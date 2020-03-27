HEICO: Commercial Aviation Slowdown May Have An Impact On Earnings

As a member of the aerospace community, HEICO stock has fallen 33% (as of March 25) since January 2.

Investment Thesis

The commercial airline industry has been hit very hard by the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Approximately one-half of HEICO's (HEI) revenue comes from the aftermarket sale of parts and services for airplanes (commercial and military). HEI provides parts and services to both commercial aircraft and military aircraft, but the bulk is from commercial airlines.

This article will look at a scenario whereby commercial airlines defer maintenance since many planes are grounded and they have reduced flying hours.

While the future has many uncertainties due to the current environment, this article is but one possible scenario. Many others exist.

I have previously written about HEI and have been positive. My last Seeking Alpha article, "Why I'm Sticking with HEICO" was published September 4, 2019. This was months before the COVID-19 issue and the aviation and aerospace business was having a stellar growth rate. As a result of excellent management, in a growing environment, HEI also participated in stellar growth.

But since January 2, the stock has declined 52% from $119.79 to $57 on March 23. On March 24 and 25 volatile market upswings, pushed by good news with Congressional agreement on the stimulus bill, resulted in the price jumping to $80.

The P/E has come down to earth, decreasing from a high of 46 to a low of 23 as shown in this graph.

On March 25, the P/E was about 28. The Aerospace & Space P/E ratio is, currently, 18.55 as an average. HEI has, typically, been significantly higher due to its growth rate.

We'll take a quick look at HEI's recent performance and then look at a possible scenario as to how the current airline environment may impact HEI going forward.

FY2019 and Q12020

In Fiscal Year 2019 (ending October 31, 2019), net sales increased 16% from FY2018. Fourth quarter net sales increased 14% YoY. Diluted net income per share increased 26% and 26% respectively. These financial results are typical of the past few years.

HEI has achieved rapid stock growth in recent years.

HEI consolidates their financials through two groups - the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group.

These two groups provide products and services to the following markets - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Security, Medical & Electronics, and Space. Their growth has been through organic growth, which includes new products, but predominately via a multitude of small acquisitions. A typical acquisition is a niche business employing 50-100 personnel. These acquisitions are then run independently, often with previous management in place. Most of these were small, privately-owned niche companies acquired by HEI. Within the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group, there are over 65 subsidiaries made up of these acquisitions.

For example, HEI acquired three companies in the second half of calendar year 2019, all in the Electronic Technologies Group. Their acquisitions are usually accretive to earnings with 12 months.

These subsidiaries do business in the markets noted above. From the 2019 Annual Report, we can get an idea of the business mix on net sales.

On the above Annual Report, note the superscript (1) is "Includes various jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts", Superscript (2) states "Includes primarily the sale of parts consumed in various repair and overhaul services on selected jet engine and aircraft components, avionics, instruments, composites and flight surfaces of commercial and military aircraft".

Thus, from the 2019 Annual Report note above, of the $2.05 Billion in HEI's 2019 net sales, about $1 Billion is identified as "Aftermarket replacement parts" and "Repair and overhaul parts and services". This is about one-half of HEI's business. And while it includes both commercial aviation and military sales, the bulk is commercial.

HEI's investor presentation on their website shows the portions of an airplane served by HEI.

And nearly every airline in the world is a customer.

Future Impacts

So, how will the COVID-19 effect on the aviation travel business impact HEI? As one important piece of data, General Electric (GE) Aviation is reducing their workforce by 10%. In a March 23 Seeking Alpha release regarding a letter to GE employees stated, "There will be a temporary lack of work impacting approximately 50% of its U.S. maintenance, repair and overhaul employees for 90 days."

HEI provides parts and services for GE jet engines but as shown above they support many other parts of the airplane. A Bloomberg article on March 23 stated that world airlines are parking their planes. For example, Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) has parked 700, American (NASDAQ:AAL) 430, and Delta (NYSE:DAL) one-half of their fleet. Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) has ceased all international operations. GE has stated how it affects their jet engine and aviation business. What about HEI?

Just one month ago, on February 27, HEI released its 2020 Q1 10-Q which included the outlook:

"As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2020, we anticipate net sales growth within the FSG's commercial aviation and defense product lines. We also expect growth within the ETG, principally driven by demand for the majority of our products. Also, we plan to continue our commitments to developing new products and services, further market penetration, and an aggressive acquisition strategy while maintaining our financial strength and flexibility. Based on our current economic visibility, we are continuing to estimate our consolidated fiscal 2020 year-over-year growth in net sales to be 6% - 8% and increasing our estimate of fiscal 2020 year-over-year growth in net income to be 14% - 15%, up from our prior growth estimate of 13% - 14%. This outlook excludes the impact of additional acquired businesses, if any. Additionally, this outlook excludes any potential impact from the recent coronavirus outbreak as the impact to our businesses is uncertain and difficult to predict." (Highlight by author).

At this point, let's assume for at least six months that the commercial airlines are bleeding cash and hauling few passengers. The stimulus bill will provide billions of dollars in grants and loans, but the targets for these government funds are unknown, e.g. payroll, maintenance, purchasing renewal parts, reduce layoffs, or some combination of all.

Let's assume HEI's commercial aviation business is impacted by 20-50% in HEI FY Q2 and Q3 (six months - February through July) before the airline traffic picks up in late summer, albeit it may be a slow return to service. Assuming $1 billion annual aftermarket aviation sales, the bulk of which is commercial, impacted 20-50% for six months and would be a net sales hit of $100 million to $250 million.

The following is a 'rough order of magnitude" - ROM, possible impact on HEI should the airlines reduce HEI parts and service due to the current environment at this level. This is provided not as an exact analysis but as a scoping possible order of magnitude.

Commercial Aviation % Hit 2020 $ Hit HEI Total $ Hit Net Income/share(1) 20% - six months $100 M $2B => $1.9B (95%) $2.39 => $2.15 (90%) 50% - six months $250 M $2B => $1.75B (87.5%) $2.39 => $1.97 (82.5%)

(1) In FY2019, net income/share was $2.39. For our ROM, we assume no other growth from 2019 and an additional hit in costs of 5% due to covering fixed cost. And as a simplified estimate, we assume the revenue percentage reduction is the same percentage for net income plus the 5% additional. In reality, this is not exact, but we are attempting to get a ballpark impact.

A P/E of 28 results in the stock price of $55-60 based upon the net income/share above times the P/E multiplier.

On March 24, with the market positively influenced by the stimulus package, the stock increased 12%, from $67 to $74.57. And on March 25, it increased 4% to $77. These increases were not initiated by news about HEI but about a positive development for the economy via the government $2 trillion stimulus bill. The HEI 52-week range is $52.01-147.93. Market volatility is with us for a while, so the HEI stock price may also be volatile.

We can conclude that the current HEI stock is not overly valued unless the impact of the airline slowdown is greater than our scenario ROM.

HEI is not a financially challenged company. Should HEI need cash to weather the storm, they have adequate resources. If they need working capital during the current environment, a $1.3 billion Credit Facility is in place. They have no significant debt maturities until FY2023. Q1 cash flow was $81 million. Net debt/EBITA is .9.

Conclusion

This exercise is to provide a thought piece on the impact to HEI of the current COVID-19 environment. While commercial aviation is the largest part of the business, HEI has grown in military, defense, electronics, and space. It is no longer a one product/service company. However, a slowdown in commercial aviation maintenance will affect of HEI's financial performance.

This rough order of magnitude estimate concludes that if the commercial aviation business is impacted as shown, HEI may take a short-term hit but it is not devastating. If HEI management were to achieve growth in their FY Q2 (April 30) and Q3 (July 31) or to minimize a fall in earnings that would be a tremendous accomplishment.

I previously owned HEI which was sold via a Stop Loss trigger set to lock in gains. It is now on my watch list. HEI remains a diverse commercial aviation, defense & security, telecommunications, medical & electronics, and space company that may have a near term decrease in business but the longer term remains brighter when the airlines return to previous operations and customer demand and the 737 MAX returns to service.

According to a March 4, 2020 Zach's article HEI has only 2% of the jet engineer and aircraft component aftermarket. There is ample room to grow. Growth is not always a straight line.

