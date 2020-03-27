Tufin Seeks To Improve Sales Execution In 2020

My bias on the stock is Neutral until those fixes are borne out in revenue growth in a challenging economic environment.

TUFN faced sales execution challenges in 2019 which management believes it has addressed.

The firm provides a range of security orchestration technologies for on-premises and cloud environments.

Short Take

Tufin Software (TUFN) went public on April 10, 2019, raising approximately $108 million in gross proceeds from the IPO.

The firm provides network security software to legacy on-premises environments and more recently, cloud integrations.

TUFN experienced disappointing revenue results in 2019 due to sales challenges and guided a lower revenue growth rate in 2020.

My bias on the stock is currently Neutral until the firm proves its sales execution credibility and shows demand for its SecureCloud system.

Company

Ramat-Gan, Israel-based Tufin was founded in 2004 to develop on-premise software that manages various network level security policies.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Reuven Kitov, who previously held project management roles at Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP).

Tufin has created a variety of partner programs, including channel partnerships, managed services partners, service delivery, and integration partnerships.

Below is a brief overview video about Tufin’s security policy orchestration engine:

Source: Tufin

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the network security policy management market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8.2% from 2017 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth include a growing focus by enterprises on digital risks, increased complexity of hybrid cloud environments, and the availability of the SaaS-based, scalable business model option to reduce capital expenditures and provision based on usage levels.

Major competitive vendors that provide security orchestration software include:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

AlgoSec

Skybox Security

Check Point Software Technologies

Forcepoint

FireMon

IBM (IBM)

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Management says it also competes with large IT companies such as Cisco (CSCO) and Symantec (SYMC) who bundle functionality in with other products they sell to enterprises, making pricing power difficult.

Several of the above-listed firms are also integration partners for Tufin.

Recent Performance

TUFN’s topline revenue by quarter has been uneven; the firm’s Q4 2019 performance was only 3.1% over the same quarter in 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has been similarly uneven, with Q4 2019 lower than Q4 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has deteriorated significantly since the firm went public in early 2019:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been sharply negative but improving slowly since a nadir in Q1 2019:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the past 12 months, TUFN’s stock price has dropped 62.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ (SPY) drop of 10.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

In its last earnings call covering Q4 2019 and the full year, management reported full-year revenue up 22% on ‘unexpected sales execution challenges’ in North America.

Those challenges apparently included too few sales managers resulting in less-than-optimal oversight of sales processes.

Management hired a new VP Sales in late Q3 that it believes will improve its sales results in 2020.

The firm is generally focused on rolling out its SecureCloud cloud environment visibility service to its customer base and prospects.

In addition, management is focusing on the U.S. Federal market space, which it started in 2018 and said it closed its ‘first few deals’ on GSA Schedule 70.

As to its financial results, management reported revenue of $103.3 million, crossing $100 million for the first time.

Importantly, management guided 2020 revenue to be approximately $120 million (midpoint of range), for a forecast growth rate of around 16%, markedly less than 2019’s growth rate of 22%.

With a negative free cash flow of $12.1 million [TTM], the firm has plenty of runway due to its current cash balance of $118.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

TUFN appears to be a company in transition due to its changing focus toward cloud security solutions rather than its legacy on-premises systems.

Additionally, due to the aforementioned sales execution shortfalls, 2020 is a year where the firm will need to reestablish credibility in its sales closing abilities, which should result in meeting its lowered sales growth target.

So that is TUFN’s story for 2020 as I see it - proving itself in sales and in its continued transition to cloud solutions for its future growth drivers.

This will be all the more difficult given the challenging macro environment as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, so management has its work cut out for it until well into 2020.

My current bias on the stock is Neutral until I see evidence of sales execution in Q1 and uptake of its SecureCloud system by Q3 2020.

