wish) is the name of this late-2020 Audi SUV - not referring to any fourth quarter.

The Audi Q4 eTron will be significantly less expensive than the current eTron, perhaps 25%-30% less. It will also weigh a lot less - perhaps around 1,000 lbs less than the very porky eTron. Yet, it will be spacious for five adults and a healthy amount of luggage. It will compete directly with the Tesla Model Y. It's clearly in the sweet spot of what European and American customers alike, prefer.

Investor conclusion: What will be the impact of the Q4 eTron?

If the Audi eTron can beat the Tesla Model 3 in sales in Norway in the third month of a quarter - even with the temperature taken on March 27, so it's not over yet - then something is up. The eTron is a much more expensive car, and the Audi Q4 eTron is less than a year away, barring any delays.

We have been talking about competition having an impact on Tesla sales based on development programs that started 4-5-6 years ago. We are now seeing the results of those cars in the marketplace - in this case, Norway.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.