EPR Properties: What Investors Need To Know About Its Massive Dividend Yield

What seems to be missed however is just how well the firm was prepared going into this, with a fortress balance sheet and plenty of cash on hand.

Article Thesis

When a stock yields well above 20%, it makes sense to ask whether that really is sustainable. Right now, EPR Properties' (EPR) stock yields a whopping 27%, following a share price plunge of 77% from its 52-week high.

We think that there is a high likelihood of a dividend cut, although we still believe that EPR Properties is a solid long-term investment at the current price. A dividend cut and some near-term trouble should be more than offset by long-term tailwinds eventually. Even following a dividend cut, the dividend yield would likely not be low at all.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

EPR Properties' Business Model, And Why We Believe It Will Be A Winner In The Long Run

EPR Properties is an equity REIT that invests in properties focused on entertainment, recreation, and education. This includes megaplex theaters, fitness studios, golf complexes, ski areas, but also private schools and many more. Obviously, many of its clients are going to need short-term rent relief and some will end up going bankrupt.

EPR Properties is a triple net REIT, which means that its tenants pay for rent, insurance, taxes, and all necessary repairs and maintenance expenses. This is the same business model that retail-focused REITs such as Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are using, and thus it is most readily compared to these much more expensive firms.

Source: Stock Rover

However, because NNN and O do not have as much experiential oriented real estate, we've also thrown two firms which do: RCI Hospitality (RICK) and Simon Property Group (SPG). Triple net lease firms typically have the advantage of quite predictable cash generation, as evidenced by the strong steady track records of these three companies:

Funds from operations have moved upwards relatively consistently for these three companies between 2010 and 2018. EPR Properties' FFO per share did, however, take a hit recently, primarily due to growth investments that were financed via the issuance of new shares.

Data by YCharts

All of these stocks sold off heavily over the last couple of weeks, but EPR Properties' stock performed the weakest by far, losing more than three-quarters of its value relative to the 52-week high.

This can be explained by the exposure to the experiences segment of the retail industry, which will be hit especially hard by the response to the coronavirus crisis. Consumers are not going to fitness studios, and they are not going to the movies either, which is why EPR Properties' core tenants will get under a lot of pressure in the near term. Realty Income, on the other hand, has tenants such as pharmacies and post offices, which will not get into this much trouble.

In the near term, EPR Properties' exposure to places where consumers flock to when they want to do something, instead of buying something, is thus a huge headwind. In the long run, however, we believe that the experiences segment of the vast retail industry will be a winning sector. A lot of things have been said about Millennials, and the thing that plays a role right here is that Millennials value experiences over possessions. There is an array of sources for this, including Forbes, Inc.com, marketingweek.com, and many more.

What this, in essence, boils down to, is the following: Younger consumers do not put as much emphasis on purchasing status goods, but they like to spend on things where they see, do, or feel something. This includes travel, concerts, etc., but also many of the things that EPR Properties' tenants offer, such as fitness courses, yoga classes, golfing and skiing, going to the movies, experimental retail, and many more. This shift in taste will, we believe, not reverse in the near term, which is why we think that following generations, such as Generation Z, will likely behave rather similar to the experience-seeking Millennials. For EPR Properties, the focus on experiential tenants, which is so much of a pain point during the current coronavirus crisis, will thus turn out to be a tailwind in the long run, once this crisis is over.

The Fight Against The Coronavirus Will Result In Major Near-Term Problems For EPR Properties, But It Has The Balance Sheet To Survive This

When consumers can't leave their homes in order to reduce the number of possible infections during the current crisis, this means that cinemas, golf clubs, and other tenants of EPR Properties will not be making any money. This, in turn, will make it very hard for them to pay their rents to EPR Properties.

Data by YCharts

AMC Entertainment (AMC), one of EPR Properties' biggest tenants, will likely not be able to fully pay its rents without help from the government -- it had $265 million in cash at the end of December, while its total expenses total more than $5 billion a year. Some of that will be cut as theaters shut down, but as the company already has around $4.7 billion in long-term debt, we don't see a high likelihood for rent payments to flow uninterrupted. There will, we believe, at least be a reduction in rent payments until the coronavirus crisis is over and customers are returning to theaters. Something similar could happen to other tenants of EPR Properties, such as the golf clubs or ski areas.

Luckily, we don't believe that this will break EPR Properties' back:

Source: EPR's 10-K filing

The REIT went into this crisis with a very strong balance sheet, with more than $530 million in cash not accounting for cash that was accumulated during the first two months of 2020. On the other hand, debt of $3.1 billion does not seem excessive, relative to undepreciated real estate of $6.1 billion.

EPR Properties generated rental revenue of $593 million in 2019, which means that its current cash position is almost as high as its total annual rent proceeds -- a comparatively strong position to be in ahead of a crisis. When we look at the expenses side, we see that there are not a lot of fully fixed expenses:

Source: EPR's 10-K filing

Impairments and depreciation are non-cash charges, so not relevant for the question of whether EPR Properties could get forced into bankruptcy. Let's also assume that the REIT will be able to cut its general and administrative fees by 50% (lower executive pay, staff reduction, etc.) and that its property operating expenses decline by one-third, as many of those properties will likely be shut down for a while. Transaction costs should decline close to zero, as management has already announced that investment spending will grind to a halt.

When we assume that other cash expenses remain unchanged, this would leave total cash costs of $274 million for 2020, with more than half of that coming from interest expenses. Assuming continued payment of $24 million in cumulative preferred dividends that still only becomes $298 million.

The first thing that springs out is that the current cash position will cover EPR Properties' cash expenses for around 1.5 to 2 years. The coronavirus crisis will not be solved in weeks, but it is highly unlikely that the country will be locked down through the rest of 2020, much less into 2021. EPR Properties, would, therefore, be able to finance all costs until the current crisis has been solved, even assuming not one cent of rent is collected in the meantime, nor one cent of additional funds raised.

Once again, the above calculation does not yet assume the positive impact of rent payments -- those however would most likely not decline to zero. If EPR Properties receives 50% of last year's rents in 2020, there would be $297 million in revenues, not accounting for other revenues, which made up an additional $60 million in 2019. This would be enough to cover our estimated cash costs for the current year.

Cash flows in our 50%-of-rent-scenario would not be enough to cover EPR Properties' dividend, which costs $370 million a year, but it is clear that the bankruptcy risk for EPR Properties is not high, thanks to the fact that the REIT went into this crisis with a very strong balance sheet.

Will the dividend be maintained at the current level? We don't think it will, as it would be prudent for management to cut it down substantially in order to be conservative. If the dividend is cut by 75%, EPR Properties would generate cash flows of $23 million in the scenario laid out above, while paying out $93 million in dividends, for a negative after-dividend cash flow of $70 million -- thanks to its huge cash balance, the REIT could keep this up for around 8 years before running out of cash. Assuming the dividend gets cut by 75%, the dividend yield would drop to 6.7% based on its current share price -- still highly attractive relative to what one gets from treasuries.

Takeaway

EPR Properties' business model makes it more vulnerable during the current crisis compared to triple-net peers with a portfolio that includes pharmacies, grocers, etc. Thanks to a strong balance sheet, EPR Properties should be able to survive this crisis, though, and at one point its focus on experiential retail will start to pay off again. We believe that once this crisis is solved, many consumers will want to get out even more than before this crisis, due to some type of "cabin fever" that could build up over the coming weeks and months.

We believe that a dividend cut would be prudent, and the market is clearly pricing EPR Properties for a dividend cut, but there is no immediate need to eliminate it completely.

For long-term oriented investors, EPR Properties could be an attractive pick right here, as the REIT should be able to recover well before it will run into major financial problems. An eventual return to pre-crisis levels in both its share price and its ability to generate cash flows seems likely, although this may take several years.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, I'd be happy if you clicked the follow button!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.