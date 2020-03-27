Dollar General Is A Hold For Now

Given that there’s a high degree of likelihood that we’re heading into a recession, I thought I’d start looking at some recession resistant companies. First on the list is Dollar General Corporation (DG), and I want to determine if this company is worth buying at these levels or not. The most interesting thing about its recent price action is the fact that shares of Dollar General have outperformed the overall market, falling only ~12% since January 1st. I think the market obviously appreciates this company as being recession resistant, and that sentiment is reflected in recent stock performance. I’ll come right to the point. While I think this company is a great business, I think the shares remain overpriced, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying them at these levels. That said, I think the options market offers a great alternative to waiting for shares to reach bargain levels. I think it makes sense to sell put options at these levels, but it doesn’t make sense to buy the actual shares. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, the financial history here has been quite good. Specifically, both net sales and net income have grown nicely over the past five years, at CAGRs of 6.4%, and 8% respectively. I think the fact that sales growth outgrew the increase in selling square feet (up at a CAGR of ~5.4%) suggests to me that the company got more efficient over time. I think management has been generally shareholder friendly, having returned just over $6.5 billion to owners over the past five years alone. Just over $5 billion of this was in the form of stock buybacks--more on those below--and the other $1.456 billion has come in the form of ever growing dividends.

The combination of share buybacks and dividend growth has resulted in the number of shares outstanding dropping at a CAGR of ~2.7, earnings per share growing at a CAGR of about 10.9%, and dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 7.8%.

The Issue With Share Buybacks

In a recent article, I made reference to the fact that share buybacks have the potential to destroy shareholder wealth. In particular, when a management team pays to reduce share count, and the shares subsequently drop in price, that is troublesome in my estimation. In that circumstance, it would obviously be a more pro-owner move to simply pay out cash in the form of dividends. In the case of Dollar General, the problem isn’t as egregious, given the price at which management took shares out of the market, but I still think dividends would have been preferable. Specifically, over the past five years, the company has paid $5,077,000,000 to buyback 34,527,560 shares. This works out to about $147 per share. Had that $5 billion been spent on shareholders, and share count would have remained constant after 2015, shareholders would have received an extra $17.73 per share in dividends over the past five years. This compares favorably to the $5.36 per share that they actually did receive. Alternatively, the company could have eliminated long term debt, which would have prepared them nicely for a time when a virtual mountain of corporate debt is coming due at a time when the world economy and savings suffers.

For that reason, I think the capital structure is of critical importance at the moment, given that indebtedness really matters at a time when large amounts of corporate bonds are coming due just as the world economy slows massively. In terms of Dollar General, there are some positives and negatives on the balance sheet. On the positive side, I like the fact that the company has paid down long term debt over the past two years. In addition, I like the fact that a significant debt payment isn’t due again until 2023. Finally, I like the fact that the weighted interest rate of 3.45% on debt is quite low. All that said, I would like to see the company get more aggressive in paying down debt, because, even though the money is cheap at 3.45%, the interest expense has grown at a CAGR of ~3% over the past five years. So, in my estimation, the company isn’t at risk of suffering a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon, but I think it would have been better if they didn’t have just under $3 billion of outstanding debt.

The Stock

As I’ve said on more than one occasion, a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. While it’s true that Dollar General will likely do better than most in a recessionary environment, the fact remains that the more an investor pays for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Additionally, there have been a few false bottoms of late, and I think it makes sense to wait to insist on not overpaying. I judge the measure of whether a stock is reasonably priced or not in a couple of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The less an investor currently pays for $1 of future earnings, for example, the better. In particular, I want to see a stock trading at a discount both to the overall market, and to its own history. As the following chart suggests, the shares aren’t trading anywhere close to their long term lows.

Obviously, the market assumes that this company will enjoy greater returns over the coming recession, and this has driven the shares higher. That suggests to me that the “good” news of a recession is already baked into the price.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of value, I want to try to quantify the market’s assumptions as much as possible. If the assumptions are too optimistic, I tend to avoid the name. The way I do this is to turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman, and his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in order to work out what the market seems to be forecasting about the future for the enterprise. Applying this methodology to Dollar General at the moment implies that the market is forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 6% for the firm. Although the company will do very well in a recessionary environment, this too will pass, so I think 6% over the very long term is a bit optimistic.

I think the case of Dollar General is interesting because it highlights a potential pitfall of investing on the basis of a narrative alone. The market perceives that we’re heading into a recession, and that will benefit (on a relative basis) companies like Dollar General. This has caused the shares to remain aloft relative to the overall market. In my view, the problem here is that all of the good news is already priced into the stock, so there is asymmetric risk here. If the company performs relatively well during the recession, the stock may not do much as the good news is already priced in. If the company slips up in some way, these relatively optimistically priced shares will drop.

Options As Alternative

While I think the shares are overpriced at the moment, there’s obviously value here. For that reason, I’d certainly be willing to buy the stock at the right price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. I can either wait for the shares to drop in price (boring!) or I can write some put options with a strike price that represents a price at which I’d be willing to buy. In my view, this presents a win-win trade. If the shares remain above the price that I’m willing to buy at, I’ll simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, I’ll be obliged to buy, but I’ll be doing so at a price that I consider to represent a great long term entry price.

At the moment, my preferred option to sell here is the November put with a strike of $100. These are currently bid-asked at $2.80-$5. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying this recession resistant business at a PE of ~13 times and a dividend yield of ~1.5%. In my estimation, that price would present a better than average chance of outstanding long term returns in this case. Shares last traded at that price during the market downturn of late 2018. They’ve obviously performed quite well since. Please also note that this price reflects a PE valuation well below what the market has seen for several years.

Conclusion

I think Dollar General will do relatively well during the upcoming recession. So does everyone else, and that’s why the shares have done relatively well since January 1st. That suggests to me that there’s little advantage to be had here, and therefore it doesn’t make much sense to buy the shares at these levels. The undesirability of the shares at current prices is highlighted further by the fact that they remain expensive relative to their own history. That said, just because I don’t consider the current price to be a “buy”, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t value here. Dollar General is a fine company and I’d be very happy to own it at $100 per share. Thankfully, the options market allows me the chance to collect some premium for obliging myself to buy a great business at a great price.

