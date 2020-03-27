Fed Survey Points To Oil Industry Pain: Pandemic Exacts Toll

The U.S. deciding to apply some diplomatic pressure to the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war on oil was a sliver of good news for oil markets last week.

The U.S. deciding to apply some diplomatic pressure to the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war on oil was a sliver of good news for oil markets last week. U.S. pressure may be the one effort that can bring both parties to soften their response of ignoring demand issues and the negative effects it has on the price of oil. Though only part of the bounce for WTI and Brent on last Thursday, any lift to prices would begin to bring some sanity back to the oil market. According to the Wall Street Journal, "U.S. crude rose 24% on Thursday, March 19 to $25.22 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, rose 14% to $28.47 a barrel. Today, WTI stands around $21, a near 4% decline for the day as more tough news is digested. Additionally, the U.S. intent to purchase 30 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve also lifted WTI last week, though that's now on hold owing to funding."

We have learned that when OPEC and Russia cooperate in the same direction to impact prices, it works relatively well. When they are on opposite sides of the table, the market is more volatile. The U.S. is considering applying further sanctions on Russia as part of the push to curtail their increased oil production. U.S. shale producers have lobbied the Texas Railroad Commission, the public body that oversees Texas’ oil production, to determine whether measures could be taken to reduce oil production. However, major Permian oil producers such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will be reducing production and capital spending. I suspect those firms lobbying are the most vulnerable to bankruptcy, with less solid financial footing to weather the potential for low prices for a year or more, a prediction of Scott Sheffield’s of Pioneer. However, the entire industry is under the hammer.

Of the company’s 10 billion boe of Permian resources, Exxon stated it will cut Permian production by 7% as of March 5, though only a fraction of that total has been developed. Given how demand has been further reduced over the last three weeks, owing to the restrictions to commerce from the coronavirus’ pandemic knock-on effect, guidance and capital expenditures will be further reduced. "Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," said Darren Woods, chief executive of Exxon. Plans will be forthcoming, a Wall Street Journal article cites.

Predominantly institutional analyst price targets for Exxon are at a low of $37.00, an average of $54.00, and a higher target price of $75.00, which are projected at March 2021, one year hence. Most advise to hold one’s position. That has been my modus operandi throughout the crisis (though I sought to sell AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Kosmos Energy (KOS) and couldn’t quite time things). Ironically, the stock rose more than 37% on news of potential consideration for government assistance, based on a trade group’s request.

Lessons of the past

Interestingly, the oil price rout of 2014-2016 is eerily similar to today’s large losses, though firms had time to adjust during that protracted downturn. This is from an article I wrote about the oil price crash, dated June 2016. Some top industry executives weigh in, with Energy Transfer (ET), a midstream ETF (AMZA), and Pioneer discussing their approaches.

To grapple with plummeting oil prices—a high of $107 a barrel in June 2014 fell to the $30 range this year for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate Crude—companies throughout the industry have tightened their belts in all kinds of ways.

Further, the investor side was noted:

Individual investors have also taken a brutal beating from the industry downturn. Oil and gas stocks have been hit hard, with losses ranging from roughly 20 percent to 75 percent of company values over two years. The Financial Times reports $2 trillion in lost equity value overall.

COVID effects

The chart below indicates the last month, with the continued market upheaval as the U.S. starting witnessing COVID-19 cases ramping up. The majors have fared better than independents, Pioneer, Concho Resources, and Occidental.

This chart shows how the last year has looked, with the precipitous decline beginning in late February. A second large drop in value occurred in early March when OPEC, stemming from Saudi Arabia and Russia’s opposition, could not form a solidified front to reduce oil production by 1.5 million b/d. That number, and more, is entirely plausible in today’s economic scenarios. Several Russian oil executives are questioning a ramp up given the demand destruction, in opposition to Putin's stance. Though, cheap gas in the U.S. will benefit the consumer side, which sorely needs help.

Fed survey's pessimistic view

The recent Dallas Federal Reserve survey of 200 industry participants queried from March 11-19 points to a pessimistic outlook. They write:

Almost 60 percent of all firms reported lowering capital expenditures this quarter relative to last.

More than 70 percent of exploration and production (E&P) firms have cut expectations for capital spending next year.

More than 80 percent of executives reported a deteriorating outlook for their firms, while a similar share noted increased uncertainty about the future.

The firms’ breakevens follow as such:

Firms of the Dallas district represented by this energy survey include small-, medium- and large-cap stocks as well as Majors. “The results are the bleakest (outlook) since the survey’s inception in first quarter 2016 and suggest profound and difficult changes ahead for the sector,” the Dallas Fed reports. When economic activity returns, and when some seeds of normalcy emerge, the damage to plans is already done in the oil patch. Over 60%-70% of executives revised plans and outlooks downward, owing to the coronavirus.

In spite of the hit to valuations, I have no plans to sell my positions in the short term. The Saudis and Russians may yet adjust their approaches as either U.S. diplomacy comes to the rescue or the pain of low price gives way to market share dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.