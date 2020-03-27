Energy Transfer Partners: Surging Bond Yields Create A Risk To Their Distributions

I believe that fundamentally they have the ability to sustain these distributions during normal financial market conditions and thus they should be reinstated if temporarily reduced.

It appears that unless their bond yields decrease fairly soon, they will be forced to either reduce their capital expenditure further than recently suggested or reduce their distributions.

Given their history of tapping debt markets to fund a portion of their operations, this article explores the costs continuing this strategy and their ability to self fund during 2020.

Naturally this indicates that the market does not believe that it will be sustained much further into the future.

Introduction

There are many ways to describe the last month for the unitholders of Energy Transfer Partners (ET), with all of them likely revolving around the word, shocking. During this very short period of time their unit price has collapsed due to crashing oil prices and thus has pushed their already high distribution yield towards a normally unimaginable 25%. Since publishing my previous article I must admit that the extent of this crash has been quite surprising and certainly exceeded my expectations. I felt as though expanding the discussion beyond just the information that is contained within their investor presentations would be useful to provide additional insights into the short-term future of their massive distribution yield.

Surging Bond Yields

Although investor frequently watch share prices or unit prices in the case of Master Limited Partnerships, another aspect that I believe is interesting and useful to watch is bond prices. These prices can provide insight into whether the debt market foresees any issues with their solvency and by extension, the cost at which they can borrow additional funds if still possible.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX) were utilized for the comparison since the former is the poster child for financial stress in the broader oil and gas industry, whereas the latter is the picture of strength. Thankfully the graphs included below largely speak for themselves and indicate that whilst the debt markets are concerned regarding their risk, it still pales in comparison to Occidental Petroleum. Unfortunately their short and medium-term bond yields are still firmly sitting in double digit territory and thus their cost to borrow additional funds would be very high, unlike Chevron whose yields are still in the low single digit territory.

Operating Without Increasing Debt

Given their current bond yields it becomes important to consider whether they have the ability to continue operating without further increasing their debt. Considering the double digit yield on their bonds, which would likely rise higher if they further increase their debt, new investments are likely to have insufficient returns to justify such high borrowing costs. The first and most important aspect to consider when answering this question is whether they can generate free cash flow, which was the case during 2019 to the tune of $2.043b, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

Although generating free cash flow during 2019 was a positive sign, their scope to repeat this performance during 2020 is of far greater importance. When examining their guidance for 2020, they are expecting their adjusted EBITDA to remain broadly flat with that of 2019, as seen in the graph included below. It should be safe to assume that this will broadly translate into flat operating cash flow and thus indicates that any change to their free cash flow would come from changes to their capital expenditure.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners March 2020 Presentation.

It appears that their total capital expenditure for 2020 should remain broadly the same with that of 2019, if they were to maintain their original guidance for growth capital expenditure, assuming that their sustaining capital expenditure is also broadly flat. This indicates that their free cash flow for 2020 should be approximately the same as 2019, however, if they defer the $500m relating to growth expenditure, as mentioned on the right slide shown below, this increases to approximately $2.5b.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners December 2019 Presentation & March 2020 Presentation (previously linked).

Although $2.5b of free cash flow would reach a new record for their partnership, based on their distributions from 2019 it would still fall short of completely covering all of their distributions. These totaled $4.651b, which was comprised of $3.054b to partners and further $1.597b to non-controlling interests. If they are unable or simply unwilling to reduce their capital expenditure further, then they have two options remaining, either borrow at what are currently exorbitant interest rates or reduce their distributions. Given their high insider ownership of 14.50%, as per slide 7 of their March 2020 presentation, I believe that they are more likely to choose the former path and make further capital expenditure reductions. Thankfully they still have a degree of time before they are forced to take either action as they have $1.077b of liquidity, comprised of $291m of cash and $786m undrawn from their $5b ETO revolving credit facility.

It should be remembered that normally when discussing their distribution coverage many investors, myself included, often quote their distribution coverage. Whilst this may sound like mere semantics when compared to free cash flow coverage, the difference can be stark as distributable cash flow ignores the capital expenditure related to growth projects. During normal operating conditions I believe that the additional debt taken to fund their growth projects does not pose any additional risk since their leverage ratios have reached all-time lows, as detailed in one of my earlier articles. Due to this I believe that even if they are forced to reduce their distributions, they fundamentally have the scope to reinstate it later down the track when financial market conditions normalize.

Credit Worthiness Of Counterparties

A final aspect to consider is the credit worthiness of their counterparties, which has become a key point of contention as crashing oil prices have raised fears of mass bankruptcies. Whilst it was excellent that they included the data and graph displayed below in their recent presentation, it would have been preferable if they had grouped them by a third party credit rating, such as Standard & Poor’s (SPGI). Even though there is no evidence nor suggestion that their internal credit rating system is providing misleading results, I believe it would instil more confidence if they were to provide third party credit ratings.

Thankfully the data and graph below largely speak for themselves once again and indicate that only 19% of their unsecured exposure relates to noninvestment grade companies, which are those holding less than a BBB- credit rating. It would have also been interesting to see their total credit exposure to both secured and unsecured counterparties, as the extent of this oil price crash may call into question their secured credit exposure.

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners March 2020 Presentation (previously linked).

Conclusion

Unfortunately it appears as though they very well could be faced with making a difficult choice in the coming months, unless their bond yields begin falling and thus debt markets become more accommodative. Whether this eventuates remains uncertain and thus unitholders should brace for a short-term interruption to their distributions, however, fundamentally they are strong enough to reinstate this once their underlying conditions improve. I will continue maintaining my very bullish rating, simply due to the massive value I believe their units offer in the long-term, even if their distribution has to be temporarily reduced due to unfavorable financial market conditions.

