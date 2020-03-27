Norwegian Cruise Line: Limited Visibility In 2020

Once the outbreak of COVID-19 is contained, the company should be able to benefit from favorable industry trend in the next decade.

Investment Thesis

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) delivered a good Q4 2019 with solid revenue growth. However, its outlook in 2020 is gloomy due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We believe investors of Norwegian Cruise Line need to be patient as it may take a while before the industry recovers. Following the recent stock market sell-off, the company is now trading at a low valuation significantly below its historical average. Given limited visibility, we think investors should only initiate a small position and incrementally add more shares to mitigate any future downside risk.





Q4 2019 Highlights

Norwegian Cruise Line reported a solid Q4 2019. The company saw its revenue increased by 7.2% year over year to $1.5 billion in Q4 2019. This was much better than the prior year’s $1.4 billion. The increase was primarily driven by the redeployment of cruise ships and strong growth in organic pricing. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue outperformance contributed to about $0.12 per share in its earnings. Its adjusted EPS of $0.73 per share in Q4 2019 was lower than Q4 2018’s $0.85 per share. The decline was primarily due to itinerary modifications and relief efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Outbreak of COVID-19 will cause cruise cancellations in 2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 is shutting the entire tourist industry down globally. Since the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to increase daily, we expect booking cancellations to continue beyond April and will negatively impact Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the entire 2020 in all regions across the world.

Favorable industry fundamental still remains

If you still own some Norwegian Cruise Line stocks, you should be patient as it may be too late to sell right now. Growth will likely resume in 2021 or 2022 if COVID-19 can be contained in 2020. The cruise industry is different than the hotel industry in many ways. First, it is difficult to build a new cruise ship as it may cost about $500 million to $1 billion for a new ship. The time to build one ship may take several years as well. Therefore, it is difficult for any new entrants to quickly enter the space once the industry recovers. Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet of 27 ships and a network of 450 destinations worldwide enables it to offer different routes for its customers to travel again in future years. Once this global healthcare crisis is over, we think cruise will remain one of the top choices for people to travel and take on their vacations.

Source: Cruise Market Watch

Valuation Analysis

The recent slump of Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock price has made its shares attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio of 3.95x is now significantly below its 5-year P/E range of 12x ~ 24x.





Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

We believe the biggest challenge in the travel industry is economic recession or pandemic that reduces travel activities. In such scenarios, many consumers will abandon expensive and luxurious trips such as cruises in favor of cheaper options. Cruise operators such as Norwegian Cruise Line will have to sell its tickets at a deep discount in order to keep its bookings. This will inevitably hurt their margins.

Foreign exchange risk

Norwegian Cruise Line also faces the risk of foreign exchange as it operates its business worldwide.

Investor Takeaway

Norwegian Cruise Line is now trading at a very attractive valuation. If you believe the cruise industry will eventually recover, this may be a good time to buy. However, given limited visibility in the near-term, we think investors should only start with a small position and incrementally add more shares.

