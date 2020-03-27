Salesforce Can't Stop Buying Companies And Should Focus On Profitability

Sales momentum may run into headwinds in 2020 as well. The departure of co-CEO Keith Block, who was in charge of go-to-market operations, and the cancellation of sales events are big contributors.

Salesforce is exhibiting behaviors that are risky in recessionary times: accelerating M&A and paying top dollar for companies that may continue to drag down Salesforce's bottom line.

Salesforce has been among the most-protected large cap stocks in the current downturn, only down -7% year-to-date amid a >20% decline in the S&P 500.

Amid this historic coronavirus-driven selloff, it's important that investors employ extremely selective stock-picking and avoid buying into names that, prior to the selloff, were already deserving a correction. Salesforce.com (CRM), the world's first pure-play SaaS company and the undisputed leader in cloud software across a number of categories including CRM and marketing, falls squarely into this bucket.

Investors' confidence in Salesforce has held up relatively well this year, at least compared to the broader market. Salesforce investors have been lucky enough to sustain only a 7% loss in value since the start of the year - beating the wider software index (BATS:IGV) by three points, and suffering less than half the loss of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The key question for investors: amid this stark outperformance, does Salesforce deserve such premium performance; and, moreover, can we expect Salesforce to continue outperforming? In my view, investors should steer clear of Salesforce and invest in more beaten-down software names. We'll cover a few key risks in this article that may eventually drag share prices downward.

An M&A strategy that may put continual pressure on margins and stretch liquidity in a downturn

One of the main problems with Salesforce that critics have hammered on for years has been the company's attachment to M&A as a principal growth strategy. As growth in Salesforce's flagship Sales Cloud has slowed to ~15% y/y amid deep market saturation, the company has sought to prop up growth rates via M&A. This is a playbook borrowed from a much older (and arguably, struggling) software firm: Oracle (ORCL), where Salesforce founder Marc Benioff previously worked as a protege to Larry Ellison before leaving to start Salesforce.

In February, Salesforce announced a $1.33 billion (paid in mostly cash) acquisition of Vlocity, a software company built on the Salesforce platform that specializes in providing verticalized software. Only a year prior to being purchased by Salesforce, Vlocity was valued at $1 billion in the private markets (which, as we know from the fall of venerated startups like WeWork, may be a bloated valuation to begin with), meaning Salesforce paid a 33% premium over Vlocity's most recent recorded valuation. Salesforce also disclosed that the company is expected to contribute ~$50 million in revenue in FY21 after closing the deal in Q2, meaning Salesforce is paying a ~10x revenue multiple for the company.

While this isn't exactly a crazy or brazen purchase, especially given Salesforce's history of successfully buying companies and retaining their brands to promote uninterrupted growth (think MuleSoft, which Salesforce has essentially left alone to grow and operate) Salesforce's continued buying binge reveals the company's ethos. In 2019, Salesforce spent $15.7 billion to buy Tableau - a purchase that amounted to roughly 90% of Salesforce's revenue for that entire year. Just the year prior, Salesforce splurged $6.5 billion to buy MuleSoft. Nobody can argue that these were smart purchases meant to extend Salesforce's TAM, but in the macro recession that we're facing, this "growth-at-all-costs" strategy may turn investor sentiment against Salesforce, especially if the company's organic growth rates continue to slow.

In particular, we must acknowledge that while Salesforce's acquisitions are accretive to revenue, they might not necessarily be accretive to profits and/or cash flow. Take MuleSoft, for example. Fantastic growth - but not so fantastic profits. In 2017, the final year that MuleSoft reported earnings independently, the company generated -$80 million in GAAP operating losses and -$52 million non-GAAP (a 62% y/y increase in pro forma losses), while free cash flow was also (marginally) negative, losses which were thereafter folded into Salesforce's financials.

Salesforce has as reputation as a benevolent acquirer - that is, the company isn't out to force massive layoffs to improve its targets' profitability. So the key takeaway here: one of the main reasons why Salesforce is perennially unable to lift its operating margins (which we'll discuss in more detail in the next sections) may be due to the fact that it keeps buying unprofitable startups and absorbing their losses. As a private company, we don't have many details on Vlocity other than its expected $50 million revenue contribution for FY21, but we can be nearly certain that Vlocity is also dragging operating losses with it. Salesforce's penchant for M&A may also be pinching the company's precious liquidity while other companies are busy belt-tightening.

Operating margin deterioration

Amid the coronavirus uncertainty, investors have generally fled to high-quality stocks with rich and defensible margins. Salesforce, however, may be the exact opposite of this - thanks in part, as previously discussed, to its tendency to buy loss-leading startups.

Figure 1. Salesforce operating income trends Source: Salesforce.com Q4 earnings release

Consider the fact that in the fourth quarter of FY20, as shown in the chart above, pro forma operating income fell to just $32 million, down -69% y/y from $102 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year FY21, operating income declined -10% y/y to $409 million. Operating margins, meanwhile, fell from 3.4% in FY19 to just 2.4% in FY20 - virtually nothing, especially for a company with a ~$20 billion annualized revenue run rate and a ~$130 billion market cap. Note that, by contrast, Workday (WDAY) closed out its FY20 with a pro forma operating margin of 13.4%, growing 310bps year-over-year and nearly ten points richer than Salesforce, a company that is largely five times larger than Workday by revenue.

Note as well that the story for Salesforce would be much worse on a GAAP basis, thanks for the company's heavy reliance on stock comp (which rose a whopping 39% y/y in FY20, much faster than the corresponding 29% y/y revenue growth). GAAP operating income declined -44% y/y to $297 million in FY20 - which, again, should be a red flag for investors in a hyper-conservative market that is looking for safety.

Sales pipeline may see considerable disruption in 2020

Salesforce's relatively stable stock price so far in 2020 may be a signal that the market believes its revenue base is stable. This assertion does contain some truth - as a subscription software company, the majority of Salesforce's revenue stream is already contractually locked in, and Salesforce will perform far better than tech giants like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), for whom ad spend is the biggest revenue driver and customers have the flexibility to cut their spending when macro conditions are bad.

However, many Wall Street analysts believe that no company, including Salesforce, is immune; Jefferies recently cut its Salesforce price target on the basis that investors may be underestimating the virus' impact on Salesforce's growth.

One potential reason this might be the case is that Salesforce employs a particularly aggressive direct sales strategy, one that relies on both a vast network of inside field sales agents as well as external resellers. The global lockdown that has now spread across the U.S. and Europe will indefinitely suspend the in-person meetings and bakeoffs that generate Salesforce's new deal signings.

Customer conferences and marketing events are another major channel for Salesforce to drive sales growth. Though Salesforce's major event, Dreamforce, is always slated for November and is unlikely to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, various regional conferences that happen throughout the year will likely be suspended, hurting sales momentum.

Another factor that has nothing to do with the coronavirus may be hampering sales this year: the sudden departure of Salesforce's co-CEO Keith Block, who was elevated to share the top job alongside Marc Benioff less than two years prior. As the former president/COO of Salesforce prior to his elevation, Block was primarily in charge of Salesforce's go-to-market operations, and the abrupt departure of sales leaders in large organizations almost always triggers re-organizations and other departures that results in pipeline disruptions.

Key takeaways

Salesforce's relatively strong stock performance this year may suggest that the company is relatively impervious to the troubles plaguing the rest of the stock market, but the stock is long overdue for a reality check. Salesforce's aggressive M&A strategy and persistently low profitability margins may eventually turn market sentiment against the company, especially as its valuation relative to other large-cap software peers balloons. Investors may also be in for a shock if Salesforce reports lower-than-expected growth in the near term, due to virus-related sales disruptions as well as co-CEO Block's departure.

At present share prices near ~$155, Salesforce trades at a market cap of $138.5 billion. After netting off the $7.95 billion of cash and $2.61 billion of debt on Salesforce's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $133.2 billion. Free cash flows for FY20, meanwhile, clocked in at $3.69 billion. If we assume constant FCF margins in FY21 and apply the same 23% y/y growth rate implied in Salesforce's revenue guidance, we get to a FY21 FCF estimate of $4.54 billion for the company. This implies that Salesforce is currently trading at an FCF multiple of roughly 29.3x - a broad premium to the market, especially considering the current downturn. Microsoft, for example - a fellow large-cap software company with a slightly weaker mid-teens revenue growth rate - trades at a ~26x FCF multiple, suggesting Salesforce has little room for multiples expansion.

Data by YCharts

Stay on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.