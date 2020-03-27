Visa: An Easy Buy And Hold

Thesis Summary

The fintech sector is growing and Visa Inc. (V) is leading in terms of size and innovation (through strategic acquisitions). Given the strong position and growth outlook of the sector as a whole, I believe Visa will offer great returns over the next decade. Even with increased competition and lower margins, I expect Visa to continue to grow revenues at or above the current rate.

Company Overview

Visa is by most metrics, not a regular company. It stands at the head of a very oligopolistic market and this is reflected in its profitability (96% Gross Profit Margin) and its Growth (+12% Revenue CAGR over the last 10 years).

Of course, we all understand the Visa makes money by facilitating transactions between parties. Most of us have or have seen a Visa debit/credit. However, I breakdown of where exactly the company gets its revenues will help to further our understanding of Visa's operations.

Source: Annual Report

Visa's revenues can be broken down into 3 main areas. Service revenues, which come from providing services to banks or businesses in setting up their payment processing. For example, going to a business and helping them install a payment system. Data processing revenues are the main source. These are tiny fees Visa collects every time their cards are used. This seems reasonable, as Visa has to support the network, authorize transactions, etc. The fees are almost negligible from a consumer point of view, but for Visa, it adds up. Finally, we have transaction fees which would be money coming in from exchanging currencies and making international payments. This seems to me like the most "illegitimate" of their revenues. It is true that for international transactions Visa will take a hefty premium when converting and sending your currency. It doesn't seem obvious to me why this action would costs Visa much more as a normal transaction, but perhaps I am wrong.

Finally, before we get into the good and the bad, let's take a look at the Balance Sheet.

Source: Annual Report

As we can see, Visa has a comfortable cash balance of close to 8 billion and a lot more if we take into account the other current assets which we can assume to be quite liquid. In terms of long-term assets, it is worth taking a look at Intangible assets, which make up about half of them. Most of these are Customer Relations and reacquired rights, as well as the Visa trade name, which the company considers to be an indefinite-lived asset.

In terms of liabilities, we have over 16 billion of long-term debt, which Visa has been increasing to make acquisitions in the past few years. Financial leverage has almost doubled in the past 2 years, from 1,3 to 2.5, but D/E sits pretty at 0.46. Overall, very healthy.

The Good and The Bad

It's quite obvious that Visa has what Buffet would refer to as a moat around its business. Its only real competitor in payment processing at the P2B and B2B market is MasterCard Incorporated (MA). These two giants are currently the only enterprises that can support the current volume of transactions efficiently. While it is possible that some of the other tech giants could enter the space, and some are, this requires high levels of investment and might not justify the returns.

As far as the overall industry, there is no doubt that the volume of transactions will grow, and probably at a faster rate than the economy, as we move towards a cashless society. But more importantly, what we will see is a greater increase in the volume of international transactions, as the internet breaks the physical barriers of entrepreneurs and businesses. This is both good and bad for Visa. Of course, more transactions mean more money for Visa, but it also means there is more of an interest to provide cheaper alternatives. This is a particular line of revenue that is definitely under threat. Already, there are thousands of alternatives to Visa and Debit to make international payments and convert currencies more cheaply.

Visa is facing a much more competitive landscape in this regard. Not only this, but Visa's main line of business is also being attacked. The fintech sector is booming and new solutions for peer-to-peer are appearing every day. However, I expect Visa to stay ahead of the curve.

The company has realized this threat and is aggressively expanding to compete with these disruptive technologies. The latest one being the acquisition of Plaid. As even Forbes pointed out, Visa's acquisition spree is part of a well-thought-out strategy, each of which helps power one of the offerings under the Visa portfolio.

The acquisition of Earthport strengthened Visa's position in the international transaction market. Verifi helps merchants and customers with chargeback costs, improving Visa's online presence. And finally, though the acquisition of Payworks, Visa has also expanded its CyberSource platform, through which it enables and integrates e-commerce, mobile payments, and even retail.

It's easy to say that Visa's days are numbered and that it will soon be replaced by better technology. But much like I argued in my Facebook Article, what is more, likely to happen is that the successful enterprises will be integrated with Visa. It is true, that the landscape will be more competitive, and this will probably force margins down. But given the growth outlook of the sector, I expect Visa's performance to remain at or above its historical one.

Valuation

Before we consider an investment in Visa, it is worth looking at some of its main competitors to evaluate returns from an investment point of view. he table below shows some valuation metrics between Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

V MA PYPL P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 25,95 28,36 28,46 Price/Sales (TTM) 14,29 14,28 6,43 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 21,31 23,55 31,98 Price to Book (TTM) 11,15 40,51 6,76 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 24,84 29,12 25,02

Data source: Seeking Alpha

By most metrics, Visa seems to be undervalued compared to its peers. The company trades at a lower forward PE ratio. When looking at EV/EBITDA and Price/Cashflow, the valuation is also significantly better than both Paypal and MasterCard.

Overall, MasterCard and Visa are very similarly valued, understandably. In more recent years, MasterCard has slightly outpaced Visa in terms of revenue growth. However, given Visa's aggressive acquisition strategy, I think the company is poised for a comeback.

Takeaway

The fintech sector is without a doubt one of the fastest and most disruptive at the moment. The sector will keep growing rapidly, empowering individuals and businesses through better and cheaper payment systems. This will create a virtuous cycle. Better payments systems, more transactions, more transactions, more money. I fully expect Visa to return to its pre-crash valuation and above in the coming two years. These are special circumstances and the bottom may still not be in, but given the current price, I fully expect at least a 50% return in Visa over the next 3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.