Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Is Opening Up

The strong US dollar represents that confidence and will probably serve as an indicator of world confidence as the economic turmoil connected with the coronavirus continues to dominate.

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have moved into a world leadership role and is providing banks and financial markets with confidence.

The gates are open and the Federal Reserve is pumping lots and lots of bank reserves into the commercial banks of the country.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks increased a massive $402.3 billion in the banking week ending March 25, 2020. The line item “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks” can be used as a rough proxy for “excess reserves” in the banking system: this according to the Federal Reserve release H.4.1.

In the four banking weeks ending March 25, these “excess reserves” rose by $667.6 billion.

These figures represent the tip of the iceberg of what the Federal Reserve is doing to provide sufficient liquidity to the banking system and to the money markets.

FACTORS SUPPLYING RESERVES TO THE BANKING SYSTEM: LAST WEEK

In terms of the iceberg itself, the Fed supplied banks with $568.1 billion in reserves during the past banking week.

The Federal Reserve acquired outright $387.5 billion in securities, which represented a part of the gross addition to bank reserves.

The Federal Reserve also added $206.1 billion in central bank liquidity swaps.

Bank loans through the discount window rose by $22.6 billion.

And, two new resources showed up on the Fed’s balance sheet last week. The first was the Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF). According to the Federal Reserve:

“The PDCF was approved by the Board of Governors on March 17, 2020, and began operations on March 20, 2020. The PDCF will offer primary dealers overnight and term funding with maturities of up to 90 days.”

The second was the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF):

“The MMLF was approved by the Board of Governors on March 18, 2020, and began operations on March 23, 2020. The MMLF will offer eligible financial institutions loans secured by high-quality assets purchased by the financial institution from money market mutual funds.”

In the first week of operation, the PDCF accounted for a $27.7 billion increase in commercial bank reserves and the MMLF contributed a $30.6 billion increase.

In should be noted that repurchase agreements, the account that had been in heavy use through most of this year actually fell by $89.5 billion during this banking week.

FACTORS SUPPLYING RESERVES TO THE BANKING SYSTEM: MARCH

Throughout all of March, the Federal Reserve supplied banks with more than $1.0 trillion in reserve balances. The dollar change amounted to $1,096.2 billion.

Note: This amount was substantially larger than the whole Federal Reserve balance sheet in the days just before the beginning of the Great Recession. My have the times changed!

Two factors accounted for the difference in reserves supplied to the banking system.

Before March 18, the Fed bought $178.0 billion in securities outright.

Secondly, Repurchase Agreements accounted for almost $300.0 billion of the increase.

Thus, of the difference of roughly $506.0 billion between the first three weeks of March and the week just finished, securities bought outright and repurchase agreements accounted for $478.0 billion of the difference.

IMPACT ON MONEY MARKET RATE

The Effective Federal Funds rate fell during this time period. The policy range for the Federal Funds rate is now between zero percent and 0.25 percent.

On March 18, the effective federal funds rate was 0.20 percent. This dropped to 0.15 percent on March 20 and March 23. The effective rate dropped again on March 24 to 0.12 percent and then fell to 0.10 percent on March 25.

One can expect that the effective federal funds rate will stay toward the low end of the range for the time being.

OVERALL PICTURE

Overall, the Federal Reserve has taken a leadership role, worldwide, in working to provide sufficient liquidity to the global banking system.

The value of the US dollar remains around $1.10, which, to me, indicates that investors and traders around the world what the Federal Reserve has done and what the Federal Reserve is doing.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have stepped up to the plate as a world leader and the financial markets seem to support what has been done. This is good news.

What the Federal Reserve has done has been aimed at protecting the banking system and the financial markets. The Fed has not entered, in any way, a program to stop the US economy from falling into a recession or worse. The Fed is working to protect the US - and the world - against a financial collapse that would culminate in a really bad liquidity crisis.

The Fed is not focused at this time upon stopping an economic downturn. So, don’t expect too much from the Fed’s actions. If the Fed can keep us from falling immediately into a cumulative collapse of the banking and financial system that is enough for the near term.

Also, the Fed has also given up its role as the underwriter of the stock market. For ten years or more the Fed has been the primary driver of more and more historical highs to the stock market.

The Fed has given up this role for the time being and is serving as the protector of the banking system. The stock market will do what it will without the Fed driving the show. For now, the Fed has more important things to focus upon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.