KB Home: Q1 Successes Are Overshadowed By Fear

While the stock is down big, it needs to be said that the company is much better prepared for weakness compared to prior recessions like 2008.

It's time to discuss a true staple on my investing and trading radar. The Los Angeles CA-based homebuilder KB Home (KBH) just reported its quarterly earnings. Even better than expected, the company benefited from strong housing sentiment in the first quarter as homebuilders were rushing to the market: benefiting both new orders and margins. Unfortunately, as the market is hit by unprecedented levels of uncertainty, KB Home's stock has been punished and giving a reliable outlook has turned into an impossible task. Nonetheless, the stock remains on my radar as I do not doubt the company will quickly recover and return to full strength.

2020 Was Shaping Up To Be A Good Year

As I have said in previous homebuilding articles, 2020 was shaping up to be a great year not only for homebuilders but for the entire economy as leading indicators started to accelerate in the first weeks of the calendar year.

The graph below offers some proof as it displays the year-on-year growth rate of domestic building permits (all regions). As filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the home building process, this indicator is able to deliver valuable insights into future new orders of homebuilders and general strength in the housing market. With regard to the growth rates, February showed a growth rate of 12.8%. This is slightly below the January level, but overall, one of the best growth rates since the start of the housing recovery in 2012. Note that this rebound is the result of a stronger global economy and lower rates after accelerating rates pushed down housing demand in H2 of 2018 and H1 of 2019.

Now, let's move over to KB Home's financial results. As you can see below, both the 2018/2019 weakness and the most recent improvements in housing sentiment are visible. After three straight quarters of negative earnings growth, the company has published two consecutive quarters of positive EPS growth.

The just-released first quarter saw earnings per share worth $0.63. This is significantly higher compared to consensus expectations of $0.45. The growth rate has accelerated from 36% in the prior quarter to 103%.

This strong bottom line was the result of strong sales. Total sales were up 34% compared to the prior-year quarter to $1.1 billion. This reflects a 28% increase in the number of delivered homes as well as a 5% higher average selling price. Homebuilding operating income accelerated by 92%. The operating margin rose by 170 basis points to 5.6%. The gross homebuilding margin improved as well. In this case, the improvement was 30 basis points to 17.4%. Note that the company saw a negative mix as sales lower-margin communities outperformed. This was more than offset by higher housing revenues. Operating leverages also turned out to be a tailwind for the company's selling, general, and administrative costs as a percentage of sales. This ratio declined 160 basis points to 11.8%.

While these numbers are strong, I prefer to look at new orders as it shows two things: how is demand developing and is the company able to benefit from overall higher building permits?

You probably guessed it already after my brief introduction, but new orders were driven by higher homebuilder interest/demand fueled by a strong economy and lower mortgage rates. This resulted in 7% higher new orders. Unfortunately, and this is where you get to see the first corona-related weakness, cumulated quarter-to-date orders are down 5% as KB Home has closed sales centers. While the company continues to use Skype, email, and other measures to further support customers looking for homes, there is no way around a big demand hit in the second quarter and maybe even beyond.

As you can see below, KB Home was hit very, very hard by the ongoing uncertainty in the market. The stock is, currently, down slightly more than 40% since the start of the year. This is much better than just a few days ago as the stock has doubled within a week. Investors and traders are confronted by economic uncertainty, the fact that home builders are among the most cyclical companies and elevated market volatility.

While this is a 2008-style sell-off, the company has a stronger balance sheet. Total equity value has hit a new high in 2019 at $2.4 billion.

So, while times are certainly tough, the company continues to be optimistic due to its enhanced business model and a stronger balance sheet.

In conclusion, as this unprecedented health crisis continues to evolve, we believe we are well prepared to navigate through this volatile period. We also believe that the combined strength of our built to order business model, consistent operational execution and focus on offering affordable products will enable us to capitalize on the eventual return of more normalized market activity. Our financial position and liquidity profile are stronger today than at any point over the past decade, and we are proud of the many successful initiatives we have implemented to reduce our financial risk and enhance the quality of our balance sheet.

Takeaway

Homebuilders might give investors the best example of why current times are so tough. Homebuilders could not have started the year any better. Market sentiment was rising, prices improved, and general economic conditions started to bottom. Unfortunately, instead of rallying further, homebuilders crashed like there was no tomorrow as the coronavirus has pushed business uncertainty to unprecedented levels.

To me, the biggest takeaway of KB Home's first quarter is the fact that the company benefited in the first quarter which showed their ability to keep up with the market, in general. It is also very important to highlight that financial stability has improved significantly. Unfortunately, I cannot start buying at current levels even if this means that I miss the 'perfect bottom' opportunity. The stock is too volatile to make it a large holding in my portfolio and I need further evidence that economic growth is bottoming before I start buying. If KB Home was a low-volatile dividend stock, I might consider buying at current levels but market risks are simply too high.

However, keep in mind that this is not because of the company's characteristics. Management has done a great job improving the company's business model and financials since 2008, and I have no doubt the company will come back stronger than ever. I just cannot start buying cyclical stocks for a mid-term trade at these levels. Uncertainty is making economic models obsolete. Let's hope we quickly see a global peak in new daily coronavirus cases. That's the only way we will be able to get back to normality.

With that said, thank you very much for reading. Stay safe and healthy!

