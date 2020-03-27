Bear Market Turns Leveraged Gold Miners ETF To DUST

High costs in the derivatives markets and significant premiums/discounts to NAV make DUST excessively risky right now.

DUST, along with NUGT and JNUG, will be reducing leverage from 3X to 2X starting in May.

Leveraged gold-related ETFs are experiencing several structural issues that are forcing both strategy changes and closures.

It turns out that even leveraged ETF providers have their limits!

Direxion, the ETF provider famous for offering dozens of highly leveraged funds to retail investors, is knee-deep in the downside that comes with using derivatives to swing for the fences. Triple-leveraged funds are risky in normal market conditions, but add in a liquidity crisis and a VIX that's hitting extreme levels and bad things are bound to happen.

Background

The writing was on the wall for leveraged products when UBS announced that the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), the popular ETN that often came with a 20% yield, was being forced to liquidate due to massive losses in REITs that triggered an early redemption clause.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Over the past couple of weeks, nearly 30 leveraged or inverse ETNs and ETFs have closed up shop (or will be closing shortly).

Leveraged ETFs & ETNs That Have Closed Since March 9 Ticker ETF/ETN Type of Closure Reason for closure Settlement Effective Date (On or Around) DLBS iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN Delisting Indicative value declined below minimum listing standard on Mar. 6 n/a DTYS iPath US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN Delisting Indicative value declined below minimum listing standard on Mar. 6 n/a AMJL Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 9 March 19 MLPQ ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 9 March 19 HOML ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below 60% from previous monthly valuation on Mar. 12 March 23 SMHD ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 12 March 23 MLPZ ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 12 March 24 HDLV ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 16 March 25 LMLP ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below 60% from previous monthly valuation on Mar. 16 March 25 MORL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 16 March 25 MRRL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 16 March 25 DVHL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below 60% from previous monthly valuation on Mar. 17 March 26 WTID ETRACS ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN linked to the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex ER Elective Redemption Stop-Loss Acceleration March 26 CEFL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 18 March 27 CEFZ ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 18 March 27 LRET ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT INDEX ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below 60% from previous monthly valuation on Mar. 18 March 27 BDCL ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 16 April 2 LBDC ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN Series B Mandatory Redemption Indicative value fell below $5 on Mar. 16 April 2 FINU ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 FINZ ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 OILD ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 OILU ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 UBIO ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 ZBIO ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology Fund Closure Unspecified Reason April 3 UWT VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN Elective Redemption Elective acceleration April 3 DWT VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN Elective Redemption Elective acceleration April 3 EVIX VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN Elective Redemption Unspecified Reason April 6 EXIV VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN Elective Redemption Unspecified Reason April 6 WTIU ETRACS ProShares Daily 3X Long Crude ETN linked to Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex ER Elective Redemption Unspecified Reason April 6

The ones that are labeled "unspecified reason" were mostly products with low assets to begin with that likely didn't have a viable path forward. Almost all of the others are being liquidated due to huge losses experienced over the past couple weeks.

One ETF that's getting a revamp - both in name and strategy - is the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X ETF (DUST). It, along with several other bull/bear leveraged products, are actually reducing the exposure to their specified industries. Among the notable names are the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X ETF (JNUG) and the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT).

Instead of using a triple-leverage strategy, DUST will reduce their exposure to just two times the underlying index and be renamed the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 2X ETF.

Recent Volatility

DUST performed largely as expected up until a few weeks ago when gold miner stocks began crashing.

That was initially a good thing for DUST shareholders as the fund returned nearly 200% between March 5th and March 13th. But then, the volatility came and the bottom started falling out. Following the March 13th peak, DUST cratered more than 80% in value.

Adding to DUST's problems was the fact that it was disconnecting from its underlying index. Small premiums and discounts can be expected from time to time in ETFs, but DUST's premium spiked to as much as 24% and its discount sunk to as low as -8%.

The Fed has since stepped in to reduce some of the market's overall volatility, but DUST's problems were bigger than that.

What Caused The Change In Leverage Exposure?

In short, it's a liquidity issue. The commodities markets have been very volatile to begin with, which has certainly contributed to its issues, but the imbalance of buyers and sellers and the rising costs of attempting to establish leveraged exposure to certain sectors has made it impractical to continue with its objective for the time being.

There was a sense that a change was in store when Direxion made this announcement.

Source: Direxion

The decision to reduce the leverage exposure in both NUGT and JNUG for one day only indicated that there were some problems in the derivatives markets. I imagine Direxion was hoping it would be a one-time thing, but it wouldn't be.

Source: Direxion

As mentioned earlier, most, if not all, of the closed funds were susceptible to closure due to a low asset base to begin with. The extreme volatility, increased trading costs, and significant losses made it somewhat logical to close their doors.

It's important to note though that the change from 3X to 2X in the affected funds won't take place until mid-May. These funds, in theory, should continue offering triple-leveraged exposure to their industry, but I suspect there may be some intermittent issues with hitting that target until the coronavirus-induced volatility begins to subside.

Conclusion

DUST is a very risky investment under normal market conditions, but the current bear market in commodities has highlighted some of the additional risks that come with these types of products, notably a lack of liquidity and the possibility of disconnecting from its underlying asset.

I know that many investors like to use these funds to play short-term trends, but the additional market infrastructure problems taking place right now simply create too many unknowns for me that would make me personally hesitant to take any current positions.

DUST is a big name in the Direxion leveraged products lineup and I suspect the company will do everything it can to sustain it going forward. But the risk of buying and selling shares right now is excessive even by historical norms.

