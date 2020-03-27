We March Towards A Pyrrhic Victory

This crisis has become one of glaring silence as cities, besieged by COVID-19, across most countries in every continent and archipelago move to counter the invisible enemy. A "war-like situation", "unprecedented", "total collapse", these are all words that have come to dominate the national lexis. Indeed, the mass countrywide mobilisation of resources to prevent the total collapse of national healthcare systems is unprecedented in our lifetime, rivalled only by the second world war.

In the United Kingdom, 500,000 people responded to a call by the government for volunteers to help the NHS cope. In Italy, army trucks are moving bodies from an overflowing cemetery. In the United States, the Navy has deployed ships to the West Coast and New York. The city that never sleeps now earnestly awaits waking. Almost overnight it seems at though we have all been transformed into background characters in a dystopian novel, forced to abandon the lives we once knew.

So much so that the New York Times has called this crisis "The Great Empty". The Guardian, striking a sombre tone, notes that "billions of people have crossed a dividing line: from life before coronavirus to after". While Bloomberg, reporting on the health of global trade, describes the "worst collapse" in a generation.

COVID-19 has usurped the old world order, temporarily turning democracies constructed on freedom and liberty into semi-authoritarian states. In this, soldiers and policemen now patrol empty streets that only a few weeks ago were bustling with life and laughter. We are all effectively under house arrest, our contact with friends restricted to screens, our time under the sun rationed.

A Surge Like No Other

The economic impact of the virus on the US economy (SPY) has been significant. In the week ended 21 March, nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits. A figure that is nearly 5x the previous record of 695,000 in 1982. To fight this invisible enemy we have had to shutter economic activity on a scale never before done. If there was a point in the months ahead of this wretched timeline where we declare victory, it would be a pyrrhic one. The Senate $2 trillion stimulus deal, while the right solution to address the unprecedented nature of the crisis, will expand the burden of government debt on an already weary population.

Corroborated by Jerome Powell, a recession is also likely underway. A few weeks ago the narrative was somewhat fixed on the extent to which this recession would match 2008, it has now changed to the extent to which it will dwarf 2008. This dire situation will be global. Singapore, Asia's 'shining star' in economic figures released for the quarter saw her gross domestic product shrink by 2.2% year-on-year. The UK faced with 0% GDP growth during its last reported period has shut down all non-essential business to stop her citizens from dying. The Cayman Islands, a country which depends on tourism for 70% of GDP and 75% of foreign currency earnings, has shut her borders.

As whispers of depression grow The Observer asks whether America after a hundred years faces another Great Depression. Probably not. The unique nature of the crisis has led central banks to act quickly. Rates were cut to historic lows, while the FED fired shots after shots, ultimately culminating with unlimited QE. Keynesian economics and a great collective yearning for a return to life before the virus will likely mean an economic boom once it is defeated.

New York on Friday rush hour (1 year apart)

Memoir Of A Quarantined Investor

Against the backdrop of a long-only portfolio that was disintegrating daily as the market made ever newer historic falls, I responded by topping up positions in the great companies I own. An action that will be haunted by the spectre of a recession and possibly a depression.

This response has been conducted around the full exploitation of the discount to the par value of many REITs and their preferred shares. The aim was to expose my defensive income portfolio to both outsized yields and the prospect of significant capital growth. For example, EPR Properties (EPR) whose tangible book value stood at $37.74 per share, fell to $13.79 on worries of the collapse of its tenants. A discount to the par of 64%. The company's dividend of $4.59 per share, while at risk of being cut, has also meant the blended average yield of my portfolio has expanded significantly.

The company's preferred shares (EPR.PG) fell to $9.68, versus its par value of $25. I also bought preferred shares of Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) which fell to $11.26 versus par value of $25, and Cedar Realty Trust (CDR.PB). These shares are also cumulative, so I will still get paid in the scenario that the dividend is cut. The main risk to my strategy, of course, comes from the large-scale bankruptcy of my holdings tenant base. This would justify the extreme discount to par value by catalysing a significant decline in the value of their real estate assets. However, the risk of any such large-scale bankruptcy has been reduced by actions by the US government and FED.

This collapse has also inevitably been a test of mental resilience. And the wise words of Marcus Aurelius to "reject one's sense of injury so the injury itself disappears" provided the hedge that my regrettably non-existent put options would have done. And I would not be remiss in describing COVID-19 as the mother of all black swan events, an existential threat to the wealth of hundreds of millions of people around the world. This is not just from its collapse of their retirement accounts, but also from its total denial of their right to work. More people around the world than ever before will now be dependent on their government for sustenance.

No one expected this. The onset of the new decade brought with it fervent hopes of a better future. But we have now all been ushered into a dark tunnel with no end seemingly in sight. This is a war that we will win, human ingenuity demands it. But this victory, whenever it comes, will have come at great cost to us all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, EPR.PG, BPYPP, CDR.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.