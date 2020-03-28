Silver Was On Sale

Anyone who has spent decades watching the price action in the silver market knows that the precious metal that is gold’s little brother loves to both overreact and underreact to market conditions. Silver can sit in an almost comatose range for long periods. When it decides to move, watch out, because the percentage declines or rallies are often shocking.

Silver refused to follow gold to the upside during the second half of 2019 and in early 2020. Silver did rally but could not move to a level that established a technical breakout like the yellow metal. When the Fed told markets that interest rates would fall in June 2019, gold broke out of a $331.30 trading range that had been in place since 2014. The gold moved above its July 2016 high at $1377.50 and never looked back at that level.

Silver’s peak in July 2016 was at $21.095, and the suborn metal only made it to a peak of $19.54 in 2019. As of March 24, the 2020 high was below that level. While silver moved higher with gold, it failed to make a technical statement. When risk-off hit the precious metals on the back of Coronavirus, silver’s price action was shocking as it fell to its lowest price since 2009.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) tracks the value of silver, while the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) is a short-term leveraged product that acts as silver on steroids. Please see below for a discussion of risks on this leveraged ETN.

Silver is far more volatile than gold

Over the past four and one-half decades, silver has been a far more volatile market than gold.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of gold shows that historical volatility has been in a range of 4.56% to 42.40% since 1974 and was sitting at 10% on March 24.

Source: CQG

The range in silver has been from 7.83% to 103.76%, with quarterly volatility in the silver futures arena at 17.03% on March 24.

2008 is a guide for the silver market

Silver has a history of violent price action during risk-off periods.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the 2008 global financial crisis caused the price of silver to decline from a high of $21.185 in March 2008 to a low of $8.40 per ounce in December of the same year, a drop of over 60%. The most recent fall from $19.54 in September 2019 to $11.74 in March 2020 took the price of silver 40% lower. Time will tell if the violent selloff in silver that took the price from $18.92 in late February to the $11.74 low in mid-March established a bottom, or if silver has more work on the downside ahead.

Open interest provides a clue

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the metric fell from 244,705 contracts on February 24 to a low of 141,483 contracts on March 26, a decline of 42.2%. The decrease in the number of risk positions reflects the risk-off environment in all markets. In a futures market, falling price and declining open interest is not typically a technical validation of the long-term bearish trend. However, these are anything but ordinary times. Silver recovered to the $14.45 per ounce level at the end of last week after the move to the low on March 18.

Gold should go a lot higher, and silver should follow

The gold market also corrected, but the decline was far less than silver’s nearly 40% drop.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of nearby April gold futures on COMEX shows that risk-off conditions took the price of the yellow metal from a new high of $1704.30 on March 9 to a low of $1450.90 on March 16 or 14.9%. Gold exploded higher from the low, reached a high of just below $1700 on March 25, and was trading at $1628.90 on March 27, a rally of 12.3% above the recent low. At the same time, May silver futures were trading at $14.56 on March 27, 24% above the low from March 18 on the continuous contract.

Meanwhile, open interest in gold declined from 646,401 contracts on March 9, the day gold hit its most recent high to 526,665 contracts on March 26 or 18.5%. In gold and silver, the risk-off selling that pushed open interest lower was not bearish as prices exploded higher after finding bottoms. The liquidation in the two precious metals took prices to levels where selling dried up.

The flood of liquidity from central banks and fiscal programs that will cause deficits to skyrocket is rocket fuel for the gold and silver markets. As fiat currencies lose value under the weight of unprecedented stimulus from governments, the precious metals with long histories as means of exchange could experience explosive moves to the upside. Countries can print fiat currencies to their heart’s content to increase the money supply, but the only way to increase the stock of gold and silver is to extract more of the metals from the crust of the earth.

USLV is SLV on steroids

The most direct route for a risk position in the silver market is via the futures and options that trade on the COMEX division of the CME or in the physical market for bars and coins. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) holds 100% of its net assets in silver bullion and tracks the price of the metal higher and lower. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) is a triple leveraged from that acts like silver on steroids. The fund summary for USLV states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

USLV has net assets of $272.46 million, trades an average of 599,187 shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. Nearby May silver rose from $11.64 on March 18 to a high of $14.98 on March 26 or 28.7%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, USLV appreciated from $21.30 to $43.50 per share or over 100%as it achieved over a triple the percentage gain compared to the silver futures market. USLV can suffer from considerable time decay if the price of silver remains stable or moves lower. Therefore, it is only appropriate for short-term risk positions. SLV is a product for medium to longer-term investments in the silver market.

Silver was on sale at below $12. Expect lots of volatility in the silver market over the coming days and weeks. In 2008, gold and silver fell to lows of $681 and $8.40, respectively. In 2011, the treatment for the global financial crisis lifted the prices to $1920.70 and $49.82. In 2020, the treatment for Coronavirus is unprecedented when it comes to the tidal wave of liquidity. Gold and silver are the oldest forms of currency in the world, and countries cannot increase the supplies without extracting the metals from the crust of the earth. I expect that the price action in gold and silver will be explosive in the coming months and years.

