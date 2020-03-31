The Coronavirus Exposes REIT CEFs - Why You Shouldn't Invest

Finally, we discuss our favorite approaches to REIT investing, whether you are a passive or active investor.

We present the most popular REIT CEF and explain why we would not invest in it.

At High Yield Landlord, we discuss the pros and cons of REIT closed-end funds in our Course to REIT Investing. In short, they allow investors to:

Gain diversified exposure to REITs.

Enjoy professional management.

Earn a superior yield to most ETFs.

However, there also are many downsides to REIT CEFs. Most importantly:

They charge high fees.

They use excessive leverage.

And more often than not, they "closet index," which means that they claim to be actively managed, but in reality, own a very similar portfolio as the benchmark. It lowers career risk for managers because they will never be way off, but it won’t create enough value to cover the fees.

Therefore, unless we can buy REIT CEFs at deep discounts to NAV, we generally avoid them and prefer to build the portfolio ourselves. Most CEFs underperform their benchmarks over the full cycle, even despite taking much more risk (concentration + leverage).

Lower returns from higher risk is a poor investment proposal. And yet, individual investors pile into these vehicles because they offer higher yields than passive ETFs.

Here on Seeking Alpha, we find that the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI) closed-end fund is especially popular. It's supposed to be the blue-chip of REIT CEFs. Let’s take a closer look.

RQI: An Outlier Among REIT CEFs?

RQI is a closed-end fund managed by Cohen & Steers with $2.3 billion of assets (at 2/29/2020). Cohen & Steers (CNS) is among the best REIT managers in the world. They are real pioneers in this field and I have great respect for them.

However, all the typical issues of CEFs are present here:

Fees are high: 1.63% expense ratio. This may not sound like much, but it adds up to >30% of performance over 20 years. This a lot of money for anyone.

1.63% expense ratio. This may not sound like much, but it adds up to >30% of performance over 20 years. This a lot of money for anyone. Excessive leverage: 22.05% leverage ratio added to already-leveraged REIT entities – creating a double layer of leverage.

22.05% leverage ratio added to already-leveraged REIT entities – creating a double layer of leverage. Closet indexing: There exists roughly 170 REITs. I would expect an active manager to own their 20-30 Top Ideas as they seek to create alpha by investing in their highest convictions. Yet, RQI owns 130 securities, or almost the entire benchmark. By taking a closer look at the Top holdings, you find that they are near identical to those of the largest passive ETF: Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ), which charges just 0.12% for similar exposure (vs. 1.62% for RQI):

The top four largest holdings are identical: Crown Caste (CCI), American Tower (AMT), Prologis (PLD) and Equinix (EQIX).

They both also own Welltower (WELL).

Finally, two other holdings are very similar companies:

Essex (ESS) is a similar to Avalon (AVB).

Extra Space (EXR) is similar to Public Storage (PSA).

So from the Top 10, we have seven companies that are identical or very similar.

You cannot expect to generate much, if any, alpha with such little differentiation. Then you add the fees and leverage and you are near certain to underperform over a full market cycle.

Performance:

Up until the recent coronavirus crisis, RQI was beating market averages while paying a superior dividend yield:

Many took this as a sign of strong management. In reality, it's mostly the leverage that boosted performance. When you are in a raging bull market, it's no surprise that a leveraged vehicle beats a similar unleveraged vehicle.

However, now that we are in a bear market, we can take a closer look at the full cycle performance:

RQI produced a >30% lower return than the passive low-cost ETF. Moreover, it produced these lower returns while taking much more risks.

It exposes the two biggest weaknesses of REIT CEFs:

The high fees cannot be covered by alpha when you closet index.

The leverage helps in a bull market, but it destroys the returns over the full cycle. RQI is down ~60% over the past weeks alone.

Conclusion: Even the best REIT CEFs produced disappointing results. Lower returns with higher risk – as a result of fees, excessive leverage and closet indexes.

Don’t invest in such funds. You may occasionally use them as trading vehicles when the discount to NAV is historically high, but otherwise, I would not touch them.

A Better Approach to REIT Investing

Most investors invest in REIT CEFs for two reasons:

Reason #1: They do not want to deal with individual REITs.

Reason #2: They want more income.

If you fit in the first category, we suggest that you pick a low cost ETF or index fund and hold on to it for the long run. VNQ is a great alternative. It gives you diverse exposure at a very low cost.

If you fit in the second category, and want more income, you will need to build the portfolio yourself. You will earn greater returns than the CEFs by correcting their weaknesses:

Lower cost: You save the 1.62% per year by doing the research yourself. This alone totals to 30% outperformance in 20 years. The CEF managers are closet indexing so you are not getting much for your money anyways. If your asset volume is significant enough, you may consider purchasing a REIT research subscription to outline the best opportunities for you.

No leverage: Don’t make the same mistake of leveraging REITs, which already hold leverage on their balance sheets. If there's anything to be learned about past bear markets, it's that REITs mix very poorly with excessive leverage.

Real active management: Rather than copy the passive benchmarks to lower your risk of being wrong, you can really take chances as an individual investor. You are not putting your asset management career on the line. And you do not have to report performance to outside investors on a quarterly basis.

You can freely build a portfolio that's totally different from the benchmarks and take a longer-term outlook. As long as you are not tied to a benchmark, there are many ways how you can boost returns. Here are some of the strategies that we implement as we seek to boost income and outperform the market:

Overweight Smaller and Lesser-Known REITs

Most of the attention is on large-cap REITs on Seeking Alpha. However, there exists a vast world of smaller REITs which fall under the radar.

Yet, this is where we commonly find the best opportunities. Small-cap REITs trade on average at 12x FFO, in comparison to 20x FFO for large caps. This is a 67% valuation premium for similar real estate exposure!

To be clear, not every smaller REIT is a good opportunity. This is a segment of the market where you must be very selective. But if you know what you are doing, there are some real gems that are yet to be discovered by the masses.

Skip Poor Management Team

It may seem like common sense to not invest in poorly-managed companies. But ETFs are not in the business of picking in which company they invest. As a result, they allocate a significant amount of capital into REITs with conflicted interests, poor track records, and external management structures.

By simply skipping those, you can already boost your performance and it really isn’t something difficult to do. You may miss a few bargains in the mix, but on average, these REITs perform poorly in the long run and it's difficult to pick winners from losers.

Foreign REIT Opportunities

Finally, don’t ignore international REITs. Most investors (and CEFs / ETFs) only invest in US REITs, but REITs actually exists in more than 30 countries:

source

Investing in foreign REITs is not more difficult than investing in US REITs. And many parts of the world provide higher yields and enjoy faster growth rates:

source

When you combine higher yield with higher growth, you get a recipe for market outperformance. Our biggest winners in 2019 came from our international REIT investments.

Bottom Line

REIT CEFs are very popular among individual investors. Yet, they have generated poor results over a full cycle. We see no reason to believe that this would change in the future.

They charge high fees.

They use excessive leverage.

And they closet index their benchmarks.

If you want a passive vehicle, stick to low-cost ETFs. You will earn higher returns with lower risk by removing the fees and leverage.

If you want to attempt to outperform and earn higher income, build the portfolio yourself. You will save the fees, remove the leverage, and build a real active portfolio with only your 20-30 Top ideas.

I have been an active REIT investor for a decade now and I'm far from perfect. As an example, I lost a good chunk of money on CBL (CBL) and Uniti Group (UNIT). Yet, on average, I have beaten benchmarks by a long shot.

Note that this is a screenshot of my first brokerage account dedicated to real estate, and my only one with a three-year record:

I do not use leverage. I do not pay hefty fees. And I do not closet index.

I simply invest in the 20-30 most discounted REITs that I can find.

Right now, the portfolio has a near 10% dividend yield with an average 70% payout ratio. It also trades at an estimated 50% discount to NAV and just 6x FFO. These valuation metrics are exceptionally opportunistic following the recent market sell-off.

We believe now is a great time to be an active REIT investor. Don’t be a phony active REIT investors through CEFs. Do it yourself or stick to ETFs.

