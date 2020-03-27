Trouble In The Mortgage REIT Sector: What Everyone Is Talking About

We'll be sharing several highlights from those questions and answers in our public articles since many readers are sure to have the same questions.

The plunge wasn't all throughout the year. Shares were actually up nearly 8% in mid-to-late February. The huge decline occurred in about one month.

Mortgage REITs plunged dramatically. Shares of MORT were down more than 66% year to date as 4 p.m. on 3/24/2020.

Mortgage REITs got hammered. The sector ETFs were thoroughly trashed. The damage all occurred since late February and a great deal was only within the last two weeks. They aren't dead yet. We see many of the mortgage REITs being underpriced as we believe the market reacted too harshly.

Recent rallies by AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) bode well for the sector. As the two largest mortgage REITs, they can be seen as a signal for the direction of the sector. That doesn't mean their trends will continue indefinitely, but rising prices for AGNC and NLY mean more than rising prices for two other randomly-selected mortgage REITs.

Through the end of 3/24/2020, the sector (measured using ETFs) was down 66% year-to-date.

Since 3/24/2020, we have seen a strong rally in the sector which offsets part of the decline. However, there are still many bargains.

What's Happening

We have a few points to start with:

Volatility over the last two weeks picked up dramatically. Over the last week it reached absurd levels.

The Federal Reserve is supporting agency MBS very effectively. That should be very positive for many mortgage REITs.

The banks have been far less accommodating on non-agency MBS positions. By pushing investors to sell, they drive down the price. When the price falls, they want more collateral.

The result is a vicious cycle where the main reason for the falling price on those assets is... that the price already fell on those assets.

To Be Clear

Mortgage REITs holding non-agency mortgages or non-QM (non-qualifying mortgages) are in dispute with banks over the fair market value of those positions. This matters a great deal because the banks are claiming they need more collateral. They do need collateral to meet their regulatory requirements, but the valuation process is a weakness.

Here's a simple question to help readers understand.

How much is your car worth?

You've got a rough number, right?

You probably based that on something like the amount you think you could get selling it on Craigslist over the span of two to four weeks.

Now if we redesigned to the question to say:

"How much can you get for your car within the next five hours?"

You'd probably have a much lower estimate.

Mortgage REITs want the former equation, banks want the second. In the bank's point of view, they have nothing to lose by getting more collateral.

Toilet Paper

It's like people who were buying massive amounts of toilet paper. They saw it as a situation where they had nothing to lose. Consequently, they went and began buying absurd amounts and creating a "shortage." On the opposite side, we have banks refusing to provide reasonable loans on non-agency collateral. Since they refuse to loan, the companies who wanted financing look to sell, but sellers outnumber buyers because it's the banks pushing for the sales.

Following the hoarding of toilet paper, some people used shredded T-shirts. That resulted in clogged sewer systems.

In the same manner, the cumulative impact of the bank's activity is negative for the broader economy. By pushing for more collateral, they are pushing investors to sell. The selling is pushing down prices, which causes the banks to claim they need more collateral. If the owners of non-qualifying mortgages are pushed out of business, it would make mortgages more expensive for those home buyers. That's not a good thing. It isn't simply enhancing returns for other lenders. It would be removing companies that were doing an excellent job.

Question Time

We're going to get into several of the questions we've had over the last 16 hours.

Asset Sales

Question: Why can't the hybrid mREITs quickly sell their more liquid Agency RMBS at a gain to meet margin calls on the less liquid credit assets?

Answer (by CWMF): They may be able to deleverage some. Agency RMBS (and CMBS) also are being used as collateral. So to free up $10 million, you'd need to sell far more than $10 million in the agency MBS.

Changes in the Last Week

Question: What has changed in your thinking or the situation since last week?

Answer (by CWMF): The positions we've changed recently were for relative values, such as swapping NYMTP for NYMTO.

For things that are on my mind now that weren't on my mind then...

The risk looks much higher (now, compared to last week). The Federal Reserve and federal government may simply fail to provide support for the non-agency side of the mortgage market. It would be a disaster for business and for consumers. Without getting political, both parties should support not killing part of the financial market which is (well, "was" up until about two to three weeks ago) functioning quite well.

Finding Current Book Value for Hybrid Mortgage REITs

Question: Think this was mentioned in the comments before, but is there any way to even attempt to value current BVs of the hybrids?

Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

On the agency and non-agencies, yes. On the more "exotic" / "securitized" investments, it gets a bit more "muddled." As such, I typically have to "dig digger" each week to try and properly value those specific assets. Overall, I typically give those a slightly large "swath" (all depends on specific composition).

Who Survives

Question: Just your professional opinion on who might make it and who might not thanks?

Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

If you want an accurate / proper analysis, it's not going to take 30 minutes to do. Perhaps over this weekend I'll take a look at putting something together. I don't expect any BK's this week. I'd also just mention this point. When it comes to the margin calls, it's really NOT in the best interest of the counterparties to take position of these called assets. In other words, if they take possession, that's no "silver lining" they will get paid what the original collateral value was. Under this very unique situation, makes much more sense to allow markets to "play out" so the holders of the assets (mREITs) can operate and fully repay in the future. Of course, each entity has their own strategies at play. Just my thoughts.

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ)

Question: Any insight into NRZ's status?

Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

I believe NRZ's management team is very talented and intelligent. It just shows when it comes to all the different underlying investments they have (and past results). They did provide a fairly recent call and nothing "jumped out" to me. BV was pretty much in line and they were continuing on their executable strategies. That said, they do have those more "ill-liquid" assets and are exposed to a large portion of non-agency MBS, MSRs, and excess MSRs. As such, very likely they're in the "same boat" as some of the other hybrids when it comes to margin calls. That said, NRZ was better capitalized leading up to this quarter and basically have no hedges. Still, I believe the market is correct when it comes to NRZ's recent stock price decline. They are not out of the woods when it comes to their investment portfolio composition. I'd anticipate a deferred dividend as well. Hope that helps.

Preferred Share Dividends

Question: Can Preferred shares reduce their dividend payouts without the common shares suspending their dividend? Regarding AGNCP, you list the dividend at .38 which matches the prospectus. But on multiple web page sources, they list the dividend now at .2722, which is way lower than the prospectus.

Answer (by another Forum Member):

No, Not a cent of common dividend can be paid unless all preferred dividends past and present are paid. The IPO date was 2-4-20 so the first dividend covers a pro-rated short period less than a quarter. From the prospectus: The first dividend, payable on April 15, 2020, in the amount of $272.22 per share of Series F Preferred Stock (or $0.27222 per depositary share), will be paid to the persons who are the holders of record of the Series F Preferred Stock at the close of business on the corresponding dividend record date, which will be April 1, 2020.

Question: ANH was trading at 80 cents a share. The only announcement was that they are suspending or delaying the upcoming dividend payout?

Answer: ANH also announced BV was down 15% (not a huge surprise given the situation).

ANH also said (in the ANH press release):

Anworth has continued to roll over its repurchase agreement (“repo”) borrowings as needed. The repo markets continue to function, although with higher interest rates and more restrictive terms being requested by some Non-Agency MBS repo counterparties.

That commentary doesn't seem particularly bad. That was Friday 3/20/2020, which was a very rough period for repo. That's where margin calls were picking up steam.

Price to Trailing Book

We want to highlight that book values have changed substantially during the quarter. However, many readers often end up using trailing book value. To save you some time on that, we're including a table:

Ticker Company Name Q4 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. $18.63 $13.23 0.71 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation $7.86 $2.80 0.36 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation $4.60 $1.32 0.29 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT $20.84 $11.12 0.53 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $17.35 $7.91 0.46 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation $8.62 $4.97 0.58 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management $9.66 $6.15 0.64 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital $6.27 $3.60 0.57 (DX) Dynex Capital $18.01 $12.23 0.68 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation $16.15 $12.04 0.75 (EFC) Ellington Financial $18.48 $6.57 0.36 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital $16.39 $4.74 0.29 (MFA) MFA Financial $7.04 $1.91 0.27 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. $17.61 $4.02 0.23 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. $14.54 $4.47 0.31 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. $10.55 $3.98 0.38 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust $5.78 $1.92 0.33 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. $16.21 $7.13 0.44 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $21.37 $11.53 0.54

Book values shown reflect Q4 2020. Prices shown reflect 3/27/2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern time. Despite a significant decline in projected book value, the share prices fell significantly further. Consequently, we still have bullish outlooks on more than half of the sector. We also have a bullish outlook on most of the preferred shares. The preferred shares sold off hard, but are far less exposed to risks. Beware that some of these mortgage REITs have temporarily suspended dividends. We expect most to resume dividends later this year and to have a significantly higher share price when they do.

Conclusion

We're still quite bullish on the sector for both common shares and preferred shares. The common shares, in particular, take on a substantial amount of risk, but the current valuations look much too low. While book values are down substantially compared to 12/31/2019 (verified by several mortgage REIT announcements).

The preferred shares were generally quite stable for several years, but volatility picked up dramatically. Investors are right to have some fear, but we still view prices are being much too low. The main concern for many mortgage REITs right now isn't actually COVID-19. The main concern is the lending practices of the banks. That's an interesting situation and it's one which could change rapidly. For instance, if all mark-to-market regulations for collateral were relaxed for a few months, it would justify an enormous rally in the sector.

If the Federal Reserve could support the non-agency mortgage REITs by providing instant access to cheap financing, that also would eliminate most of the problems. Some readers are probably saying: "That sounds like a bailout!" Quite to the contrary. A reasonable condition would be that zero dividends could be paid for as long as the REIT was using that form of financing.

The critical element to understand here is that for residential mortgage REITs, the credit risk didn't go bad. Many did a great job underwriting their loan portfolio. The entire issue, in my opinion, is that banks want to value their assets based on a discount to other discounted sales.

Readers, we would love your feedback on the layout for providing our questions and answers. Please feel free to share your views in the comments and click the "follow" button if you want to see more our work.

