Equinor: Cutting Back On Spending Is Bad Sign

Recently, Norwegian energy giant Equinor (EQNR) announced its plans to preserve capital in the face of the lowest oil prices that we have seen in a generation. For the most part, these spending cuts, which include a suspension of the share buyback program and general efficiency improvements, are quite reasonable and are what we would expect from an energy company in the current environment. I will admit though that I am concerned about its proposed cutbacks in exploration spending because of how critical this is for the company's future. In addition, the company's growth story is likely to be severely curtailed somewhat as a result of these spending cuts.

Exploration Spending

One of the most important tasks for an energy company is exploration. This is because the production of oil and gas is extractive by its very nature. These resources are literally obtained by the company pulling them out of the ground from reservoirs. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources that are naturally depleted as the company continues to produce from them. Therefore, if the energy company does not continually discover new sources of oil and gas to replace the resources that it extracts from the ground, then it will eventually run out of resources to extract and sell. The job of a company's exploration program is to discover these new sources of oil and gas.

My big concern here is that the proposed cuts in exploration spending will hamper the company's ability to discover new sources of resources. As I pointed out in my last article on Equinor, this is an area that the company really needs to have success with. In 2019, Equinor only managed to achieve a reserve replacement ratio of 83%, which means that it failed to replace all of the resources that it extracted from the ground last year. Thus, Equinor needed to make up for that disappointing performance this year in order to keep its reserves steady.

This disappointing performance comes on the heels of several very strong years, which is fortunate. Over the past three years, Equinor achieved an average reserve replacement ratio of 140% so most years it has discovered significantly more resources than it extracted and produced. This does help to offset one bad year, but it is nowhere near enough to offset multiple weak years, which is what I fear will happen should the company cut back on exploration spending too much.

Prior to this announced cutback, Equinor had a very aggressive exploration program planned for this year. We can see it here:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see here, the company's original plan was to spend approximately $1.2 billion to drill 30-50 exploration wells in various resource-rich areas around the world. It has not yet announced how much it will be cutting back, but we can assume that it will include the cancellation or postponement of both Norwegian and international wells, but it will probably still be drilling wells at the most promising sites. Regardless though, the cutbacks will still hamper the company's ability to discover enough resources to maintain its reserves even though it will still discover some.

Fortunately, Equinor does have sufficient reserves to handle a year or two of poor exploration results. Based on its 2019 production levels, the company's proved reserves would last for 8.6 years. This is relatively in line with what its peers have and while that is enough to ride out a bad year or two, it is nowhere near enough for Equinor to neglect its exploration program for more than one or two years. Unfortunately, we do not know how long the current weakness in energy prices will last. If the COVID-19 outbreak does indeed manage to plunge the global economy into a recession or worse, as many fear, then prices may remain suppressed for quite some time. This could result in Equinor keeping its exploration program in a weakened state for a few years and this would be a very real problem for the company's future.

Project Delays

Equinor has also been cutting back in other areas besides its exploration program. On March 19, Equinor and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) announced that they will be delaying the development of the Bay du Nord project offshore Canada in response to the current low oil price environment.

The Bay du Nord oil field was first discovered during a drill exploration program at the Flemish Pass back in 2013. It is located off of Canada's East Coast, approximately 450 km east of St. John's, Newfoundland. The project development area spans a total of 450 square kilometers and is located at water depths ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 meters.

Source: Oil and Gas Journal

The Bay du Nord and other fields located within the project area are estimated to contain between 300 million and 600 million barrels of recoverable crude oil, which makes this one of the more resource-rich deposits known, although it is certainly nowhere near as large as Equinor's massive Johan Sverdrup field in Norway. It is somewhat comparable in size to Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea.

The original plan for Bay du Nord was to begin development of the area this year with first production beginning in 2025. That has now been delayed, but unfortunately Equinor did not state how long the project will be delayed for. I will admit that I am much more fond of the company cutting costs by postponing projects like this than I am of it cutting spending by reducing investment in its exploration program. The company does not need to grow its production in order to survive as a going concern as it can continue to operate its existing fields for the time being even if natural declines cause its production to drop off. It should not be making new capital investments into projects that will not yield a positive rate of return with oil prices at today's levels as that would just be a waste of money. It does, however, need to maintain its reserves if it wishes to ensure its own long-term survival.

Impact On Growth Plans

In various past articles on Equinor, I have discussed the company's forward growth ambitions as one reason to be attracted to the stock. Naturally though, if the company keeps postponing projects, then there is no way that these growth ambitions will pan out. So let us take a look at how this changes the narrative for the company.

Equinor has a number of growth projects that are in various stages of development scheduled to come online over the 2020-2026 period:

Source: Equinor ASA

Altogether, these projects are expected to grow the company's production at a 3% compound annual rate between now and 2026. A much greater level of growth will be coming online in 2020 though as the company ramps up Johan Sverdrup, which started production last year, and brings online the massive Peregrino 2 project in Brazil along with various smaller fields in Norway. This should result in about 7% production growth this year over 2019 levels. Equinor has not changed its mind with regards to any of these near-term projects and still plans to bring them to production as planned. Thus, we should not expect the company's production growth to be affected much between 2020 and 2023 compared to the story that we had only a few short months ago. It is the long-term that could see weaker growth than originally expected, particularly as we approach the middle of the decade. Thus far, the unsanctioned Bay du Nord is the only one that has been postponed, but we might see the company postpone development of other unsanctioned projects unless prices recover quickly, which is unlikely.

Valuation And Impact On Earnings

As we just established, Equinor appears likely to deliver relatively strong production growth in the near-term. This will not necessarily translate into earnings growth though. This is because the extraordinarily low oil prices that we are facing right now will drag on revenues and more than offset the increased revenues from the higher production levels. This lower revenue means that less money will be available to make its way down to the bottom-line, even with cost cuts.

Analysts appear to agree with this assessment. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will see its earnings decline this year fairly significantly. The current estimate is $0.42 per share this year compared to $1.48 last year. That would give the stock a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 at the current price, which is rather expensive for an energy company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor appears to be taking some of the steps that it needs to in order to weather the current low oil price environment. I would rather not see it cut exploration spending though considering the disappointing performance that its exploration program handed in during 2019. The remainder of its steps make a lot of sense and should help it preserve capital as it weathers through the current situation. The company should still be able to deliver on its near-term growth ambitions, but the longer-term story may not exactly play out as we had hoped. The stock has been severely beaten down lately, but it is arguably still pricey, so I would not be initiating a new position at this time.

