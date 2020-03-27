Intel: An Excellent Investment Opportunity For Value Investors

Investment Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) remains solid both from an innovative and financial perspective. Record revenue and a fourth consecutive year of growth have attracted the attention of investors in the last months, despite the global economic instability and the rise of the coronavirus. If one side presents threats to the continuation of the company's ascension, 5G network developments and the artificial intelligence ecosystem are major catalysts ready to support Intel.

Through our analysis, we see that Intel has a strong financial position and undervalued multiples against relevant competitors such as AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Furthermore, the CPU market leader is now aiming to have a key role in the 5G roll-out by offering great solutions for 5G base stations in this fast-growing and promising market.

It's important to notice that the tech industry is showing relative strength compared to the broad market index (S&P 500) since the coronavirus outbreak. Sectors heavily affected include airlines and tourism, but tech ain't really one of them. The 5G roll-out is still happening since it's an important part of the world's infrastructure developments and, therefore, likely of high priority. Furthermore, Intel has the technology and edge right now to benefit from the 5G roll-out.

Catalysts

5G Networks is the big push to boost Intel's expansion

5G is a technology that can be leveraged through a combination of Intel products. We see 5G as the primary growth catalyst for the company's profits in the near term. The world intends to deliver a smart and connected society by joining smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and new industrial efficiencies. For this to happen, networks must be fast enough to handle huge volumes and complexity of data traffic, and we see Intel as a key player in this transition.

Recently, Intel revealed its silicon portfolio for 5G infrastructure, an important advancement to operate in wireless base stations. Products range from the system-on-chip (SoC) to the optimized Ethernet network adapter, and the Intel Atom processors platform, providing a high performing hardware package for the 6 million 5G base stations forecasted by 2024. And it's no secret that Intel's products will work better together. Hence, if you want one of the components you'll most likely benefit of buying the other ones as well. Hence, a win-win situation, as we see it.

In our view, Intel's 5G architecture is a crucial ingredient for Intel's future success. The company has the ambitious objective of becoming a leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021 and capturing up to a 40% market share.

Besides, in the wake of the restrictions imposed on Huawei by the U.S. government, Intel launched two essential technologies that are part of the silicon portfolio, Intel Atom and a new generation of Xeon Scalable. Both technologies came at the right timing to offer high bandwidth, low latency no matter if its for 5G or something else. 5G customers include Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF).

In our opinion, Intel is now ahead of competitors like Huawei, which is facing entry barriers globally and that Intel has gained additional fuel to lead the advances of the 5G roll-out across the western countries and benefit from a considerable market share.

Artificial Intelligence: Intel invests more than $1 billion in product innovation

Advances in artificial intelligence have great potential to transform various industries over the next few years. Intel is establishing a strong position to face this revolution with a holistic approach, building partnerships with startups, big players, and governments to accelerate developments in the AI ecosystem and facilitate the adoption of new technologies in the daily use of companies and consumers.

Besides that, Intel invested more than $1 billion in artificial intelligence startups to accelerate the pace of innovation. We believe that investments in AI are important steps to generate competitive advantages and opportunities in a vast range of business sectors. Moreover, Intel is proposing a national plan to join the government and artificial intelligence developers, and we believe the company could benefit from the United States initiatives to embrace this emerging market and drive early adoption in the U.S.

With the help of a large development community and large-scale strategy with government support, we think Intel can take a leadership role in the enterprise-scale deployments of AI applications, which would increase industries' opportunities and promote end-costumers earlier adoption. Furthermore, we see this entire ecosystem as a diversification point where Intel becomes not only a big player in the server CPUs market but also a company capable of delivering end to end solutions in the most revolutionary markets. These markets include autonomous driving, cloud computing, quantum computing, and any opportunity related to artificial intelligence.

Habana Labs provide AI with a perfect balance between high performance and low power consumption

It was in December 2019 that Intel announced the acquisition of Habana Labs, the Israel-based developer of programmable deep learning accelerators. The price tag was landed at approximately $2 billion. We see the acquisition as an important move for the company. Similar to Intel, Habana Labs also produces chips but Habana's chips are specialised on training and run Artificial Intelligence platforms. Although, AI is a relatively secret industry we are sure that the synergies of the merger are huge. Intel will have a lot to gain if it can improve its AI capabilities across its product range.

For example, just look at Intel's data-centric business. The data-centric business aims to offer AI solutions capable of transforming data into business value for corporate clients. Habana Labs was the missing brick to deliver purpose-built AI solutions with suitable programmability together with higher and more scalable performance on an expanded diversity of workloads.

It is important to highlight that Habana Labs will remain an independent business unit with its current managers leading the company. Thus, we see this acquisition as a merge of intellectual property, artificial intelligence resources, and expertise that will create great synergies and help fulfill customers' evolving needs in a fast-growing and increasingly competitive market. We expect to see rising revenues from data-centric operations and a continuous diversification in Intel's AI portfolio in the coming years.

Financials

In order to analyze the financial position of Intel Corporation, we look at the financial highlights of the recently published annual report together with important financial ratios. This, in turn, helps us evaluate the current financial health of this company.

Intel's total revenue went from $55.4 billion in 2015 to $72.0 billion in 2019, with a 7% CAGR. Furthermore, data-centric solutions are growing in importance for Intel. Over the last five years, the segment has been growing faster than Intel as a whole, with a CAGR of 11%, representing 48% of total revenues as of 2019. Compared to 2018, data-centric revenue was up 3%.

Figure 1: PC to Data-centric Transformation (5 years)

Source: 10-K Annual Report FY20, Intel Corporation

Using the Morningstar platform, we have collected data on some of the most important financial ratios of Intel (see Table 1).

Table 1: Intel's financial ratios FY2020

Source: Morningstar

Liquidity ratios such as the Quick Ratio and the Current Ratio are on a healthy level, and the risk of solvency problems for the company is therefore low. As seen by the Debt to Equity Ratio, the company also maintains a satisfactory debt level. Even more interesting, the profitability ratios (ROE, ROIC, and the Net Margin) all outperformed their respective industry average by a safe margin.

Overall, Intel maintains a strong financial position to support its fast-growing business.

Valuation

Our valuation analysis is comprised of two techniques: (I) Discounted Free Cash Flow to Share and (II) Multiples Comparison. The first technique uses the cost of capital to discount a projected series of free cash flow to share, sum these values, and then deduct the debt per share to estimate the theoretical intrinsic value of INTC. Lastly, we compare the valuation multiples of Intel to its competitors to find undervalued or overvalued metrics.

The initial free cash flow per share was $3.92, based on $16.392 billion FCF in 2019 divided by 4.319 billion shares. The discount rate used is the cost of capital estimated by Damodaran's semiconductors industry average, 7.99%.

The growth rates are divided into three different scenarios: (I) high-growth scenario (2020-2024); (II) mature-growth scenario (2025-2029); and (III) perpetual growth. In the first scenario, we assumed 8.35% as growth rate, taking into consideration the continuation of the good trend occurring in the semiconductors industry. Also, we believe that adding strong solutions and competitiveness in the AI and 5G segment, together with the well-established leadership in the server CPUs industry, are factors to corroborate with Damodaran's CAGR in revenue for the last five years in the semiconductors industry.

The mature-growth scenario assumes half of the high-growth scenario rate, 4.175%, due to the possibility of increased competition and lower margins. Lastly, we assume a conservative perpetual growth of 2%, significantly lower than the projected global GDP growth for 2020 (forecasted at 3.3% according to the IMF, although before the coronavirus pandemic).

Table 2: Discounted FCF to Share 10-year model for INTC

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Input & Assumptions

Free Cash Flow to Share in 2019 was $3.92

Discount Rate: 7.99%

Growth Rate (2020-2024): 8.35%

Growth Rate (2025-2029): 4.175%

Perpetual Growth: 2.0%

Based on the inputs presented above, the intrinsic value per share of Intel is $160. We believe Intel may approach these levels within 2-3 years. Now, let us take a look at the next valuation technique.

Table 3: Multiples Comparison: Intel vs. Competitors

Source: HedgeMix Limited, Finbox to Excel

In Table 3, we can observe that Intel, despite the high market cap, is undervalued in all multiples presented, with EV/EBITDA and the P/E Ratio showing significant discrepancies against AMD and NVIDIA. Another important multiple to highlight is the EV/Revenue, taking into account the record revenue posted by Intel in 2019. We can see that the enterprise value is only around three times higher than the revenue, while AMD and NVIDIA present significantly higher EV/Revenue ratios.

Risks

Recently, with the latest CPU releases of AMD, Intel felt forced to cut its prices to avoid losing a portion of its market share. This decision affects the profit margin of Intel and can, therefore, impact the financial results. Furthermore, Intel faces increasing competition not only in the server CPU's market, but the company also competes against huge players like Amazon, Apple, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM, and many other competitors in emerging markets such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving.

We also want to highlight the risk associated with the fact that Intel receives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of customers. For example, Intel's three largest customers accounted for approximately 41% of Intel's net revenue in 2019, and 39% in 2018. Moreover, Apple is expected to roll out Mac computers in 2021 that won't run on Intel chips. For now, it is only a rumor, but it could hurt Intel if it happens in the next year.

Conclusion

Intel Corporation ended 2019 with record operating profits and a firm trend given the fourth consecutive year of revenue growth. We believe Intel will remain a pioneer in technology and harness on business opportunities in high-growing markets. Intel is the market leader in the CPU market and aims to be the worldwide leader in any market related to edge computing and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Driven by strong financial results, a healthy financial position, and undervalued multiples compared to its competitors, we see Intel as an excellent investment opportunity for value investors in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.