HubSpot, Inc.: A Top Near-Term Capital Gain Candidate

Prospective capital gains identified here are near term ( <3 months), not for long-term holdings. They are drawn from a robust population of similar, daily-updated reinvestment candidates.

Present HUBS expectations have twice as much upside price change as downside risk exposure. The five-year history of similar risk~reward balances earned profits in 94% of prior forecast experiences.

Their forecasts come from MM capital-risk hedging required to "fill" volume block trade orders of sufficient size to provide impact in institutional client billion dollar portfolios. Forecasts not available elsewhere.

Coming price expectations of Market-Makers for HubSpot, Inc. are among the top 10 odds-on equity investments from similar forecasts of over 2,500 widely-held, actively-traded issues.

HUBS is rising in a sinking market. Why?

Because enough institutional investment organizations looking for near capital gain stocks have found others willing to give up on HubSpot (HUBS), who will take what they can get now, fearful of the future.

Why believe the more optimistic investors are right? Because they have had a winning record of price gains in this stock repeatedly over the past 5 years. The right ones define the best times to buy by their actions.

Part of those actions is the effect displayed by the Market-Makers who know who their most credible customers are, those most-often right ones. When those clients are buying, or want to buy, the MMs adjust their own thinking about where prices may go.

What is HUBS, and why is it attractive?

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts."

Description by Yahoo Finance

HubSpot is now a 15-year old business in a 20-year-old 21st century's new way of doing business. Its business is getting a kick of forced encouragement under social constraints imposed by a health pandemic. Some see the development as a positive opportunity, depending on the managerial talents of business developers at many levels.

From an investment point of view, technological opportunities are already well advanced in providing information-handling tools. Considerable commercial opportunities are viewed as still available in the organization and management of matching the needs of consumers with the means of satisfying those needs efficiently. This is what HUBS and many other aspirants are pursuing.

Trying to appraise the many aspects of that pursuit in detail requires resources well beyond the insights of most individual investors. Our approach is to utilize the extensive human assets of major investment organizations that have objectives often quite parallel to those of individual investors. They hire and apply the time and skills of well-educated and well-informed specialists to make the same kinds of judgmental forecasts that individual investors treasure: Where are the securities' prices headed?

The institutional specialists' forecasts are vetted within each organization by other-analyst forecasts and get transmitted to trading desks to be activated into changed ownership of securities. At this point, the individual investor gets a break.

The institution's billion-dollar portfolio requires the making of changes of holdings in large enough size to make a difference. But the public's continually-viewed auction markets are overwhelmed by activities needed at that institutional level. So instead, volume "block-trade" transactions are negotiated between institutional holders by Market-Makers [MMs], with the effects on prices immediately posted publicly at the auction markets.

The individual investor's break comes in the MMs' actions when filling their necessary role. They rarely are able to round up enough "other side of the trade" ordered by a client institution to "fill" an order in the brief negotiation-period allowed before market intelligence networks start to move prices, reducing the attraction of the order's terms. The most common tactic is to (on buy orders) short the stock by borrowing it from stock lenders (for a fee), or on buy orders, to commit MM-firm capital to temporarily own the stock during the time that at-risk holding may be unwound.

In neither case will the MM firm's market-price change risk exposure be undertaken unless a hedging deal may be constructed at a cost that will be accepted by the order-placing institution as a "cost of market liquidity" to get the trade done. The benefit to individual investors is that those costs reveal the expectations of the hedge deal parties as to how far the underlying subject stock's price is likely to travel during the lifetime of the derivative securities contracts used to build the hedge deal.

Figure 2 spells out such current price range expectations much more specifically than most conventional fundamental analysts are comfortable doing. The subject stocks in Figure 2 are ones Yahoo Finance identifies as other stocks investors also examined when looking up HUBS. Additional comparisons involve a market-wide index, the over 2,000-security population of forecast issues, and a top-ranked set of the best of that population.

Figure 2

source: Author

Columns [B] and [C]] are the price range forecast extremes for each of the [A] ticker symbols. The price-gain upsides which short-sell MMs are insuring against are [E]'s [B] above [D]. [F] is the average worst-case price drawdown at any holdings point of each [L] forecast in the [M] past 5 years' market days.

[H] tells what percent of each stock's sample forecasts were profitable and [I] by how much, net of losses. Those realizations held for [J] market days produce the [K] compound annual growth rates.

An odds-weighted measure in [Q] is the [O] + [P] results of [I] * [H] and [F]*100-[H]. That net of [Q] divided by [J] gives the basis points per day capital productivity measure of [R]. Figure 2 is ranked by [R].

Two stocks in Figure 2 fall short in [M] of our standard minimum market experience of 3 years' days (756). They are OKTA and AYX, hence HUBS is the best-ranked on this basis. For reference, a capital commitment earning 19 bp/d for a year would double its initial size (+100%).

There can be no guarantee that any investment will duplicate its prior experiences. But if a choice must be made between uncertainties, those providing the most prior assurance are usually the ones to be preferred.

Conclusion

HubSpot, Inc. provides competitive profit experiences under standard portfolio management discipline [TERMD] testing of ample prior forecast experiences. It appears to be a promising commitment to earn capital gain in the next 3 months or so. Longer-term productivity is dependent on subsequent forecasts and extended actual experiences.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in the coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

We never know, exactly, because the insights producing the disparity of today's price with those in the near future being protected against come from sources limited to the research of professionals with a full-time dedication to such evaluative tasks. The disparities are also aided by daily evolutions of Market-Maker [MM] awareness of the conditioning of attitudes indicated by their institutional clients' transactions. Usually referred to as "order flow" such insights rarely get beyond the market-making community itself.

But those prospects are evidenced by hedging actions in derivative securities which have the advantage of being impossible to misinterpret in terms of their outcomes. Our analysis of their actions has been performed daily (without meaningful change) for two decades in this century, and weekly for another two decades in the 20th century. Each security's report contains what has happened to ALL of that issue's prior forecasts in the past 5 years having the same Reward~Risk balance as the current one. Warts and all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.