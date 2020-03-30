Co-produced with Trapping Value

Investing for the long term. That's the mantra every investor (not trader) takes and focuses on. Of course, that flies right out of the window when a crisis hits. It's exactly like the Mike Tyson quote, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." The Coronavirus pandemic has so far hit investors with so many body blows that most would trade that for one round with Mike Tyson in the ring. While the devastation has been moving with an "equal opportunity" theme, sparing neither good nor bad stocks, we do believe some valuations have gone downright silly. We talk about one such opportunity today for those who have dry powder to deploy.

WPC was founded more than 46-years-ago by William Polk Carey. His mission statement was "investing for the long term" and he chose (wisely we might add) the real estate business to do it in. Today WPC has evolved to one of the largest triple net lease REITs. They are internally managed and own a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate. Years of steady acquisitions and pruning of errors has left them with a fantastic global portfolio designed to weather any storm, and yes that includes a global pandemic.

The Business

WPC is active across the entire spectrum of properties. They hold and manage single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties. These properties are subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. WPC has almost 350 different tenants and more than 1,200 properties.

Source: WP Carey

These properties are predominantly in the US and Europe, although they do have a few smaller properties outside of these two regions.

Source: WP Carey

The portfolio is well diversified by property type

Source: WP Carey

Its tenants are across all industries and WPC shows you that alongside a color blindness test.

Source: WP Carey

WPC also has an investment management arm. The company has been systematically reducing this portion, and post the CPA-17 consolidation, it now produces less than 3% of the AFFO.

Source: WP CAREY Q4-2019 supplemental

Why this is designed to withstand the crisis

One key aspect of a defensive portfolio is to make sure very few leases come up for renewal at any given time. This allows any market volatility to be easily dealt with. WPC has one of the longest lease terms in the triple net industry.

Source: WP Carey

Put another way, less than 10% of its leases come up for renewal in any given year. If this crisis lasts six months, WPC would have to work through a maximum of 5% of its leases in a difficult environment. While that math looks good, the reality is far better. Actual lease expirations in all of 2020 equal just 1.5% of square feet and 1.7% of adjusted base rent or ABR.

Source: WP CAREY Q4-2019 supplemental

While those numbers look incredibly bullish, the stock has taken a decidedly different interpretation of the facts. It has performed in line with its triple net brethren like Realty Income (O), VEREIT (VER) and Global Net Lease (GNL) and managed to underperform the broader indices by a big margin.

Data by YCharts

Over 30% single month drawdown exceeds anything we ever saw even in the global financial crisis and has made WPC one of the cheapest high-quality stocks in our entire Universe.

A Textbook Case of "Shoot First, Ask Questions Later"

Before we go on to the valuation itself, we want to take a moment to examine how WPC performed during the global financial crisis. We believe it holds a key lesson about market irrationality. From its June 2008 peak, WPC had a big fall declining at 45% at one point. We would note that fall was far more gradual than the one month 45% drop we just witnessed.

As the crisis went global, WPC released its 2008 annual report showing funds from operations of $3.09.

Source: WP Carey 2008 annual report

In typical WPC style, they also reminded investors that they always took the long view of things.

Source: WP Carey 2008 annual report

As the crisis rolled on and finally bottomed in March 2009, WPC stuck with its task of providing quality real estate and management for its clients. In its next annual report, WPC reported a FFO of exactly the same amount.

Source: WP Carey 2009 annual report

If you examine the entire list of S&P 500 companies, you would be hard pressed to find many that actually reported such consistent results in the midst of total chaos. Yet, that's exactly what WPC did. To add salt on the wounds of bears, WPC also increased its dividends from $1.96 in 2008 to $2.00/share in 2009. We would remind investors that the share price seemed attached to a roller coaster during this time, but the cash flow was certainly not. It's this great reputation and quality that draws us closer to this name even today.

Debt

WPC's portfolio strength is complemented by its balance sheet. Its most recent quarter's AFFO was about $222 million. Adding the interest expense of $53.7 million back to AFFO (as AFFO is calculated after interest expense), we get an interest coverage ratio of more than 5X ($275.7/53.7). That's about as good as we will ever see in the real estate space.

WPC has very few maturities over the next 24 months and they are all non-recourse property level mortgages. We would note that based on the current interest rates, most likely WPC can refinance these at a lower expense.

The earliest recourse debt due is about three years away, giving WPC a comfortable runway to manage anything the market might throw at it.

Valuation

Over the last five quarters WPC has delivered fairly consistent Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO.

Forward estimates are in the $4.75 range and WPC itself has guided for a bit higher.

2020 full-year AFFO guidance range of $4.86 to $5.01 per diluted share announced, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.74 and $4.89 per diluted share.

Forward estimates are in the $4.75 range and WPC itself has guided for a bit higher.

2020 full year AFFO guidance range of $4.86 to $5.01 per diluted share announced, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.74 and $4.89 per diluted share.

WPC thus trades at around 9.5X 2020 estimates. Unlike the rest of the stock market though, we have extremely good visibility into those estimates. Sure, a tenant or two may not renew or renew at lower rates than expected. WPC might possibly give rent deferrals to a few tenants in its vast portfolio as they deal with the crisis. But the overall visibility into the cash flow is possibly one of the best in world. While the price today is extremely compelling, we would caution that during the global financial crisis the stock got cheaper still. At its trough WPC traded for an insane 6X current and forward AFFO.

So while we think the current share price is extremely cheap, investors should always use prudence and buy in small increments to take advantage of market's inevitable stupidity.

Another way to examine the same thing is to look at the dividend yield that we are currently getting. At 7% the yield is incredibly rich for a high quality company like WPC. HDO subscribers were advised to buy this stock when the yield even higher on March 20 (8.39%).

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, in 2008-2009 we did get an even higher yield and brave investors who bought then are now making over 25% a year on their cost basis.

While both those suggest that we may see lower prices, another indicator suggests that WPC is about as cheap today than it was at the peak of that crisis. It's the dividend yield spread. WPC yield spread vs. the 10-year Treasury is now close to peak 2009 insanity levels.

Conclusion

Will we ever need real estate again? That seems to be question on investors’ minds as they sell this high-quality REIT into abysmal depths. The world has never been more focused on getting a single outcome as it is today, on finding a solution for COVID-19. Over 100 clinical studies are in progress and we have already identified a few treatments that would improve outcomes. The race for a vaccine is being pursued by more than 20 different companies and the first set of vaccines are already in clinical trials. Countries globally being buttressed by ultra-low interest rates have the means and desire to prevent the temporary nature of this crisis from creating a big feedback loop. The estimated fair value of WPC's properties is at $66/share and you are getting it at a discount. While the road ahead is still unknown, we can take comfort in the fact that WPC has managed an equally if not more challenging time and come out on top. We would bet on them today, again.

This is part 1 of a series on REITS FOR BEAR MARKETS. If you like to receive our next REIT pick, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.