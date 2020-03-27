Nvidia Hits The Debt Markets

Earlier this week, chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) filed for a mixed shelf offering. A company does this to announce it is looking to sell debt and or equity securities, although these subsequent transactions don't always have to occur right away. In this case, however, the company did tap the debt markets on Thursday to the tune of $5 billion, and at fairly decent rates. This will not only strengthen the company's balance sheet in the near term, but it likely is a sign that the long waited Mellanox (MLNX) deal might finally be about to close.

Nvidia had a strong balance sheet going into this offering. As the company's 10-K filing shows, there was nearly $11 billion in cash but just $2 billion in principal debt. Total liabilities were only $5.1 billion, while the company produced almost $4.3 billion in free cash flow during its latest fiscal year. Some of that capital was returned to shareholders, with dividend payments totaling $390 million. The company also had this to say in the filing regarding its share repurchase program:

Since the inception of our share repurchase program, we have repurchased an aggregate of 260 million shares for a total cost of $7.08 billion through January 26, 2020. All shares delivered from these repurchases have been placed into treasury stock. As of January 26, 2020, we are authorized, subject to certain specifications, to repurchase shares of our common stock up to $7.24 billion through December 2022. In November 2018, we communicated our intent to return $3.00 billion to shareholders by the end of fiscal year 2020, including $700 million in share repurchases made during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. In fiscal year 2020, we returned $390 million in quarterly cash dividends. We did not repurchase any shares during fiscal year 2020. We intend to return to repurchasing shares after closing the acquisition of Mellanox.

That Mellanox deal has taken a bit longer than expected to go through, partly because of the US/China trade war and now likely the coronavirus. Back at the Q2 earnings report in August 2019, Nvidia management was looking to close the deal by the end of the calendar year. The latest guidance issued at the most recent report in February hoped for a completion in the early part of 2020, and we're just a few days away from calendar Q1's end.

Earlier this week, Dealreporter stated that Nvidia has come to a remedies agreement with the Chinese government, although Nvidia would not comment. Assuming the news is true, this could be an important step in the process to gain final approval for the deal. Since the deal is based on an enterprise value of $6.9 billion, this week's debt offering makes a lot of sense. These new funds provide Nvidia a little extra cash for share buybacks or to maintain some extra liquidity during these uncertain financial times.

When the mixed shelf news came out, I was curious to see what kind of interest rates Nvidia would be able to get. Over the past couple of weeks, the corporate credit markets haven't been in the greatest of shape, but recent Federal Reserve actions have stabilized things a bit. In the table below, I've compared Nvidia's bond offering this week against its previous foray into the debt markets back in late 2016.

(Source: SEC filings for 2016 deal, seen here, and 2020 deal, seen here)

You'll notice a couple of interesting items there. First, the company paid a higher spread to treasuries, despite Nvidia showing in the above-linked deal filings that a better credit rating was expected this time around. This shows you how the corporate credit markets are a little shaky right now. On the flip side, because of the drop in Treasury yields since 2016, the company actually is paying a lower 10-year rate than the previous offering, despite the higher spread. Considering where rates have been in history, I would say that getting three bonds with maturities of 20 years or more at less than 4% coupons is a decent deal in this uncertain market.

With this week's bond deal completed, it's now time for Nvidia to get the ball into the end zone and finalize the Mellanox purchase. Revenues and earnings are expected to grow by double digits this year and next, and that's before any benefits from the pending acquisition. Getting the deal done would also allow for share repurchases to restart. In the end, Nvidia got some decent terms for its $5 billion debt offering. If US markets can continue their recent rally, shares could eliminate more of the pullback from a high above $316.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.