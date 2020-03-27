STORE Capital Is Cheap But Still Risky

The risk is still there, but it now trades at an interesting valuation.

For years, we have been bearish on STOR as it has been both overpriced and fundamentally risky.

STORE Capital (STOR) has a risky business model and there are some leaks showing up. However, its valuation has gotten significantly more attractive. Previously, STOR had a sky-high valuation and a small dividend yield so its cash flow relative to price did not compensate shareholders for the risk. At today’s price, STOR is starting to get interesting. The fundamental risks are still there, but at least there is some upside potential to potentially reward shareholders. We are currently neutral on STOR.

Back in May of 2018, I wrote an article warning about the riskiness of STORE Capital. I took some heat for it in the comments section as it was a bit of a cult stock followed by the Buffett crowd after Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) took a position. The market spent the next year and a half proving me wrong as STOR’s market price rose to over $40 a share from roughly $26 at the time of my article. The rising price, however, did not fix the fundamental risk inherent in STOR’s business model. As we discussed in the article, diversification of hundreds of tenants does not fix them being individually weak. Add to the poor tenant quality, the fact that many of the properties are in secondary and tertiary locations and it can get rather ugly in times like this.

These tenants may be in a variety of industries so prima facie there is diversification, but when the economy takes as big of a hit as it might with COVID, everything is correlated. We are beginning to see the cracks as Art Van Furniture which represents roughly 2.5% of STOR’s revenue filed for bankruptcy. Another just under 0.5% of STOR’s tenants have called looking for rent concessions. This information was revealed by the company in recent weeks. We commend STOR for the transparency, but the market was not happy.

STOR sold down substantially more than the broader REIT index, going from over $40 to around $18.65 at close 3/24/20.

Given this price move, I am changing my stance on STOR from bearish to neutral. Below are the bear and bull cases.

Reasons to be bearish

STOR’s tenants have significantly weaker credit than the tenants of other triple-net REITs. We believe the bankruptcy of Art Van and the rent relief calls STOR has already received are just the tip of the iceberg.

If the disruption lasts long enough and the fiscal stimulus package proves to not be enough, STOR could be looking at sizable revenue losses.

STOR looks more at unit level economics at the time of acquisition and focuses a bit less on location. I generally like this strategy, but it does result in STOR having properties essentially everywhere.

Source: SNL Financial

Given the secondary and tertiary locations of some of their properties, it may be challenging to re-lease in the event tenants default or declare force majeure.

It is potentially possible that the market price bottom for STOR was already in, but the fundamental bottom is still coming. That said, the price decline has already accounted for significantly more revenue loss than the roughly 3% experienced to date.

Reasons to be bullish

STOR has an excellent balance sheet with reasonably low debt.

Source: SNL Financial

Importantly, the debt is well-laddered with minimal near-term liabilities coming due.

Source: SNL Financial

The significant leverage reduction was accomplished through a series of common stock issuance at prices well above current levels.

Source: SNL Financial

The issuance continued in 2020 with $150mm raised in January according to Volk in a letter to shareholders:

“In January, we addressed our equity capital needs for the quarter by issuing approximately $150 million in new shares at a weighted average share price of $36.”

It is often a great entry point when one can get in at a price significantly below freshly-raised cash. The new equity functions as a cushion buoying intrinsic value toward the price at which it was issued. The NAV of the shares issued at $36 is still $36 (less underwriting costs) because cash has retained its value.

Obviously, this would need to be blended in with the rest of the company to get the full NAV, but the series of issuances were collectively over $1.5B. That is a significant buoy.

As of 3/24/20, the consensus NAV estimate was $28.41.

Source: SNL Financial

STOR is now trading at a healthy discount to NAV and an attractive trailing AFFO multiple of 10.5X.

Why we are neutral

STOR’s solid balance sheet means they will quite likely survive this downturn and may even be able to maintain their 6.7% dividend yield. Whether or not the stock is a good purchase will depend on the extent of AFFO loss caused by troubled tenants.

At 10.5X trailing AFFO, STOR is pricing in AFFO declines of close to 20% as somewhere around an 11X to 14X would be appropriate for this business model.

Given the unprecedented nature of this environment, I think 20% is a reasonably good guess so I think it is roughly correctly priced. Hence our neutral stance.

Greener pastures

There are simply better opportunities in the triple-net space. Among STOR’s top 10 tenants, 9 are unrated and the other is junk-rated.

Source: SNL Financial

In contrast, American Finance Trust (AFIN) has 100% of its top 10 tenants investment grade or implied investment grade as seen below.

Source: AFIN

Tenant credit rating is not everything and in normal times, I tend to prefer the strategy of pursuing smaller tenants to get higher cap rates.

However, in times of crisis, a tenant with a clean balance sheet is much more likely to pay rent.

AFIN also looks more attractive from a valuation perspective as it is trading at 7.1X trailing AFFO and a 44% price to NAV.

I get that many think AFIN will cut its dividend, but do the math on it. Look at the AFFO and picture what an appropriate dividend payout would be. The yield is still excellent even if AFIN cuts to a conservative payout ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer