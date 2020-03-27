2 Scenarios For 30-Year Bonds: Becoming Like Japan Vs. Like The U.K.

Both scenarios imply it would be better to be a borrower than a lender at 0% long-term real rates, with a focus on small, profitable, and value companies.

Earlier this month, I highlighted how the S&P 500's dividend yield seems to be significantly and sustainably above the 30-year US treasury bond yield for the first time since the 1950s. This means the main long-term asset allocation choice in front of many US investors at the moment is A.) A $100 stock paying a dividend of about $2.50/year, which may go up or down vs. B.) A $100 bond paying about $1.50/year, which is guaranteed never to go up in nominal terms. The tradable benchmark tracker for long-term US bonds is the iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), so shorter term, we can compare TLT to the returns of a stock ETF. Longer term, there is a difference between buying and holding TLT (which will sell bonds with less than 20 years to maturity to buy new 30-year bonds) versus buying and holding a 30-year bond to maturity, so I will focus more on the 30-year bond yield than on TLT.

Option A, obviously, has the risk that the $2.45/year dividend may get cut, even to zero, but one would have to be very pessimistic (or very confident about deflation) to expect average dividends over the next 30 years will be 40% less than 2019 levels. Before the mid-1950, one might say the fresh memories of the Great Depression and World War II made stocks seem so risky that a higher dividend yield than long-term bonds was necessary for investors to accept the risk of stocks. Since the post-war boom, there has generally been an expectation that dividends were not only solid but also likely to rise, and so the expectation of significantly higher future dividends has been enough for stock investors to accept lower dividend yields than bond yields for the past 60+ years. The question now that we have crossed that point again is whether we have really entered a new era of deflation and low growth that explains this yield differential. In this article, I outline two possible but simple scenarios for the future of 30-year yields, and what they would mean for our economy and investment returns. I call these scenarios:

The "Japan-like" or "Japanification" scenario, which I summarize as "returns without growth" The "UK-like", or "Britainification" scenario, which I summarize as "growth without returns"

Of course, these don't cover all possible scenarios, but I believe offer a fair spectrum of possibilities using real examples of other countries we might model our forecasts on.

Stock and Bond Yields Today

First, I just want to start with a quick refresh of the two charts showing the past 30 years of nominal 30-year bond returns and past 10 years of real 30-year bond returns. 30 years ago, 30-year bonds had a respectable nominal rate of return of over 7%, though inflation was then running around 5%, and there was probably worry of returning to the much higher inflation rates of 10 years earlier. 30-year yields have partly fallen because inflation has fallen and also because real yields have fallen, and we can now trade forward-looking inflation rates by looking at the difference between fixed vs. inflation-indexed 30-year bonds. If you buy a 30-year inflation-indexed US treasury at a yield around 0.0%, you are basically guaranteed to have your money track inflation, as measured by a CPI index which may not track your true cost of living, with absolutely zero real return for the next 30 years. In other words, all of the current 1.45% yield on the 30-year US treasury is meant to be compensation for future inflation, with an implied 0% real return. On an absolute basis, these bonds would be a good investment if you believe the US will enter a period of deflation, with year-on-year CPI growth less than 1.45% per year, which would likely mean the US economy doing what Japan's has done for the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

We contrast these yields with the dividend yields of two main US stock index benchmarks: the S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the older and higher yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average, tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA). The Dow has many critics, but I have been a big defender of the Dow for how simple it is as a baseline for building a simple dividend stock portfolio. The $2.50/year dividend I introduced this article with, compared to the $1.50/year coupon on the same $100 invested in 30-year bonds, is a half-way point between the current dividend yield on SPY and DIA:

Data by YCharts

These dividend yields are, of course, backward-looking dividend amounts divided by current prices, and what really matters to long-term investors is whether our dividends will rise or fall over time (which is why we spend so much time focusing on dividend quality at Long Run Income). Below, we will compare how the returns vs. growth assumptions played out in Japan vs. Britain, and how we can paint the optimistic reflation scenario we are looking for.

Scenario #1: Japanification

"Japanification" is a term I have heard economists discuss and warn about for well over a decade and refers to a sustained long-term period of stagnation and deflation. Countless books and research papers have been written about the Japanese economy, but some of the main drivers could be boiled down to demographics (half of Japan is over the age of 47, and the population is already declining) and stalling productivity growth since the glory days of names like Sony, Toshiba, and Mitsubishi.

First, it is important to provide some historical background of Japan's shift from a high growth, inflationary economy in the late 20th century to the low growth, deflationary economy we know today. In my 2017 article comparing Dow 20,000 vs. Nikkei 20,000, I compared Japan's significant outperformance over the US economy and stock market from the 1950s through the 1980s, and how the US has surpassed it since.

Part of the Japanese economic miracle can be seen in a simple chart of its currency, the Japanese yen since the exchange rate started floating in 1971. From the end of World War II to 1971, the yen was fixed at an exchange rate of 360 to the US dollar (supposedly because the allies thought 360 was a poetic representation of the circle of the rising sun). The yen more than tripled in value against the dollar over the 1970s and 1980s, and since has mostly traded in a broad range between 80 to 120 to the dollar. Note that the below chart is the price of one dollar in terms of yen, hence why it seems to show a decline.

Source: FXTop

This currency strength has more or less reflected the two very different eras of the Japanese economy: before the 1990s and after the 1990s. Before the 1990s, up until the peak of the Nikkei in 1989, Japan was an economy of:

very high economic growth

moderately high inflation

interest rates generally over 5-7%

Since the end of the 1990s:

Japanese GDP has basically been flat for the past 20 years

inflation has averaged close to zero

bond yields have slowly fallen from around 1-2% to their current levels. Now, most Japanese bonds maturing in less than 10 years have negative yields, and 30-year bonds yield only 0.4%

Data by YCharts

While falling bond yields have naturally boosted the total returns of investors in Japanese bonds, Japanese stock investors have been able to find positive total returns as well, though those returns have been as smooth as the past 10 years for SPY. Below are the total returns of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and the iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) for as long as data has been available. After the March 2020 crash, $100 invested in EWJ all the way back in 1996, with dividends reinvested, would still be worth only around $100 in March 2020. If you bought SCJ when it launched in 2007, you would have done a bit better, apparently less due to timing, and more due to a clear ~2%/year small-cap premium observed in Japan over the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Just to match the start date from which we have data on the UK ETFs below, here is a chart of the total returns of EWJ and SCJ since the launch of the UK small-cap fund, charted later, starting on January 25, 2012.

Data by YCharts

While the below chart is rough, it does seem to show that part, why returns were flat for EWJ but somewhat better for SCJ, was due to more dividend growth in Japanese small caps than large caps.

Data by YCharts

One main factor I attribute to Japan's past long-term underperformance since the 1990s has been the problem of starting with high valuations, especially when interest rates were also higher. At the peak of the Nikkei bubble in 1989 and throughout much of the 2000s, Japan's cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio has been as high as 80 (implying an "earnings yield" of only 1.25%), while only in recent years has Japan become cheaper than the US.

Source: Barclays

We will also refer back to the above CAPE chart when we compare the UK and the US to Japan, but let's finish off the Japanification scenario with our summary of what it might mean if the US were to go down this path:

Little or no economic growth for the next 10-30 years

30-year bond yields falling to around Japan's 0.4% level, resulting in good returns for those buying 30-year treasuries today at 1.45%

Poor returns for large caps, who rely on continued economic growth to grow their top lines, especially from today's valuations

A likely return of the small-cap premium, as small caps are starting from lower valuations, and have more room to find returns even without as much macro growth

It is because of this small-cap premium, and ability to buy stocks with returns over a very low interest rate hurdle, that I would call this scenario "returns without growth".

Scenario #2: Britainification

"Britainification" is not a term I've seen used by any economist so far, and I only make it up here to try and contrast a UK-based scenario versus a Japan-based scenario. One could argue whether or not Japan and Britain have much more in common with each other than simply being chains of islands at opposite ends of the world's largest and most populous landmass (Eurasia), and I feel these two economies are at opposite ends of many other measures. A century ago, Britain was the world's leading superpower, and now the UK economy is smaller than Brazil, Indonesia, or Russia in PPP GDP terms. Japan a century ago, on the other hand, was still a relatively poor but militarily rising power, that would escape the middle income trap and become one of the world's richest countries by the end of the 20th century. Both are constitutional monarchies, though Britain has been seen more internal tensions (say with Northern Ireland, or with immigration from the rest of the EU), while Japan has been more integrated with less immigration.

The first chart showing Britain's opposite trend over the past 50+ years, when compared with Japan, is the following one showing the decline in the value of the British Pound versus the dollar since 1953. The pound has faced significant devaluation shocks, including ones in 1967, in 1992 by George Soros, in 2016 by the Brexit vote to leave, and then again last week with the coronavirus outbreak. Historically, the pound has shown a long-term trend towards weakness, as seen below.

Source: FXTop

Part of the pressure on the pound can be explained by the Bank of England historically accepting a higher rate of inflation, which has long kept British interest rates somewhat higher than American rates until this past decade.

Data by YCharts

Unlike with Japan, and perhaps due to acceptance of some inflation and currency devaluation, the British economy has managed to sustain some level of GDP growth, though this has been noticeably lower since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Investors in UK shares, on the other hand, might have had a harder time noticing that economic growth. I noticed that $10,000 invested in the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF back on January 1, 2000, with all dividends reinvested, would have earlier this week (after the crash) been worth a mere $9,509.

Data by YCharts

As in Japan, the UK has also experienced a significant small-cap premium over the past decade. Compared with the total returns of EWJ and SCJ, EWU and EWUS significantly underperformed their Japanese counterparts.

Data by YCharts

Again, the dividend chart looks very rough, but the lower total returns, as expected, seem to have coincided with lower dividend growth. One of many reasons we might point to is the significantly higher weight to financials in EWU and EWUS than in EWJ and SCJ. When yield curves are low and flat, it can be harder for banks and insurers to make money, but easier for those who borrow at those low rates to make money.

Data by YCharts

While I know I'm mixing time periods a bit, and oversimplifying more than a bit, but the way I would summarize the "Britainification" scenario is:

Allowing inflation and long-term interest rates to remain higher than surrounding lower-rate and deflationary peers and trading partners (the EU and Japan). As a bookend, we might pencil a return of the US 30-year to around 2-3%.

This higher inflation might allow for some positive nominal returns to both large caps and small caps, though the inflation means this might be paired with a weaker dollar, as we saw inflation weaken the pound. This may make the returns of SPY and DIA look acceptable in nominal terms, but less attractive to foreign investors not based in dollars.

The inflation might be the grease that allows the US economy to continue generating some positive real GDP growth, even without the tech miracle that has boosted the US over the UK over the past decade. The challenge to stock returns is that this may be harder for US large caps with as starting CAPE ratio above 20 than it would be for US small caps or foreign stocks with lower growth expectations priced in.

Bottom line is that this scenario implies lower real returns for both US stocks and bonds over the next 30 years, and this one main reason I have already been tilting away from US stocks and towards emerging market stocks.

Conclusion

Summarizing these two scenarios, as far as 30-year bonds and TLT are concerned:

If you think the US will become like Japan, with low to negative inflation, little or no GDP growth, but still positive returns from profitable small caps, then would make money buying TLT at these levels.

If you think the US will be more like Britain, with higher inflation greasing growth, perhaps at the expense of real returns to SPY from current valuations, you would probably be better off avoiding or shorting TLT.

The US is unlikely to follow either the Japan or UK examples, but thought experiments and comparisons like these can help consider what driving factors to watch for in complex systems that include demographics, macroeconomic variables, and stock valuation multiples.

Although I have no idea whether the US's next 30 years will be more Japan-like or UK-like (personally, I think UK-like is far more likely), the simple principles of buying quality companies that can borrow at those low rates, and earn high returns paid as rising dividends, are principles I'm sure will still be valid in 30 years. That, I'm sure will earn more than that 0% real rate of interest 30-year indexed treasuries currently guarantee.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We maintain a portfolio of outright and option positions on TLT, where our net delta exposure is currently negative (we we make money if TLT goes down and bond yields go up).