Occidental Petroleum: A Catch-22

OXY slashed salaries, CapEx, and the dividend, but will it be enough? Oil prices will tell the story.

Occidental Petroleum, the largest producer in the Permian Basin, is in trouble, and it is hard to imagine a happy ending here.

Investment thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy-integrated company specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production.

Occidental Petroleum was regarded as a reliable long-term domestic oil play and, in theory, should have been accumulated when the price started to weaken. The dramatic issue is that the reliability has been shattered by an oil price collapse, which was inconceivable a few months ago.

Thus, this whole reasoning process simply collapsed when the company changed its business profile drastically with the infamous acquisition/merger of Anadarko Petroleum that was finalized on August 8, 2019. It was one of the worst decisions; I had the privilege to witness it in my business career. A few months later, the new Occidental Petroleum's market cap is $12 billion now.

Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation have overwhelmingly approved their company’s acquisition by Occidental Petroleum for $55 billion in a cash and stock deal, which is one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas industry... Under the approved deal, Anadarko’s shareholders will receive $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental’s common stock for every share of Anadarko common stock.

Hence, I see only a stock presenting a tremendous short-term trading opportunity but nothing else now.

Furthermore, to be able to close the deal, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) BRK.B) (Warren Buffett) committed a $10 billion preferred stock investment structure as follows:

Berkshire will get 100,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of $100,000 a share .

of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of . It also gets a warrant to purchase up to 80 million shares of Occidental at an exercise price of $62.50 a share.

of Occidental at an exercise price of a share. And the preferred stock indicated above will accrue dividends at 8% annually ($0.8 billion per year).

Not only was this acquisition extremely overpriced even at the time of the deal but, to make things a lot worse, the world experienced a catastrophic downturn since then. A once in a lifetime situation called a Black Swan Event.

But wait, while the world economy was gasping for clean air, Saudi Arabia decided to change its accommodative strategy by stepping up the oil price war with a significant production increase.

Saudi Arabia flooded the market with unwanted oil, after Russia and OPEC feuded over oil prices. The result was a historical collapse of oil prices.

The Saudi government plans to raise its national oil production to an average of 12.3m barrels a day from next month, up sharply from less than 10m barrels in recent months, in an attempt to corner the global market.

A - Presentation

What Characterizes the company is that it has a strong presence in the Permian Basin, and it was the primary reason why Occidental Petroleum outbid Chevron (CVX) and acquired Anadarko. Carl Icahn, who owned 3% of the company at the time thought differently:

said in a letter to the company’s shareholders Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub and Chairman Eugene Batchelder were trying to preserve their own jobs ahead of the interests of investors.

Since then, Carl Icahn increased his stake to 9.9%:

Earlier this month, Icahn quadrupled his stake in the company to 10 percent after months of railing against Occidental’s leadership. Icahn took advantage of an industry-wide decline in stock prices to pick up 66.06 million shares of Oxy stock on March 9, 10 and 11 for an average of $14.58 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

OXY is still the largest operator in the Permian Basin with total combined production (Permian Resources and Permian EOR) of 629K Boep/d in 4Q'19, which represents 44.8% of the total output for the fourth quarter of 2019. However, the company is not producing exclusively from the Permian Basin. Let's present the facts.

B - Production: Quarterly production was 1,402K Boe/d in 4Q'19

Many investors are following this company but have a very shallow knowledge of the company when it comes to production and assets. This chapter is meant to describe it.

1 - Oil and Gas production snapshot:

The total output was 1,402K Boe/d in 4Q'19. The US operations accounted for about 72.3% of the company's total production. OXY's output was up sequentially or 21.4%.

In K Boep/d Oil NGL NG Gulf of Mexico 118 10 14 US Onshore Permian Resources 273 106 97 Permian EOR 117 29 7 DJ Basin 120 73 121 Other domestic 15 9 37 Latin America 34 0 2 Middle East Al Hosh 14 26 43 Dolphin 7 8 28 Oman 67 0 26 TOTAL in K Boep/d 765 261 375

From Presentation data.

2 - Production history:

Realized oil prices in 4Q'19 were $56.21 per barrel compared to $56.11 per barrel in 4Q'18. Natural gas was $1.63 per Mcf, up sequentially from $1.25 per Mcf.

3 - Oil and Gas price history:

Total production in the Permian Basin includes two separate outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian Resources (includes Anadarko Permian assets in part this quarter). Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the US is 1145k Boep/d. It includes South Texas and now the Gulf of Mexico, the DJ Basin in Colorado, and others. Please see the table).

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 476k Boep/d

2 - Permian EOR output was stable at 153K Boep/d.

The company indicated new guidance for 2020 when it released its fourth quarter.

4 - 2020 Guidance has been revised down twice this year already

The initial guidance has been published in the last Presentation.

Source: Presentation

Occidental Petroleum expected to spend initially $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion in 2020, well below the $6.36 billion it spent in 2019.

However, with crashing oil prices, Occidental Petroleum quickly cut CapEx two times this month, now 47% below the original plan:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) announces an additional $800M cut to planned 2020 capital spending to $2.7B-$2.9B, a 22% reduction from full-year capex of $3.5B-$3.7B unveiled just two weeks ago. The new plan marks a 47% cut from the midpoint of Occidental's original 2020 guidance of $5.2B-$5.4B. At current commodity prices, Oxy now expects full-year production of 1.275M-1.305M boe/day, 6% below prior guidance of 1.36M-1.39M boe/day. The company also says it will reduce 2020 operating and corporate costs by at least another $600M in addition to previously announced operating and overhead synergies of $1.1B, which it expects to be fully realized in 2020. The cuts will include "significant" salary reductions for executives; WSJ reported earlier that CEO Vicki Hollub's pay would be slashed by 81% and salaries of other top execs would be cut by an average of 68%.

C - The debt is an issue: Net debt is $35.56 billion at the end of December 2019

Note: The debt indicated in the graph above includes the WES midstream debt of $7.6 billion. Debt for OXY on a standalone basis is $39.9 billion.

WES assets are indicated in the chart below:

Source: Previous Presentation

With oil prices in the $20s, the debt load looks concerning, and it is not a surprise that Occidental Petroleum was downgraded to junk by Fitch Ratings as it struggles to battle an acute decline in oil prices.

Fitch is the second credit rater to downgrade Occidental, following an earlier ratings action by Moody’s Investors Service, officially making it a fallen angel. Its $35.2 billion of debt will leave investment-grade indexes at the end of the month, and it will be the largest high-yield issuer.

No surprise that on March 11, 2020, Occidental Petroleum announced that it had cut the dividend by 86%:

the board of directors has decided to slash quarterly dividend by 86% to 11 cents from the present level of 79 cents.

D - Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Occidental Petroleum was extremely vulnerable after the acquisition of Anadarko, even with oil prices over $50 per barrel.

When oil prices collapsed, the company got itself into a corner from which it could not disentangle itself without severe damages to its financials.

Bad timing? Yes, perhaps, but it was a collapse waiting to happen, we all knew it the first minute Occidental Petroleum announced the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum and it happened as predicted, just a little faster than expected due to the circumstances.

Now what?

Yes, Carl Icahn got what he wanted in the company, and Vicki Hollub is still the CEO. But we all know that the business is on life support with oil prices below $30. Even the hedging strategy is not necessarily without risks and gives only a little more time to wait but nothing else.

The takeaway is that the US Shale is not investable in the long term, and Occidental Petroleum is not going to win this challenge unless oil prices turn bullish quickly, which is unlikely.

Hence, just trade the stock as often as you can, but do not expect a miracle. What looks grave may turn even deadly, no matter how bad you want the company to succeed.

Technical Analysis (short term)

OXY stock collapsed with Saudi Arabia's move that destabilized oil prices, which collapsed to the $20 range. At the same time, OXY tumbled from the $30 range to as low as ~$9.80 in a few days.

I believe we can consider $9.80 as support now. I think OXY could be accumulated at this level quite safely.

The question is how high OXY could go if oil prices turn around. I have indicated an upper resistance at around $24, but it is safer to set a range between $20 and $24. It is assuming a bullish outlook for oil prices, with eventually a turnaround from Saudi Arabia.

However, if oil prices cannot recover soon enough, then OXY may well drop below $5.

