Investing And Psychology Are Inseparable (Manual Transmission Driving Lesson)

Knowing your location, shifting gears in an orderly fashion, and driving safely along your planned route, aka strategy, are likely going to take you to good places.

In 2008, volatility peaked way before the S&P 500 bottomed, yet anyone who started buying at that point ripped massive gains very quickly.

In such times, when many investors are selling out of and into the panic, it's becoming crucial identifying where are we on the "psychology cycle" of the market.

A buy and hold strategy has served many investors very well over the past 11 years (minus five weeks). Then, in just one month, gains covering three years were wiped out.

Buy and hold, and/or buy the dip for that matter, is a strategy that works great during a long-term bull market.

When stocks go up, without any major disruption along the way, a "more of the same" methodology, that keeps pushing money into the market is making miracles and creating wealth.

However, as soon as things turn sour, and the bull market turns into a bear market, the same methodology is becoming destructive. Suddenly, there are no more miracles and no more wealth creation.

During a bear market, buy and hold fails as a strategy for the same reason that it succeeds so much during bull markets: Psychology.

When the market moves up, things/feelings like Hope (2009-2010), Optimism (2011-2013), Belief (2014-2015), Thrill (2016-Q3/2018), and Euphoria (2019-Feb.19, 2020) are taking charge.

When the market moves down, things/feelings like Complacency, Anxiety, Denial, Panic, Capitulation, and Anger are the dominating drivers/forces behind the move downhill.

It's absolutely crucial to try identifying where you are located along the "Psychology of a Market Cycle" in order to determine where the right time to shift gears is, from "reverse" (risk reduction) to "drive" (adding risk), and to speed up during the Anger and Depression periods.

Looking back at the GFC in 2008, you can easily see (in the below chart) that the VIX index (VXX) peaked way earlier than the S&P 500 (SPY) did.

The red arrow indicates when the VIX peaked (Nov. 20, 2008), and it took almost four months then after until the S&P 500 to bottom (March 9, 2009).

Even if you went "all in" when the VIX peaked, you were down only about 10% when the S&P 500 bottomed.

And if you started to buy gradually starting Nov. 20, 2008, and continued doing so until March 9, 2009 - it's very likely that you were better positioned than most investors who, in most cases, waited few weeks and months (post the bottom) before they only started considering moving back in.

Point is, more than looking for the market to bottom - you might wish to try and identify when volatility peaks. Because when volatility peaks, the countdown toward the end of the (current) misery might be starting.

There's no way to know exactly how long this "countdown" may last, but it certainly is a good-reliable indicator that you might wish to start shifting gears.

If we talk about a "manual transmission" (after all, we are not algos... yet), you must never switch from "reverse" to fifth, fourth or even third gear, all at once. For a smooth drive, and in order to maintain the gear box in good condition, you must shift gears in an orderly fashion. Slowly, gradually, but surely.

Here's my thought:

Investors should never sell out of panic because such emotional-driven decisions always are made at the worst possible times.

Instead, they should try to, first and foremost, identify their self-location along the "Psychology of a Market Cycle" map, because there are good odds that most other investors are located, more or less, at the same stage.

Once you know where you are, it might be worthwhile trying to also determine whether the market is trading in-line with your feelings/emotions. And if it does - you should take your investment decision, in a cold-blooded manner, based on the map, rather based on your heart.

What's yours?

Not only do they go hand-in-hand, but a successful psychological diagnostic is paving the way for successful investing.

Based on all of the above, we tend to think that we're getting closer to the end of the brutal part (up and including capitulation) and it's likely that we are not too far away from the "anger" phase.

When people say "I can't take it anymore", "This is too much for me", "I'm selling everything (tomorrow)", etc. - you know that Nothing Else Matters, aside of what matters the most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.