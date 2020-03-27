Valaris Loses Last Remaining High-Margin Contract, Retains Restructuring Advisors

As bankruptcy appears to be a foregone conclusion in my opinion, investors should consider selling remaining positions or even outright shorting the shares.

Given current market conditions, expect investors to be reluctant to provide new capital to the industry. A liquidation of the company might be in the cards.

Company has reportedly retained restructuring advisors but simply equitizing the debt won't be sufficient as the company would also require a sizeable liquidity injection to exit a potential bankruptcy.

Valaris reports the loss of its last remaining high-margin contract and warns of more contract terminations ahead.

Valaris PLC (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, I advised investors in leading offshore driller Valaris to prepare for the company to restructure its debt obligations under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code as the fallout from the coronavirus-induced reduction in worldwide oil demand, a new oil price war and the potential loss of the company's last remaining ultra high-margin contract appears to be far too much to withstand by the ailing company.

On Friday, Valaris reported the termination of its last remaining high-margin contract after the drillship Valaris DS-8 recently lost its blowout preventer stack in an incident offshore West Africa. Remember, this particular contract was expected to contribute the vast majority of Valaris' projected FY2020 EBITDA of $210-240 million.

That said, the company might be able to recover a good chunk of the remaining contract value thanks to an existing loss of hire insurance policy which is stated to cover approximately 97% of the rig's operating dayrate after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period. Much will depend on the concrete terms of the policy and given the rather strange circumstances of the incident, the insurance carrier might very well reject the company's claims.

But the bad news doesn't stop here as the company also disclosed a notice of termination for the jackup rig Valaris JU-109 resulting in an estimated backlog reduction of $50 million.

Valaris also stated its expectations for receiving "additional notices of contract terminations and requests to renegotiate contract day rates and terms in light of increased market uncertainty".

As a result, the company has decided to withdraw its first quarter and full year 2020 financial guidance despite securing approximately $100 million in new contract awards since its February 13 fleet status report.

Adding insult to injury, Reuters recently reported Valaris having "tapped debt restructuring attorneys at law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP for advice on ways to rework its roughly $6.5 billion debt pile, and is exploring enlisting a turnaround firm that specializes in urgently addressing stressed finances to bolster its roster of advisers (...)."

The report also revealed that the company "had already been working with investment bank Lazard Ltd on options for addressing its debt, in addition to a series of cost-cutting measures already underway."

That said, the article also stated that "no formal debt restructuring, such as a bankruptcy filing, is imminent for Valaris (...)" which isn't exactly a surprise as it usually takes months or even several quarters to work out a viable plan of reorganization.

Unfortunately, the company does not only require debt relief but also needs a substantial liquidity injection to potentially become a viable business again. Even without the $400+ million in current annual interest expense, Valaris would still burn sizeable amounts of cash, particularly given the severe deterioration in market conditions with contract terminations already starting to trickle in.

Looking at the company's bonds, recent price action clearly points to market participants' expectations for very little or even no recovery in a potential restructuring:

With no secured debt ahead of the company's unsecured notes, the bond market action appears staggering on first look but investors need to remember Valaris' additional liquidity needs.

While the company's $1.6 billion revolving credit facility was undrawn at the end of FY2019, the company took out $90 million in January and is expected to increase borrowings as the year progresses. Unfortunately, the terms of the credit agreement preclude Valaris from drawing the entire amount like so many companies are currently doing as a precautionary measure in uncertain times, so using the facility to bolster its liquidity position ahead of a potential debt restructuring won't work here.

Should current creditors indeed become the company's new owners, they would likely have to inject additional liquidity which I estimate at up to $1 billion assuming annual cash burn of $300-$350 million as the company won't be able to support new debt under current business conditions.

At this point, it is difficult to envision investors recapitalizing a business that will continue to lose money for the foreseeable future and shows almost no backlog beyond 2021.

So what about putting the company's assets on the auction block given last year's multi-billion fleet value estimate by Bassoe Offfshore? Unfortunately, things have changed dramatically in recent weeks and many idle rigs will now be considered more of a liability rather than an asset. Remember also that the last round of debt restructurings has not played out well for former creditors as both Seadrill (SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) will likely be required to reorganize a second time. Only investors in Ocean Rig were lucky to sell the restructured company to Transocean (RIG) in a harshly critized transaction in late 2018.

In sum, there are unlikely to emerge any bidders for the company's assets at this point given massive overcapacities, capital constraints and the bleak industry outlook.

Quite frankly, I don't see a viable path forward for Valaris as investors will be reluctant to commit new money to the industry for the time being.

Bond market participants have apparently come to the same conclusion as the company's approximately $6.5 billion in debt currently trades below 15% of face value on average.

As Valaris restarts drawings under its revolving credit facility, debt will continue to increase thus further reducing recovery expectations for noteholders.

As market conditions are unlikely to improve over the short- to medium-term, I do not expect Valaris to succeed in securing sufficient exit financing and would expect the company to be liquidated with its assets likely being sold for pennies on the dollar.

Regardless of what happens to the company, there's basically no hope left for common equityholders as even in case of successful debt restructuring, they will likely end up being wiped out.

As bankruptcy appears to be a foregone conclusion in my opinion, investors should consider selling remaining positions or even outright shorting the shares even at current all-time lows as Valaris still carries a market capitalization of almost $100 million. Interactive Brokers currently has plenty of shares to borrow at a fee of approximately 4% p.a.

