Adding More Wex

The company will benefit from a return to strong employment and the growing demand for business optimization of fleet and healthcare services.

WEX (WEX) has seen its market cap significant reduced by the recent market turmoil. The company that operates primarily in the financial payments industry. While most people may have never heard of the company, those that have just believe it's a fuel management company for large corporate fleets. The truth, however is that WEX actually operates in 200 countries and processes payments for various transactions outside of vehicle maintenance. The company has been working to diversify and capture more customer spend by offering solutions for a multitude of corporate expenditures. The company owns and operates its own payments network which is extremely attractive as it reduces costs and reliance on traditional names. Recent earnings reports show the company is still performing well and should continue to do so. Despite this, the shares have pulled back and offer value given growth prospects.

Performance

For investors not familiar with how WEX works, the slide below gives a clear explanation.

The company manages financial transactions for medium to large sized businesses that cannot possibly oversee all financial transaction and detect fraud.

The company has several divisions that provide a diverse stream of revenue.

The fleet division is responsible for payments in relation to company owned and employee operated vehicles. Beyond fuel, this also includes repairs and maintenance. Travel handles corporate bookings and other items but the company drives revenue primarily from the use of its cards. Similar to a payments processor like Visa (V) or MasterCard (MA). The fast growing health and employee benefits division offers several services. This division is experiencing great growth as Wex cross-sells its current customer base from the other divisions.

Taking a look below we can see a better break down of each division and how it operates.

The fleet solutions itself sees diverse revenue streams. This will be impacted by the current economic situation quite significantly. However, it will rebound just as strong when the country reopens for business.

Below we can see the opportunity the company has identified in the travel space.

This is why the company has such strong prospects going forward. It commands a leading position yet only actually has quite a small percentage of the market currently. By my estimates it has 4% of the total market size which is constantly growing. If the company can grow this division 1% a year to 10%, it has 6 years of runway growth ahead adding $100 million per year or more in revenue.

The company stands to benefit the same as any other processor. A fee on the transaction and it's that simple.

The fastest growing division is the health solutions division.

The company is growing faster than the market is currently, but once it slows down it should be able to match the market pace. Presuming health spending continues to grow as it always has, the company should grow alongside it.

WEX reported fourth quarter results that were excellent to say the least.

The company continued to grow revenue at an impressive pace, with sales rising 15.4% to $440 million. This was despite an $8.7 million negative impact due to lower fuel prices. This is expected to be a serious headwind in the coming quarters as the fuel prices across the country have seen a large drop. The company is unable to quantify what effect the recent Covid-19 outbreak will have on guidance.

Thanks to the conversion of large customers and the portfolios of Shell and Chevron being taken over, the company now manages fuel payment solutions for 14.9 million vehicles. This is 19% higher than the year before. This is evidently benefiting the company is a positive manner as we can see a better picture of the results below.

Furthermore the company is building stronger relationships with these brands and its customers by offering new technology such as Driver Dash. This is the first app to hit the market that will allow fleet users to authorize a transaction using a mobile device and not have to carry a card. This technology is brilliant as it can be used across the various divisions the company has been working to grow. One of them, healthcare, is seeing huge growth.

For the full year the company grew revenue on a similar trajectory and earnings at quite a healthy pace as well.

I find it quite impressive the level of growth the company reports and yet how it is barely recognized. This level of growth is usually applauded by a huge premium valuation by most investors.

The company broke down where revenue growth was being driven from by each of its operating divisions.

The company saw 69% revenue growth in its health solutions division. This should continue to accelerate and become a larger part of the company as it continues to win and serve more corporate customers. The benefit for its customers is that it becomes a one stop shop for their employee's payment needs. Additionally, the travel and corporate solutions division saw impressive growth of 22.7%. This kind of growth should really be applauded.

The company operates as a payments provider for the employee who may have a health savings account, flexible spending account, or health reimbursement account.

The company is committed to grow in the category by continued acquisitions and should continue to see beneficial revenue growth as it wins more of its existing customer base over. Additionally, it gives the sales team an easier way to capture new customers as a broader offering of business solutions makes the company an easy choice.

In the ever growing age of data, the company is able to provide a clearer picture on a per employee basis of spending habits and other data. This allows WEX customers to make better decisions for themselves as they see how its employees are affecting them financially. These type of tools are irreplaceable and create a very sticky customer.

The company continues to believe in its own story and gave strong guidance for the year 2020 before recent events. For the full year 2020, WEX expected revenue to be in the range of $1,860 million to $1,900 million and adjusted net income in the range of $447 million to $464 million. This should have provided earnings per share of approximately $10.15 to $10.55. This is however not going to be the case any longer. Taking a guess, if we see earnings drop 30% for the full year because of recent events, we could still see $7 per share in earnings for 2020. This is before a rapid acceleration in 2021 with earnings going back to a more normalized pace. The company primarily services large corporate clients that should largely remain in business.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see the company has enough cash on hand to weather a storm.

The company has $811 million in cash and $2.78 billion in debt. There also stood up to $769 million in available borrowing capacity should the company need.

This pure profit part of the business could negatively impact earnings growth in the coming quarters, but I also expect a growing cash balance to make up for any decline in rates for now.

Valuation

WEX is a hard company to value. I typically look to invest in companies with dividends and clear competitors to compare against. However, WEX is really the industry leader and no competitor offers similar solutions on such a broad basis across their own network. In fact, I believe because WEX owns its own network this makes it more valuable. This not only helps improve margins, but insulates it from competitors and price wars as it has a lower cost basis and the capability to add more services to its network. It could be easy to see the company one day offering pay cards for employees who prefer to be paid on a debit card instead of their bank account.

Looking at historical valuation, we can see where shares trade compared to their own average.

While results may be temporarily skewed and thus these valuation metrics may be as well, it is important to remember we expect a recovery in earnings.

From what we can see, the company trades at a lower forward P/E, P/S, P/CF, and P/B ratio than it typically has. However, the P/E and P/S can be affected by things such as negative fuel prices or a weak job market. The company makes more on both a higher number of covered employees and higher fuel prices. For the future quarter the company already has set expectations for fuel to be around $2.70 a gallon, so the recent drop in prices was not yet calculated in expected in earnings.

Conclusion

WEX is an interesting play. I recently added more shares to my portfolio and believe it will continue to benefit from the path it has taken to grow. With continued acquisitions, customer wins, expanded service offerings, and execution, the company should continue to grow at an impressive pace for quite some time. I find it trading at an attractive valuation given others players and valuations in the payment processing space. While the company deserves a discount due to its revenue being dependent upon strong corporate growth and stable fuel prices, it is working hard to diversify its income. The company has proven it can win business and grow quarter after quarter as well. With recently reported results and guidance showing no slow down, the company didn't deserve the recent 60% price drop. Investors may do well to take a deeper look at the company for their portfolios. I may continue to add from here should it pull back any further.

