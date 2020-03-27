Red Electrica: A Dominant Telecom Firm And Electrical Utility

Red Electrica (OTCPK:RDEIY) is a Spanish utility which trades at a discount, as many stocks do, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The considerable impact that the epidemic has had on Spain may lead investors to be bearish on all Spanish stocks, but that bearishness is out of place in the case of this particular stock.

With lockdowns causing industrial sites to close down, energy usage in Spain was reported on 03/20/2020 to be 10% lower than it was the previous week. Household energy consumption has increased as more people stay home or work from home, but with offices and factories either operating with a skeleton staff, or not operating at all, overall energy demand has dropped. This was noted by Red Electrica director of operations Miguel Duvison:

It can be inferred that the reduction in the morning is due to the fact that consumption is more linked to economic activity and, in the afternoon, demand is fundamentally associated with domestic consumption, The two areas with the highest drops are Madrid and Catalonia, where the drop is higher than 10%...

This, combined with the coronavirus epidemic itself, accounts for the bearishness that investors feel toward the stock. This state of affairs account for the stock having fallen from its 52-week high of €19.97 ($22.00) to around the €15 range. But this underrates the strength of the underlying company.

Established in 1985, Red Electrica Corporacion SA is responsible for the maintenance and operation of Spain's electricity transmission grid. It has almost all of Spain's power grid under its control, and is regulated by the Spanish National Energy Commission.

Red Electra dominates Spain's telecommunications sector and its electrical utilities sector. Image provided by Centro de Debate y Desarrollo.

However, it is also engaged in a five-year plan where €6.1 billion ($6.6 billion) will be invested into growth via diversification. As part of this, Red Electrica has developed infrastructure operations in South America, with electricity transmission business in Chile and Peru.

Diversification is not confined to geography, however. Red Electrica also has a sizable footprint in the telecommunications sector as a result of its acquisition of an 89.68% stake in Hispasat for €949 million ($1.03 billion), a satellite operator that is the largest in Spain and Portugal, the fourth-largest in South America and the eighth-largest globally. These operations will ensure that Red Electrica will be able to maintain the profitability that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 1.94 billion 2.09 billion 606.01 million 653.88 million 2016 1.93 billion 2.08 billion 636.92 million 687.23 million 2017 1.94 billion 2.09 billion 669.84 million 722.75 million 2018 1.95 billion 2.1 billion 704.56 million 760.21 million 2019 2.01 billion 2.17 billion 718.04 million 774.76 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Red Electrica's investor relations page.

There is good reason to expect these profits to at worst, remain steady, and at best, increase considerably. Telecommunications and utilities are two sectors which are subject to government regulation to prevent price gouging, and the regulatory barriers which arise as a result prevent potential competitors from encroaching on the market share of the established players.

Add to that the huge costs involved in maintaining the infrastructure of a telecommunications network, and the huge costs involved in maintaining the infrastructure of an electrical grid, make it still more cost-prohibitive for prospective competitors to enter the fray. The dominant position that Red Electrica enjoys in both sectors in its home market, and abroad, gives it a considerable moat.

For income investors, this bodes well, as Red Electrica's profitability - underlined by its 53.56% operating margin - means that the firm will likely be able to continue rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividend payments as it has for at least twenty years, given the 36.84% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of €525.89 million ($568.97 million).

The balance sheet also reinforces the security of the dividend. Long-term debt of €5.26 billion ($5.69 billion) overshadows the net worth of €3.85 billion ($4.17 billion) due to the diversification plan, but short-term finances are in better shape as total current liabilities of €2.27 billion ($2.46 billion) are offset by total current assets of €1.79 billion ($1.94 billion), cash-on-hand worth €328.57 million ($355.49 million), and total accounts receivable of €1.35 billion ($1.46 billion).

However, the debt load does put a cap on short-term growth, and revenue growth is only projected to grow 0.45% over the course of the next year. This necessitates a discount to fair value for prospective investors, which is on offer at present.

In evaluating the stock of Red Electrica, I will be looking at the primary shares on la Bolsa de Madrid which trades under the ticker REE, as the ADR is unsponsored. Currently, Red Electrica traded at a share price of €14.96 ($16.48) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, which is lower than the five-year average P/E of 14.55. Furthermore, its dividend yield of 6.88% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.70%. This suggests that Red Electrica is trading at a discount to fair value, but this prompts the question - what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.75 (11.26 / 15 = 0.75) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $21.97 (16.48 / 0.75 = 21.97). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (11.26 / 14.55 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $21.40 (16.48 / 0.77 = 21.40).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.68 (4.70 / 6.88 = 0.68) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $24.24 (16.48 / 0.68 = 24.24). Finally, I will average out these three estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $22.54, or €20.46 (21.97 + 21.40 + 24.24 / 3 = 22.54). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 20%.

In summary, Red Electrica is the dominant player in Spain's telecommunications and electrical utilities sector, has considerable presence in Portugal and South America, pays a secure dividend and is profitable enough to sustain this long-term. Consequently, it is a buy at this time for long-term investors.

