Uncertainty In The Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF

The recent surge in cases related to COVID-19 all over the globe had a material impact on Global X Funds - Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK). This article explores the impact of such pandemic on the future performance of this ETF. Considering current scenario, short to medium-term risks related to this ETF have increased.

Highlights of PAK ETF

The investments of the fund are in the following equity securities:

Global X Funds - Global X MSCI Pakistan is, as of this writing, trading at an NAV of $5.51 with a P/E ratio of 4.85x and P/B ratio of 0.72x. Further, the following are the characteristics of the fund:

On the risk side, the fund has the following risk stats:

Macro-economic situation

The wide-spread pandemic of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the world economy. The resultant slowdown in the economies drove down the oil prices to a record low. Thus, lower the import bill for the country.

Oil and allied products account for the largest percentage of Pakistan's total imports. Therefore, a sharp decline in international commodity prices is positive for the country. However, its exports are also expected to take a hit. Hence, it is imperative to analyze the net effect of such global event. I have enumerated the points that are going to impact the macro-economic situation of Pakistan.

Lower energy and raw material prices are going to bring down the cost-push inflation in the country. Thus, falling inflation rates will make the ground for cutting policy rates by the central bank. It is to be noted that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has already cut its policy rate by 75 basis points in its recent monetary policy statement (MPS). Slowdown in economic activity and imports warrants for lower tax collection by the government, resulting in higher fiscal deficit. However, given the prevailing situation, IMF has relaxed the budget deficit ceiling for Pakistan. Recession in gulf countries might reduce the flow of remittances to the country, widening the current account deficit of the country. Moreover, considering further room for a policy rate cut, SBP has slashed the policy rate by 150 basis points recently.

Unlike other major economies, the government has not announced any economic package to stimulate the economy of the country. This means the upward growth trajectory of the country's economy has to wait for a while.

ETF performance

The holdings of PAK are largely made up of cyclical assets whereby majority of the investments are in materials, financial and energy sector. The sectors that are poised to perform relatively well in the current situation are healthcare and utilities. But this ETF holds only 5.30 percent of the stocks related to these sectors.

Most of the ETF constituents will perform in the expansionary economic cycle. And the advent of such a growth era has been delayed by the global pandemic.

Conclusion

Given the economic uncertainty and its after-shocks all over the world, I have created a table for the investors with different investment horizons. I hope this will make their investment decision related to this ETF much easier.

The rationale behind each of the decisions is as follows:

In a short time frame, the ETF is expected to make loss as it has higher concentration of cyclical sectors (i.e. materials and financial services) In the intermediate time frame, the ETF is expected to improve its performance due to economic growth in the country. In the longer time frame, the ETF is expected to give higher risk-adjusted return as economic reforms materialize, resulting in sustainable higher economic growth for the country.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.