AT&T - High Yield Isn't A Warning Sign, Ignore COVID-19 Fears

The company financially is very strong. Even with a 1-year COVID-19 delay scenario, shareholder rewards should be significant. In a 2008 scenario, the company rebounded in 1-year.

Investors remain concerned about AT&T's financial position, however, AT&T's financial position is very manageable. The company's debt and dividend are both comfortably handled.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of the largest conglomerates in the world with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion and a dividend of more than 7%. The company was my top pick for 2019, beating the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) by 50%. Recently, a Seeking Alpha article was published discussing how the company’s high yield could be unsustainable. The article discussed the company’s dividend along with 2019 payout ratio versus net income as reasons for the unsustainable. However, as we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s financial strength and potential is significant.

AT&T - Tech Crunch

AT&T Manageable Debt

One of the concerns the article brought up was something that investors have regularly brought up, AT&T’s current $151 billion debt load, which decreased by $29 billion in 2019 and cost the company $8.4 billion in interest in 2019. It’s important to note that as a part of this debt pay down, the company sold $18 billion in assets. At the same time, the company used additional cash from its record $29 billion in FCF in 2019. So before we continue, investors should note that $29 billion in annual debt pay down isn't sustainable.

AT&T Net Debt - AT&T Investor Presentation

However, despite that, the company's debt load is very manageable. The above image shows the company’s progress on its net debt from the close of its Time Warner acquisition until the end of 2019. Based on the YE 2019 debt load, the company’s 2020 net interest expenses will be ~$7.6 billion. At the same time, with the recent ~1.5% drop in interest rates, assuming the company can achieve a proportional increase in its corporate debt rates, the company’s interest rate could drop to $5.3 billion.

AT&T actually has a fairly manageable debt load based on metrics such as the company’s Net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio. The company plans to continue decreasing debt to a YE 2022 target of ~$135 billion. Given the company’s post-dividend FCF is close to $15 billion / year, the company can easily pay back $15 billion in debt over 3 years.

Counting the interest rate drop, the company’s 2020 interest payment rate could be ~$4.7 billion, an almost $3 billion drop from YE 2019 - assuming it takes advantage of lower rates to refinance debt. That is a significant amount of saved interest payments, and that cash could significantly reward shareholders. However, it’s also worth noting the company has $29 billion in annual FCF that’s growing and only half of that is used for dividends.

That means the company, after dividend, FCF to interest rate coverage would be ~4x. That’s significant room and it highlights the company’s manageable dividend.

AT&T Net Income vs. FCF

Another aspect of AT&T worth discussing is net income vs. FCF. One of the things discussed in the article was the company’s $14 billion in dividends and $13 billion in net income. However, it’s worth highlighting that this is misleading.

AT&T Reported & Adjusted EPS - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above image shows AT&T’s reported EPS vs. adjusted EPS in 4Q 2018 and 4Q 2019. It should quickly become clear why the company’s Net Income and comparing that to the company’s dividend payments for just 2019 is very unsustainable and incorrect. Throughout 2019, the company has had a number of items in its 2019 net income, that are one-time items.

This is much more clearly evident through the company’s adjusted EPS, which comes out to $25 billion and is much closer to the company’s almost $30 billion FCF annualized. Specifically a number of one off items were merger integration items which were ~$1 billion for the year, amortization of intangibles which were $4-5 billion annually, and asset write-offs from the DirecTV acquisition.

While reported EPS will always be lower than adjusted EPS, because of how companies handle things, 2019 was an abnormal year for AT&T in terms of one offs due to the company’s acquisition of TimeWarner, one of the largest corporate acquisitions ever. At the same time, the company picked 2019 to write-off sizeable aspects of its DirecTV acquisition. I do not expect these events to continue going forward.

AT&T Shareholder Rewards

Now that we’ve discussed AT&T’s debt and EPS and how utilizing them to analyze the company is unfair in 2019, let’s continue by discussing AT&T’s actual potential for shareholder rewards, on top of sustainable dividends.

AT&T Shareholder Rewards - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above image highlights AT&T’s plan for capital returns. It’s worth noting that as a result of COVID-19 fears, AT&T has currently halted share repurchases, as it’s concerned about potential impacts of the virus. We’ll discuss that below. However, it’s worth noting that treatments across the world in multiple places are promising, and a vaccine is expected in 9 months.

Let’s assume a worst case until the end of the year for the share repurchases to be solved. Even if that does happen, that means the company will have ~$7.5 billion that would have been used for repurchasing shares that instead will be used for debt repurchases or something similar. One thing worth writing here is that the company has a history of halting share repurchases when prices drop.

I’m not a fan of that, the company can borrow debt at a few % and buyback shares yielding more than 7%. That’s a 4% spread to capture. However, it’s worth noting that over the next several years, let’s call it YE 2023 assuming COVID-19 delays everything by 1 year, the company’s share price based on its targets should move towards $45 / share ($285 common equity / 6.35 billion shares).

With current share prices at less than $30 / share, a 50% 4 year gain, on top of dividends is very impressive.

AT&T 2008 Crash

One aspect of AT&T worth discussing, as a worst case scenario, is what happened to the company’s earnings in 2008.

AT&T FCF By Year - Macro Trends

The above graph shows AT&T’s annual FCF by year. It’s worth noting the massive jump from 2006 to 2007 is a result of the company’s acquisition of Bell South. However, the company in 2009 saw a YoY drop in FCF by 15%. Matching that to today that would drop the company’s FCF from $29 billion to ~$26 billion. It’s worth noting that that’s a 1-year drop that’s easily manageable by a company.

For a company paying ~$14 billion in annual dividends, that also shows how manageable the company’s dividends are. It’s also worth noting by 2009, the company’s FCF was higher than 2008. 2008 was a significant crash, which with COVID-19 expected to be shorter, could point towards an even quicker recovery, even if the FCF drop is more significant.

This highlights the company’s risk in a crash and its ability to maintain shareholder dividends and other returns, even if they’re temporarily slowed. More so, the 30% drop in the company’s share price definitely doesn’t warrant this small potential drop in FCF.

Conclusion

AT&T had a recent article published about it discussing that the company’s high-yield might be a warning sign. That article focused on the company’s debt along with its net income. However, it’s worth noting the company’s net income in 2019 was unreasonably low as a result of a number of acquisition related one-offs. At the same time, the company has proven its debt is manageable.

The company is planning to continue paying back debt. It has halted share repurchases to preserve capital, a decision I don’t agree with, but compared to 2009, even with a similar FCF drop, the company’s dividend is more than manageable. The company has generated strong returns since I made it my top pick for 2019, and I expect that to continue going forward.

