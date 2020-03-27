Johnson & Johnson: A Safe Dividend Pick

Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks seem to have emerged as market saviors in these times of uncertainty. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one such company which seems all too well suited to face the current bear market.

This diversified healthcare conglomerate has a presence in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer healthcare segments. Since all these business segments are relatively recession-proof, Johnson & Johnson can prove to be a very attractive investment opportunity in current times.

Johnson & Johnson is an attractive and cheap pick in March 2020

Johnson & Johnson is the classic bear market stock, and currently carries Standard & Poor's AAA credit rating. This is exceptional considering that the company has a higher credit rating than the U.S. government which carries AA+ rating from S&P. The company's current market capitalization stands at $314.8 billion and is trading at price to book ratio of 5.3x and price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8x. The stock is currently trading only 13.03% above its 52-week low of $109.16, making this an exceptional entry point for investors.

In 2019, the company reported $82.1 billion in sales, with pharmaceuticals segment accounting for half of the revenues. The company offers pharmaceutical products targeting conditions in areas such as infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular. Johnson & Johnson's medical device segment, which sells orthopedics, surgery, and vision devices, accounted for almost one-third of the company's 2019 sales. The year 2019 marked the 36th consecutive year of adjusted operating earnings growth for Johnson & Johnson.

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson spent $11.4 billion on R&D expenses, highlighting the company's solid focus on organic growth. The company has at least 10 new drugs all set to launch by 2023.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the very few companies which have consistently increased dividends for 57 consecutive years. Rightfully called a Dividend Aristocrat, in 2019, the company returned a total of $10 billion to shareholders, which accounted for half of its free cash flow and 67% of its EPS. The company reported a whopping $20 billion free cash flow in 2019, the highest it has ever earned. The company's dividend yield in 2019 was 2.6%, while it is around 3.1% for the last twelve months. This is significantly higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 which is around 2% and of 10-year Treasury yield which is close to 1%.

Johnson & Johnson has been working with the hospitals to control the coronavirus pandemic by donating surgical masks and sanitizers. The company has already started work on developing a coronavirus vaccine using the same technologies it has previously used to make its experimental Ebola vaccine. These efforts can help rebuild the company's image. Besides, the company is expected to see a surge in demand for its medical devices and consumer products as hospitals battle the pandemic. The company's medical device segment may also witness increased demand after the pandemic due to warehoused demand for elective procedures.

The company has multiple promising assets in its portfolio

Johnson & Johnson's diversified business model ensures much lower revenue volatility. The company reported blockbuster performance for 29 products in 2019, highlighting that the company is not dependent overly on any single product.

The Pharmaceuticals business is the major driver of the company's 20% plus margins. On the other hand, the medical devices business offers pricing protection and long-term growth opportunities for the company. The consumer products business lends cash flow predictability.

Johnson & Johnson has multiple products with rapidly growing revenue trajectory. The company's autoimmune drug Stelara's sales rose YoY by 23.4% to $6.36 billion in 2019. This drug is currently approved as a treatment for adults and children with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Tremfya, a treatment for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, reported $1.01 billion in sales, up YoY by 85.9%.

The company's cancer drug Imbruvica is approved for treatment for certain B-cell malignancies, or blood cancers, chronic graft versus host disease and Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia. This drug recorded $3.4 billion in sales, up 30.4% year over year. Darzalex, which is approved for multiple myeloma, recorded about $3 billion in sales, a YoY rise of 48%. Erleada, approved for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer, reported $332 million sales in 2019.

Johnson & Johnson is also focused on expanding the label of many of its drugs in promising indications. The company is currently evaluating Tremfya in pediatric psoriasis indication in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. The company is also studying Imbruvica in mantle cell lymphoma in the ongoing Phase 3 trial. Johnson & Johnson is also awaiting FDA decision related to Darzalex's sBLA (supplemental biologics application) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma indication.

Investors have to be aware of these risks

Litigations have been the key headwind for Johnson & Johnson for the past couple of years. The company is facing multiple lawsuits related to its role in the opioid crisis, the presence of asbestos in talc baby powder products, and vaginal mesh products in Australia. All these lawsuits can potentially result in liabilities worth billions of dollars for Johnson & Johnson. Besides, these lawsuits have also led to mounting legal costs for the company.

In 2018, the company was ordered to pay $4.7 billion to 22 women who alleged the company's talc-based products, including its baby powder, contain asbestos and caused them to develop ovarian cancer. Johnson & Johnson has appealed against this ruling. Although the company may land up paying much less, this definitely remains a big risk factor for the company's investors.

In February 2020, New Jersey state jury ordered the company to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who alleged that the company's Baby Powder caused their cancer. The lawyer for the plaintiffs and the company, however, expects this payment to be reduced to $185 million in accordance with state laws. The baby powder issue will continue to haunt the company for many more years, considering that it is facing around 16,800 lawsuits alleging harm from talc.

In August 2019, an Oklahoma judge fined Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries $572 million for its role in fueling the state's opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson has appealed against this verdict.

In October 2019, the company was also charged $8.0 billion in punitive damages in a lawsuit brought by a plaintiff over alleged side effects of its drug Risperdal. The man accused the drug of causing him gynecomastia, a condition that results in male breast growth. On Johnson & Johnson's appeal, this amount was reduced to $6.8 million.

In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Johnson & Johnson had guided for 5% to 6% operational sales growth on constant currency basis and 3.1% to 4.8% increase in adjusted EPS for fiscal 2020. However, on March 24, the company's CFO Joseph Wolk warned about the possibility of going wrong about its 2020 earnings guidance due to economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster drugs have been consistently reporting revenue decline. In 2019, the company's rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, reported revenues of $4.38 billion, a YoY decline of 17.8%. This is attributable to increased discounts and modest share loss in the U.S. to alternative mechanisms of action and biosimilars. Zytiga's sales dropped 20.1% YoY to $2.79 billion, mainly due to generic competition in the U.S. Oncology drug, Velcade, and cardiovascular drugs, Invokana and Procrit, have also witnessed double-digit YoY decline in 2019.

Johnson & Johnson is also facing significant competitive pressures for its leading drugs. The company's immunology drugs face competition from AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira and Skyrizi and Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx. Darzalex competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Revlimid.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Johnson & Johnson is $161.24. Majority of analysts are positive about the company's fundamentals, despite risks associated with lawsuits.

On March 18, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen called out Johnson & Johnson as her top idea in the large-cap pharma space. She reiterated an Overweight rating and target price of $168. The analyst believes that the concerns regarding talc and opioid litigation are overdone and the company's pharma business is underappreciated. On March 7, Barron's analyst Lawrence Strauss highlighted Johnson & Johnson as a healthy dividend pick during Covid-19 pandemic times.

On March 6, Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reduced the company's price target to $159 from $170 but kept Outperform rating. The change in target price reflects the potential impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the company's major businesses. On March 4, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch initiated coverage of Johnson & Johnson with a Buy rating and $163 price target. The analyst believes that the company's major growth drivers are its surgical and orthopedic robotics products, electrophysiology products as well as pharmaceutical drugs such as Tremfya, Darzalex, and Erleada. On March 2, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best-positioned companies to weather the Covid-19 related market uncertainty. On January 27, Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic raised his price target for Johnson & Johnson to $170 from $163 and reiterated "Outperform" rating.

The fair price of Johnson & Johnson should be close to $160, which may imply an upside potential of around 30%. Hence, I believe that this blue-chip pharmaceutical company is a safe and promising bet even for the average-risk biotech investor at the current valuation levels in March 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.