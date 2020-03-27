A New Bull Market Is Being Born

Here was the weather (earnings) forecast as began a new year in the market. Weathermen (analysts) were calling for continued sunshine for the twelfth straight year of the ongoing bull. As you can see from the chart below, S&P 500 earnings bottomed out in 2009 and have been going up ever since. They were expected to continue to go up this year and next.

S&P 500 Earnings and Earnings Forecast as of 1/1/2020

There has been no better indicator over the last eleven years to follow than these simple earnings and earnings forecasts. When you cut through the "noise" of all the talking heads and so-called experts in my industry, earnings speak louder and more clearly than them all.

It was a drop in earnings and earnings forecasts in 2007 that was the precursor to the Bear of 2008-2009. The S&P went on to go down 54.4% from its October 2007 peak to its March 2009 trough. The Bear carried on for a gruesome eighteen months.

We could debate all day long on what caused the Bear, but at the end of the day, it was about earnings, earnings, earnings. While earnings are rising, savvy investor's portfolios are growing. Conversely, when earnings begin to level off or fall, stocks and indexes do the same.

The weather forecast for 2020 looked to be going along swimmingly until news out of China of a very strange-acting virus began to surface in early January. At the time, we did not think much about it, but then supply chains for major U.S. technology companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) began to be disrupted.

We began to worry, but the markets continued on their merry way.

We hit the exuberant forward P/E number of 19X in mid-February. This was the highest forward P/E multiple that we had seen since 2002. This was the first warning sign that the exuberance of investors was getting a bit irrational. I started to warn about market valuations in my weekly missive at this point, but did not take any action in the portfolios that I manage.

In the meantime, the analyst community, of which I used to belong to, did very little to the consensus earnings estimate for the S&P 500 of $176 per share for 2020, and $196 per share for 2021. The S&P 500 had made $163 in 2019, so the analysts were still looking for very good growth in 2020 and 2021, despite the early news coming out of China.

At the time, most analysts were using a multiple of about 17-19X on those earnings expectations to compute a target price for the S&P 500 of about 3,200 in 2020 and 3,500 in 2021. The S&P 500 hit a high of 3,393 on February 19 of this year. The market was getting ahead of itself with multiple expansion and seemingly unbounded optimism amongst investors.

How quickly this would change, however.

The bad news out of China continued to worsen, and the supply chain continued to dry up. The irrational multiple of the market began to contract, but earnings estimates for this year and next remained the same. I began to take my estimates lower however, because of the disruption being caused in the supply chain.

The first death in China from the virus was reported on January 11, 2020. By January 20, other countries, including the U.S. also confirmed cases of the virus. Our first confirmed case was in Washington state where a man developed symptoms after returning from a trip in Wuhan.

Then the dominoes began to fall. The coronavirus began to spread like wildfire in the Wuhan province of China. By January 23rd, the economy in the province of 11 million people all but shut down as workers were ordered to shelter in place. The rest of the Chinese economy also began to feel the impact of the issue in Wuhan. But here in the U.S. we still did not feel threatened by the virus.

The world began to take notice when the W.H.O declared a global health emergency on January 30th. In the meantime, our markets continued to hit new all-time highs. On January 31, President Trump restricted travel from China.

By February 11, the death toll in China had reached 1,113 and the total number of confirmed cases rose to over 44,000. The virus was now in 24 countries. Our markets continued to hit new highs, however.

Now it was apparent the airline sector and travel sectors were right in the path of the spreading virus. Earnings for those sectors needed to start being ratcheted down significantly. This would have an impact on the overall number of the S&P 500.

This is when our equity markets began to sit up and take notice. The peak for the S&P 500 was put in on February 19, and then the markets began to slide. The consensus S&P earnings estimates for 2020 had barely budged, however.

On February 21, the virus showed up in both South Korea and Iran. Two days later, towns in Italy began to lockdown as the number of cases and deaths surged.

The next big event occurred on February 29th when the U.S. recorded its first coronavirus death and announced major travel restrictions. Now, the dominoes were falling rapidly.

On March 6th I bought a double inverse DJIA ETF (DXD) in my large-cap growth and large-cap dividend and growth portfolios. I bought a double inverse Nasdaq ETF (QID) in my Ultra Growth Portfolios. I also began to sell stocks that were breaking my "line in the sand."

Saudi Arabia then stunned the world on March 8th with a dramatic drop in their price of oil. Now earnings in the energy sector were in big trouble. The markets were now breaking key technical support levels.

As a result of all of this, I lowered my earnings estimates on the S&P from $173 per share to $162 per share on March 11 of this year. I also lowered my target price on the index from 3,100 to 2,600 for 2020. I also added more inverse funds to my portfolios the next day. I chose a double inverse S&P 500 ETF (SDS) and a double inverse Russell 2000 ETF.

So where are we now? I wrote in my article on March 18th that we are not out of the woods yet but get ready. I also shared with you all my new earnings estimates and target prices for the S&P 500. It was the same one that I had sent out to my followers six days earlier.

In the article, I also stated that this is not another 2008. This will be a temporary hit. I also said, "I firmly believe that the economy and the market will recover quite nicely."

The very next day, I wrote another article about the backstop I saw for Boeing (NYSE:BA) at $100 per share. I also wrote how this could be the bottom for the DJIA. I also wrote about the progress being made on the coronavirus war. I also mentioned one stock that looked particularly good at the time: Amazon (AMZN).

It now appears that $100 level on Boeing did signal a bottom for the shares. Boeing is up 80% since then. The DJIA is still very wobbly, but we have now had three big up days in a row. We are also now looking ahead to a coming day when American can start getting back to work.

I have sold all of my inverse hedges and have been buying back into many of the stocks that I was forced to sell in early March. The market will still be rocky, but bottoms always are.

What am I buying? You can just look at all of my articles for the last 6-9 months for my best ideas right now.

Now that the dust is beginning to settle, here is what my current earnings model for the S&P 500 looks like.

We will finally see an annual drop in earnings this year to about $159 per share vs. the $163 that we saw last year. This takes into account the economy getting back to work by late April. Then we should have a very sharp rebound to about $185 per share in earnings in 2021. Using a multiple of 17-18X would get the S&P 500 back to 3,100-3,330

I was right about the market for eleven years. I simply used earnings and earnings forecasts as my guide. Hopefully, I am right again.

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to 4 unconstrained model portfolios, daily live trades (if any), and a weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter. This newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on 3/27/2009. That BUY SIGNAL has been in place for almost 11 years, but, what are we saying now? We seek out the Best Stocks Now for each portfolio. At times we deploy inverse funds for protection. All this comes from a professional money manager and analyst with over 22 years of experience in the business. Try it for free for two weeks. Join us today and get instant access to everything mentioned above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.