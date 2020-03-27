Coronavirus Highlights The Importance Of Investing In Quality

As the Coronavirus sell off gathers further steam and lays (temporary) waste to significant parts of the global economy and erodes shareholder capital, one of the important aspects of investing strategy that has been highlighted has been the importance of being invested in quality. While investing in quality can mean a range of things to different people, one of the major attributes that quality investing implies is a business that can largely control its own destiny through dominant market position with significant cash resources and balance sheet strength to drive and own its future.

The attributes of quality businesses

When I think of quality businesses, I think of businesses that are deriving strong profitability, strong cash flow generation, and provide strong returns to shareholders. They don't need to be artificially focused on manufactured expense reductions to help grow earnings per share. As a result, the best of these businesses normally experience consistent double digit revenue growth organically, as a result of natural trends in their industry when things are moving well. The high cash generation and strong balance sheets of these businesses also give them some flexibility to not have to take shareholder destructive action when things are difficult.

Quality provides downside protection

What's been interesting to observe in the latest downturn is that many of these cash rich businesses have not only strongly outperformed the market during the periods of strong market growth, but they have additionally held up really well during the downturn. Over the last month, when the S&P 500 has really nosedived and declined more than 20%, high-quality businesses such as Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN) and Adobe (ADBE) have all declined substantially less, falling less than 10% over the last month.

Substantially reducing strong downside capture is very important from a psychological perspective as well as from a preservation of capital perspective for investors. Very steep, aggressive declines in stock positions make it more likely that investors will choose to exit a holding at precisely the worst times, either because they are over leveraged or because they are panicked to want to limit the extent of wealth destruction that takes place within their portfolios.

Additionally, extensive downside capture during tough markets makes it incrementally challenging for investors to be able to grow their capital back to previous levels. A reduction in one's wealth by 50% during a particularly nasty down market requires an effective doubling of capital to then restore themselves back to the same level. When compared with the value destruction from lower quality businesses such as airlines or retail stores for instance, high quality has generally been spared from the worst ravages of 40%-50% falls in share price in more cyclical businesses such as United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) or Macy's (M) which have not only been unable to keep pace with the market, but which have also substantially under performed.

Immunity from structural challenges and poor economics

One of the galling things for investors in poor quality businesses or sectors is that major downturns in economic conditions amplify structural difficulties or unfavorable business economics. One of the unique functional attributes of higher quality businesses is that rather than being subject to various structural challenges or headwinds in the market, they're actually beneficiaries of significant tailwinds that will help to propel their businesses over time. Unfortunately for investors in current coronavirus pandemic, even reasonable businesses in secularly challenged industries are being mauled.

Even the highest quality Mall REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG) which have significant cash on the balance sheet and a generally high quality of retail tenants are subject to the structural headwinds of their own industry which have just been amplified by the current coronavirus pandemic. The fact that many of their tenants have experienced secular declines in store traffic as a result of customers preferring to shop online is just amplified during current conditions. This results in selective tenants who can't pay their bills and who are now claiming rent relief like Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). No matter how effectively Simon manages its own business, it's a victim of the structural headwinds in its industry.

Similarly, United Airlines, which has done an excellent job in managing capacity and volume loads over the last few years, finds itself in a situation where the heavy fixed costs, high debt service and low margins act as a noose around its neck in times of economic downturns. The nature of United's business is that poor unit economics serve to decimate the company and shareholder value in difficult times, in spite of how well it does in good times. This coronavirus pandemic isn't simply an anomaly. United was previously in bankruptcy in 2002.

In contrast, businesses such as Alibaba have actually been net beneficiaries of the current coronavirus pandemic. The result of enforced lockdowns throughout much of regional China may have actually had the perverse effect of accelerating the growth and adoption of e-commerce throughout the country, not only in the urban areas of China but more significantly in rural and regional centers. Provided the experience was a satisfactory one, there's every reason to think that structural tailwinds will further accelerate, while those facing structural headwinds will see increased resistance even after the coronavirus pandemic resolves itself.

Amazon is riding the dual secular tailwinds of a shift to e-commerce, a market which is expected to grow by mid-teens over the next 5 years, as well as the strong growth in enterprise cloud computing, or the shift from on-premise systems to the cloud. Cloud computing is still less than 10% of overall enterprise IT spend, so this has a long way to play out. In the case of Adobe, heavy demand for best in class content creation tools and the consumption of content via mobile device is rising as ultra fast mobile networks make it easier and more efficient to view rich media and large video streams. Rising CPMs for video pre rolls, and a trend toward higher video conversion rates, coupled with increasing video inventory create demand for well edited video content.

The secular tailwinds of a shift in physical commerce to electronic commerce and for digital advertising monetization will continue to propel Amazon and Adobe's businesses respectively, no matter what direction this crisis progresses.

Cash generation and strong balance sheets to control their own destiny

High quality businesses have the advantage of such high rates of cash flow generation and good operating margins that they can control their destiny even when times are especially lean, without having to resort too expensive and dilutive measures on shareholder wealth. What's been interesting to observe is that poor quality businesses that haven't necessarily been at the epicenter of industries affected by the current lockdowns are also having to seek prohibitive and expensive bailouts.

While the auto industry has largely escaped the brunt of the direct damage that has impacted industries such as hospitality and the restaurant industry, the poor economics and management of businesses has made it highly likely that automotive businesses such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) may also need to seek government financing to survive given the level of their indebtedness. Industries that require such financing and assistance are likely going to have to dilute shareholder equity in the worst possible way at the worst possible time, with the federal government contemplating equity stakes in exchange for financing. This is a feat that high-quality businesses generally find themselves fortunate to not experience. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for instance has $115B in net cash, while Facebook (FB) has almost $55B in net cash, providing them the luxury of not only being able to chart an independent future but also not have to dilute shareholders in the worst of circumstances.

Quality Persists in poor economic conditions

As the global economy likely retrenches, there is a real risk that what should be a temporary pandemic may persist into a more enduring economic contraction, aggravating the temporary pain of many businesses.

Strong business models in markets where there are strong secular tailwinds is a powerful combination which leads to relative immunity from poor economic conditions.

Businesses like Google and Mastercard (MA) actually grew their revenues during the great recession of 2008-2009, experiencing year-over-year growth during this period while other businesses floundered and sputtered as consumers shut down spending in droves. Both businesses grew revenues 7% year over year between Q4 2008 and Q4 2009, arguably during the worst of the economic conditions.

Other more economically sensitive businesses such as United Airlines saw revenue drop almost 25% between 2008-2009. While it's not clear that we will have as large a contraction in 2008-2009, being invested in quality businesses can help soften the blow of a major economic contraction and prevent short-term challenges turning into long-term ones.

Downside to High Quality is a typically expensive Price

Investors generally need to think about investing through a full business cycle, when times are good as well as when times decline. Hiding out in cyclical businesses which enjoy the benefit of good times but which fade fast when times turn rough is a sure way to decimate wealth, which is why higher quality businesses should be preferred which can withstand all business cycles. As Warren Buffett has said" It's only when the tide goes out that you see who has been swimming naked".

One of the major downsides to investing in high quality businesses is rather expensive valuations, which the bull market generally saw. Businesses like Mastercard and Adobe for instance were consistently trading on P/Es of >30x earnings. However a true bear market provides one of the few times to grab such high quality business at a reduced price. Investors should keep a watchful eye on emerging potential opportunity to grab such businesses as Mastercard, Adobe or Google at bargain basement prices and to not only conserve capital and manage through the current bear market but also position themselves well through next bull market which will inevitably arrive.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P500 in 2019

in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, ADBE, GOOGL, AMZN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.